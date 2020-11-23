Want to see your friends and extended family next year? Stay away from them this Thanksgiving, doctors say

Clear
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

This Thanksgiving, hundreds of thousands of families will be missing a loved one due to Covid-19. Now doctors are pleading for Americans to stay home to avoid a similar fate next year.

"Look, the virus doesn't care how much you love people. So let's stay safe this year," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.

"The good news is next Thanksgiving is going to be fabulous," he said.

"This Thanksgiving is going to suck a bit. We need to be careful, and we need to take care of each other, which means we should really have Thanksgiving for people that we live with."

Nationwide, new Covid-19 hospitalizations are soaring at unprecedented rates -- threatening reduced care for even those who don't have coronavirus.

At least 83,870 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday -- the 13th straight record-breaking day, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Many hospitals are at capacity, diverting patients, delaying surgeries and closing pediatric units for Covid-19 patients.

Millions of travelers ignore CDC's guidance

With the recent "exponential growth in cases," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving.

"What is at stake is the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying around the holidays," said Dr. Henry Walke, Covid-19 incident manager for the CDC.

Yet more than 1 million travelers passed through security at America's airports on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

That's the second day since Friday that more than 1 million passengers traveled through airports.

"It's really terrible. And all you're going to see is a week, two weeks from now, a huge increase in what's already a horrendous spike," said Dr. William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor and president of ACCESS Health International.

"These people are infecting each other, and they're going to infect the people that they're having Thanksgiving with. And there will be consequences in terms of disease and death as a result of what you're seeing today."

Testing can be very helpful for finding positive cases, so the infected person knows to stay home and isolate.

But negative test results can miss very new infections. And they don't help at all if you get infected after the test.

While many airlines now require face masks on board, passengers can remove their masks to eat or drink. And studies have shown people can get infected on a plane.

States crack down after nationwide surge

Unlike previous surges that pummeled certain hot spots in the US, "Covid-19 is everywhere" now, emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen said.

"It's out of control. It's running rampant in communities around the country," she said Monday.

More than 12.2 million people have been infected, and more than 256,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And the rate of new infections has consistently outpaced the rate of new testing, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

Oregon reported a record-high number of new cases for a third straight day Sunday: 1,517. Gov. Kate Brown ordered a two week "social freeze" last week and warned residents not to attend large Thanksgiving gatherings.

"Our hospitals are simply too strained for superspreader events," Brown tweeted Sunday.

In Nevada, cases are rising at "wildfire level," Gov. Steve Sisolak said. He announced new restrictions that will begin Tuesday, including a mask mandate indoors and outdoors, limiting private gatherings to 10 people or less and requiring restaurants seat no more than four people at each table.

El Paso, Texas, has a record number of active cases with 35,963 as of Sunday, according to the El Paso Department of Health. Now the Texas National Guard will have to "provide mortuary support," County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told CNN affiliate KVIA.

"Right now, they're helping us with the overflow of transporting where the trailers are, trying to get some movement so we don't have any backup," said Samaniego, the top government official in the county.

"We've got a lot of loved ones waiting for relatives and moms and dads."

Samaniego sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday in hopes of reinstating a curfew for El Paso County as the virus spreads unabated.

More good news on the vaccine front

Doctors say Americans won't need to hunker down forever -- just for the coming months, until vaccines help the country get closer to normal.

On Monday, drugmaker AstraZeneca said its vaccine showed an average efficacy of 70% in large-scale trials.

One big advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine is that it doesn't need special, ultra-cold freezers -- it can be transported and stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.

On Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) for their vaccine, which they said was 95% effective in trial and had with no health concerns.

The US Food and Drug Administration set a December 10 meeting for the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss possible emergency use authorization, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn tweeted on Sunday.

Pfizer/BioNTech's application came days after Moderna said its vaccine was 94.5% effective in a clinical trial.

But even if a vaccine gets the green light from the FDA, most Americans probably won't be vaccinated until the spring or summer of 2021, health experts say.

In the meantime, experts say tens of thousands of lives could be saved or lost -- depending on people's behavior.

"Measures that include wearing masks, frequent hand washing, maintaining physical distance and restricting the size of gatherings will remain crucial," the Infectious Diseases Society of America said.

Reiner said he normally celebrates Thanksgiving with people from different households, but "we're not doing that this year."

"It's just my family, hunkered down, because the stakes are simply too high," he said.

With promising news about vaccines, "there is a bright light coming," he said.

"But for now, we need to get to that point. So let's stay safe. Let's try and push the curve down a little bit. Protect our health care workers and protect each other, so that we can really have a great celebration next year."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270157

Reported Deaths: 3297
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin579261084
Ramsey24528470
Anoka19211213
Dakota18738176
Washington12351104
Stearns1200389
Scott735654
St. Louis712297
Wright646135
Olmsted604730
Sherburne499538
Clay435954
Carver397312
Blue Earth367011
Rice350331
Kandiyohi337613
Crow Wing306729
Nobles293828
Chisago27778
Benton256338
Otter Tail251415
Winona240928
Mower232822
Polk222221
Douglas211929
Morrison207521
Lyon189810
McLeod18089
Beltrami177115
Goodhue173126
Becker16769
Itasca165223
Steele16396
Todd161412
Isanti159115
Carlton148310
Nicollet144523
Freeborn13625
Mille Lacs129030
Le Sueur12899
Waseca128710
Pine11625
Cass11538
Brown112610
Meeker10117
Martin97020
Roseau9443
Hubbard92822
Wabasha8961
Dodge7770
Watonwan7604
Redwood75118
Chippewa7437
Renville68818
Sibley6844
Cottonwood6800
Wadena6706
Pipestone65618
Aitkin64722
Rock6259
Houston6012
Fillmore5910
Yellow Medicine55310
Unassigned52756
Murray5173
Pennington5076
Kanabec49711
Swift4835
Faribault4650
Pope4620
Stevens4342
Clearwater4156
Marshall4047
Jackson3981
Lake3463
Koochiching3275
Wilkin3175
Lac qui Parle3123
Lincoln3081
Norman3006
Big Stone2711
Mahnomen2404
Grant2256
Red Lake1833
Kittson1786
Traverse1190
Lake of the Woods821
Cook570

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 210482

Reported Deaths: 2173
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31270322
Linn13252158
Scott1022075
Black Hawk10209126
Woodbury9870111
Johnson900835
Dubuque866490
Story637819
Dallas595555
Pottawattamie574666
Sioux349925
Webster330928
Marshall327841
Cerro Gordo323041
Clinton303637
Buena Vista290214
Muscatine266964
Des Moines266116
Plymouth257937
Warren254610
Wapello239971
Jones221112
Jasper202739
Marion191518
Carroll188220
Lee188015
Bremer176012
Henry16847
Crawford168215
Benton157414
Tama145140
Jackson13608
Delaware134721
Boone127711
Washington126513
Dickinson126210
Mahaska119027
Wright11425
Buchanan10789
Page10774
Hardin105810
Clay10434
Harrison101428
Clayton10084
Cedar98913
Hamilton9877
Mills9806
Calhoun9787
Fayette9588
Lyon9458
Floyd92614
Kossuth9214
Poweshiek91512
Butler8943
Winneshiek88910
Winnebago87423
Iowa86711
Louisa79916
Hancock7947
Chickasaw7853
Grundy77310
Sac7617
Cherokee7484
Cass73519
Appanoose7336
Shelby7184
Allamakee71111
Mitchell7074
Emmet70123
Guthrie69215
Union6866
Franklin67619
Humboldt6495
Madison6414
Jefferson6121
Palo Alto6044
Unassigned5810
Keokuk5237
Pocahontas5072
Howard4999
Osceola4941
Greene4860
Clarke4564
Ida42810
Monroe42812
Montgomery42610
Davis4225
Taylor4162
Adair4066
Monona3912
Fremont3432
Worth3330
Van Buren3294
Lucas3056
Decatur2950
Wayne2836
Audubon2811
Ringgold1832
Adams1521
