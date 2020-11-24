Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Biden unveils his administration as Trump's firewall crumbles

The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden the administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator Emily Murphy sent and obtained by CNN. CNN's Kristen Holmes reports.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 2:00 AM
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 2:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Not even Donald Trump, the great twister of truth, could keep reality at bay forever.

After nearly three weeks of his absurd legal claims and corrosive attacks on democracy, a cascade of momentous developments Monday obliterated the President's fantasy that he would have a second term.

In the most significant and symbolic sign that it's over for Trump, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy, heeding the inevitability of constitutional processes, finally switched on the administrative machinery that will formally transfer power to President-elect Joe Biden.

The legally mandated transition will unblock millions of dollars in funding and compel the administration to grant access and briefings to the President-elect's incoming team. Most importantly, it will allow Biden's representatives to huddle with government health officials to learn how best to escalate the effort to tackle the Covid-19 disaster that is ravaging the nation.

Yet even before Murphy's belated move, Biden had engineered a tangible shift in implied power from the current administration to the next, unveiling a slew of high-profile Cabinet appointments. In the process, he turned his White House from a theoretical proposition into a tangible glimpse of the policies and leadership style that will set America's course from January 20 next year.

Biden's choices, including longtime aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state, signaled that the President-elect plans an era of serious, unostentatious governance after years of Trump's dictates by tweets and a Cabinet assembled from appointees who can be relied upon to pay him homage. Biden also plans to pick former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, according to two sources familiar with his plans.

Trump offered his clearest indication yet that he understands his presidency is ending when he tweeted that he had told his team to do what is necessary "with regards to initial protocols." Yet given his past behavior, repeated denials of his defeat and attempts to shatter Biden's legitimacy, there will be serious questions over whether Trump will fully cooperate with the transition.

His remaining two months in office, during which he will retain the institutional power of the presidency, leave him plenty of time to try to sabotage Biden's administration.

Still, Trump's outrageous bid to disenfranchise the votes of millions of Americans is destined to fail because election officials and the courts in the states largely did their duty and rejected his baseless claims of fraud. During the President's most dangerous attack on the institutions of the US political system, the center held.

'It's the end of the road'

Biden, much as he did in the Democratic primary and general election campaigns, is plowing ahead relentlessly, creating his own sense of inevitability, ignoring the President's tantrums. He made the best of the fact that power always flows to a new, aspirational administration yet to be tested by the impossible compromises of governing or the dents left by daily crises.

The President, meanwhile, presiding over an exhausted administration laid low by his defeat, spent the last few days watching as more and more Republicans peeled away in dismay at his wild legal challenges. CNN's Jim Acosta reported Monday that Trump had grown frustrated with Rudy Giuliani and his Keystone Kops lawyers as his court options run out.

"It's the end of the road," one adviser said.

By withholding transition funding and access to government departments, Trump appears to have hoped to leave his successor's administration-to-be in a suffocating kind of limbo. But through his public actions, and by dictating news coverage while the President remains out of sight, behind the iron cage fence that rings his White House, Biden largely thwarted Trump's goal. His team will now move quickly to secure briefings on key issues including the pandemic as infections rage out of control and efforts begin to rev up a historic public health effort to vaccinate Americans that could restore a semblance of normalcy next year.

Murphy's decision followed a string of fresh blows to Trump's effort to steal the election, as Michigan's state board of canvassers formally certified Biden's victory and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dealt another withering defeat to the President. Both decisions came despite vigorous White House efforts to pressure local and state officials to validate his effort to invalidate millions of legally cast votes.

Biden supporters interpreted Murphy's move in finally writing a letter of ascertainment to trigger the transition -- apparently precipitated by the events in Michigan and Pennsylvania -- as validation for his decision not to escalate a direct confrontation with Trump or to resort to legal action.

Bakari Sellers, a CNN commentator and former South Carolina state legislator, said the day's events demonstrated the seriousness of the incoming administration.

"The Joe Biden presidency is not built for Snapchat, it's not built for Twitter, it's built to govern," Sellers said on CNN's "The Situation Room."

A return to governance

Biden's flurry of Cabinet picks, which were revealed more quickly than had been initially expected, was an effective way of creating the stagecraft of a changing political era even as Trump sought to frustrate such perceptions.

One of the ways that Presidents transmit their intentions and values shines through in their initial picks for their administrations. President-elect Barack Obama assembled a group of rivals, seeking to create a vision of a vigorous intellectual team forging change. With characters like Rex Tillerson at the State Department and retired Gen. James Mattis, then still referred to by his old Marine nickname, "Mad Dog," at the Defense Department, Trump's early nominations strode out of central casting -- a key consideration for the former reality star who interprets life through television.

Biden's selections, by contrast, are notable for their lack of flash. Many Americans will not have heard of Blinken, new national security adviser Jake Sullivan or Biden's nominee for director of national intelligence, Avril Haines.

But among the people who will matter to a new government, foreign leaders, diplomats, intelligence officers and congressional power brokers, all three of the trio are well-known and respected after years building their experience, notably in Obama's administration. By nominating Linda Thomas-Greenfield, an African American, as UN ambassador, Alejandro Mayorkas, a Latino American, to head the Department of Homeland Security and the first female leaders of the Treasury and the intelligence community, Biden is keeping his promise to frame a Cabinet that looks like America.

In turning to Blinken and Sullivan, long a Democratic rising star, to helm foreign policy, Biden is making a statement that Trump's "America First" approach is heading for the scrap heap and he will pursue a pragmatic approach based on restoring US global leadership and multiplying US power through a revived system of alliances. US allies that have become accustomed to being berated by the President will be relieved at the promise of some strategic stability.

Biden's expected selection of Yellen, meanwhile, won some praise from the powerful progressive wing of his party -- an important consideration as he tries to keep Democrats united. Former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweeted that the nomination would be "outstanding." Yellen is "smart, tough, and principled. As one of the most successful Fed Chairs ever, she has stood up to Wall Street banks," Warren tweeted.

Biden also chose his old Senate buddy and the former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State John Kerry, the only Washington big beast in the new national security team, to serve as climate czar. The move indicated a sharp correction away from the current President's disdain for the science behind global warming. Kerry was a key architect of the Paris climate accord, which Biden has vowed the US will rejoin.

Trump to unveil pardons .... of Thanksgiving turkeys

The President-elect is expected to formally unveil his Cabinet picks and senior officials alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, a day that will again epitomize the often-cruel hemorrhaging of power from a defeated President. While his successor is resetting America's global posture, Trump will be performing one of the dwindling duties left to him before he leaves office: pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys.

Even before the transition became official and Trump was hammered by new legal reversals, it was already becoming clear that his effort to challenge the election was running out of steam.

A growing list of Republican lawmakers and outside advisers had made clear that his crusade was hopeless. Retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee joined that band on Monday, as did West Virginia's Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, an adviser to the Republican Senate leadership.

Capito called for a transition to begin and warned that the President's legal options were narrowing.

"I will respect the certified results and will congratulate our nation's new leaders, regardless of the policy differences I might have with them," she said in a statement that encapsulated the political quicksand enveloping Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270157

Reported Deaths: 3297
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin579261084
Ramsey24528470
Anoka19211213
Dakota18738176
Washington12351104
Stearns1200389
Scott735654
St. Louis712297
Wright646135
Olmsted604730
Sherburne499538
Clay435954
Carver397312
Blue Earth367011
Rice350331
Kandiyohi337613
Crow Wing306729
Nobles293828
Chisago27778
Benton256338
Otter Tail251415
Winona240928
Mower232822
Polk222221
Douglas211929
Morrison207521
Lyon189810
McLeod18089
Beltrami177115
Goodhue173126
Becker16769
Itasca165223
Steele16396
Todd161412
Isanti159115
Carlton148310
Nicollet144523
Freeborn13625
Mille Lacs129030
Le Sueur12899
Waseca128710
Pine11625
Cass11538
Brown112610
Meeker10117
Martin97020
Roseau9443
Hubbard92822
Wabasha8961
Dodge7770
Watonwan7604
Redwood75118
Chippewa7437
Renville68818
Sibley6844
Cottonwood6800
Wadena6706
Pipestone65618
Aitkin64722
Rock6259
Houston6012
Fillmore5910
Yellow Medicine55310
Unassigned52756
Murray5173
Pennington5076
Kanabec49711
Swift4835
Faribault4650
Pope4620
Stevens4342
Clearwater4156
Marshall4047
Jackson3981
Lake3463
Koochiching3275
Wilkin3175
Lac qui Parle3123
Lincoln3081
Norman3006
Big Stone2711
Mahnomen2404
Grant2256
Red Lake1833
Kittson1786
Traverse1190
Lake of the Woods821
Cook570

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 210482

Reported Deaths: 2173
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31270322
Linn13252158
Scott1022075
Black Hawk10209126
Woodbury9870111
Johnson900835
Dubuque866490
Story637819
Dallas595555
Pottawattamie574666
Sioux349925
Webster330928
Marshall327841
Cerro Gordo323041
Clinton303637
Buena Vista290214
Muscatine266964
Des Moines266116
Plymouth257937
Warren254610
Wapello239971
Jones221112
Jasper202739
Marion191518
Carroll188220
Lee188015
Bremer176012
Henry16847
Crawford168215
Benton157414
Tama145140
Jackson13608
Delaware134721
Boone127711
Washington126513
Dickinson126210
Mahaska119027
Wright11425
Buchanan10789
Page10774
Hardin105810
Clay10434
Harrison101428
Clayton10084
Cedar98913
Hamilton9877
Mills9806
Calhoun9787
Fayette9588
Lyon9458
Floyd92614
Kossuth9214
Poweshiek91512
Butler8943
Winneshiek88910
Winnebago87423
Iowa86711
Louisa79916
Hancock7947
Chickasaw7853
Grundy77310
Sac7617
Cherokee7484
Cass73519
Appanoose7336
Shelby7184
Allamakee71111
Mitchell7074
Emmet70123
Guthrie69215
Union6866
Franklin67619
Humboldt6495
Madison6414
Jefferson6121
Palo Alto6044
Unassigned5810
Keokuk5237
Pocahontas5072
Howard4999
Osceola4941
Greene4860
Clarke4564
Ida42810
Monroe42812
Montgomery42610
Davis4225
Taylor4162
Adair4066
Monona3912
Fremont3432
Worth3330
Van Buren3294
Lucas3056
Decatur2950
Wayne2836
Audubon2811
Ringgold1832
Adams1521
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain and Snow Moving In For Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

TIC preseason projections

Image

Austin Bruins announce weekend plans

Image

Teams begin to navigate the pause on sports

Image

Rochester to Create Liquor License Fee Relief Program

Image

A "Thank You" to health care workers

Image

Business operators react to Governor's latest plans

Image

Aaron's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Food insecurity in younger adults.

Image

Food insecurity survey with University of Minnesota

Community Events