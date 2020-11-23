Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donald Trump has left the world stage. Few will miss him

President Donald Trump railed against the Paris climate accord and touted US oil and natural gas production during a virtual session focused on safeguarding the environment on the final day of the G20 summit. CNN's Nic Robertson reports from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Nic Robertson, CNN

As stage exits go Donald Trump's departure was something of a whimper, the US President leaving the top table of global G20 leaders to play golf.

Trump has been out of kilter with the global mood since he first took office preaching his "America first, fair, not free trade" brand of nationalist isolationist hubris.

Now, as his time in office draws to a close, despite his refusal to publicly accept the reality of the US election results, the combined unspoken message from the world's leaders is: don't let the door hit you on the way out.

The virtual summit for leaders of the world's richest nations is being hosted by Saudi Arabia. Its stated aim is to pull countries together to combat Covid-19, accelerate testing, treatment and vaccines for all, while helping poor nations cope with the pandemic's economic impact.

Evidence of the shifting attitude toward the outgoing US administration came from the lips of Saudi's Minister of Investment, Khalid al-Falih. "When the world needed leadership [to combat Covid-19] there was none," he said. The G20 had stepped up because some nations "turned inwards towards nationalism." Al-Falih didn't mention Trump by name. He didn't need to; his audience understood.

In his G20 opening remarks, Saudi's King Salman also appeared to rebuke a core Trumpian value: that the World Trade Organization (WTO) has too much power.

King Salman, surrounded on screen by Zoom-style boxes showing leaders including a semi-slouching Trump, said: "We have adopted the Riyadh initiative on the future of the WTO with the aim of making the future multilateral trading system more capable to face any present or future challenges."

And, in a stunning development, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who is normally at odds with the Saudis, backed the King's initiative. "Turkey is supporting fair global economic growth and welfare sharing in line with World Trade Organization principles," he said. "For this, reform process of WTO should progress."

As leaders spoke of the importance of sharing and working together to accelerate Covid-19 testing, treatments and vaccines for all, the White House struck a starkly different tone. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement: "President Trump highlighted how the United States marshalled every resource at its disposal to respond to the crisis, as well as the unprecedented economic recovery."

As Trump's actual speech was delivered behind closed virtual doors, and the White House (unlike many other governments) withheld its leader's video, it is impossible to know Trump's tone and inflection or his audience's response.

Aggressive message on climate change

In Trump's second speech on Sunday which, unlike the first, was broadcast, his tone was strident and uncompromising, his message aggressive and familiar: anti-global climate change controls.

At the virtual public panel, previous speakers including the Saudi King and leaders of Australia, India and China all praised the 2015 Paris Climate Change Accord as vital to saving the planet, another of the G20's goals. Trump, on the other hand, declared it a plan to kill America.

"The Paris accord was not designed to save the environment, it was designed to kill the American economy," he said in a pre-recorded speech from the Diplomatic Room at the White House. "I refuse to surrender millions of American jobs and send trillions of American dollars to the world's worst polluters and environmental offenders, and that's what would have happened."

In a room full of reporters and officials in Riyadh, as Trump's speech was played on a massive screen almost no one paid attention, unlike when the other leaders spoke.

This week has seen US Covid-19 infections spike alarmingly, with 1 million new cases reported this week. The country now has 12 million in total and unlike most other G20 nations, no slowdown is in sight.

So claims of Covid success, if that's what Trump was implying, may have been met by polite eye rolls, or even (zoom-muted) laughter, similar to the response he received from world leaders at the 2018 UN General Assembly when he boasted America's greatness.

The White House says Trump "reaffirmed the importance of the G20 working together for future economic growth and prosperity." But during the pandemic, he has systematically tried to undo much that the G20 has been working towards, by exiting and defunding the world's only global health body, the World Health Organization (WHO).

France's President Emmanuel Macron, who perhaps tried hardest of all international leaders to convince Trump of alternatives to his "America First" policy, used his G20 speech to praise the value of WHO.

"The recommendations of the World Health Organization will be invaluable in ensuring both effective and equitable prioritization [of Covid vaccines]," he said on Saturday.

By the time Macron spoke though, Trump was already at the golf course, his clear message to the G20: I'm done.

Ebbing power

It seems that even if Trump can't accept it, the world is moving on. As the G20 wrapped, his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was expected to land in Saudi for a far shorter visit than was previously envisaged.

In recent months, Trump has been heaping pressure on the Saudis to open relations with Israel in the same way that its smaller neighbor, the UAE, has done. Pompeo's mission was a secret, but in the days leading up to it, he'd been in both the UAE and Israel, building expectation that a final push to convince the Saudis may be underway.

Pompeo was due to have a brief meeting with Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before heading back to Washington DC. It's not too late for a deal to be done, but as every lame duck day goes by, power ebbs from this current White House.

Saudi Arabia, the venue for Trump's first overseas visit as a President, appears to be the hill on which his overseas influence has finally collapsed.

As best we know, no G20 participants told Trump to his virtual face that his time is up, and no one here will write him off until he is finally gone.

But he seemed to make the point himself as the G20 wrapped and the King delivered the final communique while surrounded by leaders in their zoom boxes, Trump was not in his chair -- instead an uninterested underling, in an apparent final gesture of contempt.

For many Trump's exit from the top table of global decision-making will be a welcome break from four stormy years of bullying and lies. The metaphor was completed during the final G20 communique.

The world is ready for President-elect Joe Biden; the bar for success is low, but expectations are high.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270157

Reported Deaths: 3297
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin579261084
Ramsey24528470
Anoka19211213
Dakota18738176
Washington12351104
Stearns1200389
Scott735654
St. Louis712297
Wright646135
Olmsted604730
Sherburne499538
Clay435954
Carver397312
Blue Earth367011
Rice350331
Kandiyohi337613
Crow Wing306729
Nobles293828
Chisago27778
Benton256338
Otter Tail251415
Winona240928
Mower232822
Polk222221
Douglas211929
Morrison207521
Lyon189810
McLeod18089
Beltrami177115
Goodhue173126
Becker16769
Itasca165223
Steele16396
Todd161412
Isanti159115
Carlton148310
Nicollet144523
Freeborn13625
Mille Lacs129030
Le Sueur12899
Waseca128710
Pine11625
Cass11538
Brown112610
Meeker10117
Martin97020
Roseau9443
Hubbard92822
Wabasha8961
Dodge7770
Watonwan7604
Redwood75118
Chippewa7437
Renville68818
Sibley6844
Cottonwood6800
Wadena6706
Pipestone65618
Aitkin64722
Rock6259
Houston6012
Fillmore5910
Yellow Medicine55310
Unassigned52756
Murray5173
Pennington5076
Kanabec49711
Swift4835
Faribault4650
Pope4620
Stevens4342
Clearwater4156
Marshall4047
Jackson3981
Lake3463
Koochiching3275
Wilkin3175
Lac qui Parle3123
Lincoln3081
Norman3006
Big Stone2711
Mahnomen2404
Grant2256
Red Lake1833
Kittson1786
Traverse1190
Lake of the Woods821
Cook570

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 210482

Reported Deaths: 2173
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31270322
Linn13252158
Scott1022075
Black Hawk10209126
Woodbury9870111
Johnson900835
Dubuque866490
Story637819
Dallas595555
Pottawattamie574666
Sioux349925
Webster330928
Marshall327841
Cerro Gordo323041
Clinton303637
Buena Vista290214
Muscatine266964
Des Moines266116
Plymouth257937
Warren254610
Wapello239971
Jones221112
Jasper202739
Marion191518
Carroll188220
Lee188015
Bremer176012
Henry16847
Crawford168215
Benton157414
Tama145140
Jackson13608
Delaware134721
Boone127711
Washington126513
Dickinson126210
Mahaska119027
Wright11425
Buchanan10789
Page10774
Hardin105810
Clay10434
Harrison101428
Clayton10084
Cedar98913
Hamilton9877
Mills9806
Calhoun9787
Fayette9588
Lyon9458
Floyd92614
Kossuth9214
Poweshiek91512
Butler8943
Winneshiek88910
Winnebago87423
Iowa86711
Louisa79916
Hancock7947
Chickasaw7853
Grundy77310
Sac7617
Cherokee7484
Cass73519
Appanoose7336
Shelby7184
Allamakee71111
Mitchell7074
Emmet70123
Guthrie69215
Union6866
Franklin67619
Humboldt6495
Madison6414
Jefferson6121
Palo Alto6044
Unassigned5810
Keokuk5237
Pocahontas5072
Howard4999
Osceola4941
Greene4860
Clarke4564
Ida42810
Monroe42812
Montgomery42610
Davis4225
Taylor4162
Adair4066
Monona3912
Fremont3432
Worth3330
Van Buren3294
Lucas3056
Decatur2950
Wayne2836
Audubon2811
Ringgold1832
Adams1521
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 13°
Colder Monday, Rain & Snow Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jefferson Elementary students sending messages of hope

Image

Salvation Army needs support

Image

Rep. Bennett on restrictions

Image

Christmas drive for foster children

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Nupa responds to new COVID-19 restrictions

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Despite pause some sports allowed to continue

Image

Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday

Image

New pandemic guidelines go into effect at midnight

Community Events