Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Here's one way to get Trump to resign

Article Image

After attending a portion of the virtual G20 summit, President Donald Trump skipped a special session on the coronavirus pandemic, choosing to play golf instead. California Rep. Adam Schiff says Trump's actions are "appalling."

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

Donald Trump seems to have spent most of the year working on his reelection rather than the duties of the presidency. Now that he has lost, it appears he has really checked out.

On Saturday morning, Trump joined an online meeting of G20 leaders at 8 a.m. ET to discuss Covid-19 and other issues of concern. How did Trump approach this vitally important conference? He began tweeting about 13 minutes into the opening session, spewing more baseless claims about voter fraud in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. And by 10 a.m. Trump departed to go play golf, skipping a special side conference that was focused on the coronavirus crisis that's exploding in many countries -- including our own.

Beyond Trump's non-stop efforts to erode US democracy with lies about voter fraud, the dangerous blocking of the start of President-elect Joe Biden's transition until the General Services Administration makes a determination that he won the election means the incoming administration can't start the process of working with all of the federal agencies, including the Covid-19 vaccine team, to prepare for battling this deadly virus and putting in place a vaccine distribution plan. As Biden recently warned about Trump's actions, "More people may die if we don't coordinate."

Appealing to Trump to do the right thing for the good of Americans is a fool's errand. Trump only cares about Trump. We need to make his incentive something that benefits Trump personally. So here's an offer to Trump: Resign today and American taxpayers will cover the cost of unlimited golf between now and January 20, the day Biden is sworn in -- or "Freedom from Trump day," as I refer to it.

Yes, I know, many of you are saying, "Don't we already pay for Trump's golf?!" Fair point. Exact numbers are hard to confirm, but given that it can cost millions every time the President takes a trip -- and that Trump had already spent 266 days during his Presidency at a Trump golf course by May of 2020 -- it's clear that Trump's love of golf has cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars for the federally-funded security and transport needed to get him to his favorite courses. After all, Trump doesn't just golf in the United States -- he likes to play in places like his resorts in Scotland and Ireland too.

I hope Trump takes a moment from tweeting unfounded conspiracy theories to check out Golf Digest's top 100 golf courses outside the US. (In reality, I'm betting Trump has read Golf Digest more than his daily intelligence briefings.) There, Trump will be treated to an eye-popping buffet of magnificent golf courses that he can visit at our expense while we wait for Biden's inauguration.

Trump could begin at the top-rated golf course in the world, Royal County Down Golf club located in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. This course, founded in 1889, is located between Dundrum Bay to the east and Mountains of Mourne to the south and is famous for its "gorse-covered dunes in golden bloom." As Golf Digest notes, "There is no lovelier place in golf."

From there, Trump could jet over to New Zealand to play the world's second-highest-rated golf course, Tara Iti golf club. For golfers, this must be the eighth wonder of the world, with a course that took two years of "gently re-sculpting the sandy soil into hummocks, punchbowls and sand dunes that look like they were formed by wind and vegetated by nature." It's breathtaking -- and it could be Trump's at no cost to him if he simply signs that resignation paper. (Of course, he might have to wait until New Zealand lifts its coronavirus travel ban -- but perhaps if he books now he can get a credit for later.)

But wait, there's more. Trump could then skip over to South Korea to play the ninth-ranked golf course in the world, South Cape Owners club, located on the picturesque Namhae Island. This course not only features a view of the ocean from every tee, but it could also feature a very special golfing partner. That's right: the man Trump exchanged "love letters" with, the one and only dictator of North Korea: Kim Jong Un. Trump already asked Kim to play golf in their February 2019 summit, as noted in Bob Woodward's recent book, "Rage." In fact, Trump said to Kim, "Let's go play a round of golf" and "Let's go to a movie together." Well, now they can do both, and we US taxpayers will foot the bill if Trump accepts our offer.

Trump is the "Art of the Deal" guy, so he might say I want more than free golf, how about a pardon?! I can understand Trump's desire for one considering the potential criminal investigations he is facing upon leaving office. But all we are offering is golf -- take it or leave it.

I think most Americans -- or at least the 51% of voters who cast a ballot for Biden -- would agree Trump can gleefully enjoy all the taxpayer-financed golf, diet Cokes and burgers he can handle between now and January 20. In exchange, all he has to do is resign right away. It's a win for all involved. This could save American lives from Covid-19, save our democracy from Trump's assault and provide Trump the freedom to focus on what he does best: Golf and tweeting. What do you say, Mr. President?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 262952

Reported Deaths: 3257
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin568161080
Ramsey24102461
Anoka18740210
Dakota18228174
Washington12043103
Stearns1179588
Scott713153
St. Louis691194
Wright621834
Olmsted588930
Sherburne486838
Clay424852
Carver380812
Blue Earth359911
Rice343130
Kandiyohi329812
Crow Wing297629
Nobles291528
Chisago27008
Benton251137
Otter Tail241515
Winona236026
Mower225622
Polk214021
Douglas203827
Morrison201120
Lyon178310
Beltrami172915
McLeod16919
Goodhue167526
Becker16069
Itasca160122
Steele15906
Todd158112
Isanti153914
Carlton140710
Nicollet138823
Freeborn13075
Waseca125410
Le Sueur12499
Mille Lacs123830
Pine11395
Cass11178
Brown106910
Meeker9607
Martin93520
Roseau8993
Hubbard89822
Wabasha8621
Watonwan7544
Dodge7520
Redwood72418
Chippewa7217
Renville65218
Wadena6526
Sibley6484
Pipestone64018
Cottonwood6270
Aitkin61621
Rock6079
Houston5822
Fillmore5640
Yellow Medicine5209
Murray5093
Kanabec48211
Pennington4806
Swift4685
Faribault4490
Pope4430
Stevens4191
Clearwater4076
Marshall3887
Jackson3841
Unassigned36356
Lake3263
Koochiching3155
Wilkin3095
Lac qui Parle3033
Lincoln2931
Norman2936
Big Stone2621
Mahnomen2314
Grant2156
Red Lake1723
Kittson1706
Traverse1160
Lake of the Woods781
Cook540

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 208027

Reported Deaths: 2163
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk30796322
Linn13080154
Black Hawk10145126
Scott1008775
Woodbury9805111
Johnson895435
Dubuque858090
Story631319
Dallas585755
Pottawattamie567065
Sioux347825
Webster327427
Marshall324941
Cerro Gordo319541
Clinton299837
Buena Vista288814
Des Moines264716
Muscatine263164
Plymouth256337
Warren249210
Wapello237171
Jones218311
Jasper199839
Marion188918
Carroll186320
Lee185815
Bremer174012
Henry16787
Crawford167015
Benton154513
Tama144540
Delaware133421
Jackson13338
Dickinson125810
Boone125211
Washington125113
Mahaska117327
Wright11325
Page10674
Buchanan10649
Hardin103810
Clay10264
Harrison100228
Clayton9854
Calhoun9777
Cedar97613
Hamilton9707
Mills9606
Fayette9428
Lyon9378
Kossuth9194
Floyd91214
Poweshiek90112
Winneshiek8839
Butler8823
Winnebago86223
Iowa85711
Louisa79216
Hancock7877
Chickasaw7673
Grundy76210
Sac7557
Cherokee7324
Cass73019
Appanoose7106
Shelby7104
Mitchell7054
Emmet69623
Allamakee69511
Guthrie68215
Union6766
Franklin66819
Humboldt6465
Madison6354
Jefferson6071
Palo Alto5954
Unassigned5580
Keokuk5177
Pocahontas5072
Howard4949
Osceola4861
Greene4790
Clarke4544
Ida42510
Davis4194
Monroe41612
Taylor4132
Montgomery40810
Adair4056
Monona3842
Fremont3412
Worth3300
Van Buren3254
Lucas3026
Decatur2950
Wayne2806
Audubon2791
Ringgold1742
Adams1511
Rochester
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Colder Monday, Rain & Snow Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nupa responds to new COVID-19 restrictions

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Despite pause some sports allowed to continue

Image

Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday

Image

New pandemic guidelines go into effect at midnight

Image

Nurses talk about working with Covid-19 patients

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

CDC releases updated Thanksgiving guidelines

Image

Food distribution now at Graham Park

Image

Bruins still to play Friday night home game

Community Events