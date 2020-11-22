Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donald Trump has left the world stage. Few will miss him

President Donald Trump participated in his final Group of 20 summit Saturday, but skipped a special side-conference focused on the coronavirus pandemic. He was later spotted at his golf course outside of Washington, DC. CNN's Nic Robertson has more.

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Nov 22, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Nic Robertson, CNN

As stage exits go Donald Trump's departure was something of a whimper, the US President leaving the top table of global G20 leaders to play golf.

Trump has been out of kilter with the global mood since he first took office preaching his "America first, fair, not free trade" brand of nationalist isolationist hubris.

Now, as his time in office draws to a close, despite his refusal to publicly accept the reality of the US election results, the combined unspoken message from the world's leaders is: don't let the door hit you on the way out.

The virtual summit for leaders of the world's richest nations is being hosted by Saudi Arabia. Its stated aim is to pull countries together to combat Covid-19, accelerate testing, treatment and vaccines for all, while helping poor nations cope with the pandemic's economic impact.

Evidence of the shifting attitude toward the outgoing US administration came from the lips of Saudi's Minister of Investment, Khalid al-Falih. "When the world needed leadership [to combat Covid-19] there was none," he said. The G20 had stepped up because some nations "turned inwards towards nationalism." Al-Falih didn't mention Trump by name. He didn't need to; his audience understood.

In his G20 opening remarks, Saudi's King Salman also appeared to rebuke a core Trumpian value: that the World Trade Organization (WTO) has too much power.

King Salman, surrounded on screen by Zoom-style boxes showing leaders including a semi-slouching Trump, said: "We have adopted the Riyadh initiative on the future of the WTO with the aim of making the future multilateral trading system more capable to face any present or future challenges."

And, in a stunning development, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who is normally at odds with the Saudis, backed the King's initiative. "Turkey is supporting fair global economic growth and welfare sharing in line with World Trade Organization principles," he said. "For this, reform process of WTO should progress."

As leaders spoke of the importance of sharing and working together to accelerate Covid-19 testing, treatments and vaccines for all, the White House struck a starkly different tone. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement: "President Trump highlighted how the United States marshalled every resource at its disposal to respond to the crisis, as well as the unprecedented economic recovery."

As Trump's actual speech was delivered behind closed virtual doors, and the White House (unlike many other governments) withheld its leader's video, it is impossible to know Trump's tone and inflection or his audience's response.

Aggressive message on climate change

In Trump's second speech on Sunday which, unlike the first, was broadcast, his tone was strident and uncompromising, his message aggressive and familiar: anti-global climate change controls.

At the virtual public panel, previous speakers including the Saudi King and leaders of Australia, India and China all praised the 2015 Paris Climate Change Accord as vital to saving the planet, another of the G20's goals. Trump, on the other hand, declared it a plan to kill America.

"The Paris accord was not designed to save the environment, it was designed to kill the American economy," he said in a pre-recorded speech from the Diplomatic Room at the White House. "I refuse to surrender millions of American jobs and send trillions of American dollars to the world's worst polluters and environmental offenders, and that's what would have happened."

In a room full of reporters and officials in Riyadh, as Trump's speech was played on a massive screen almost no one paid attention, unlike when the other leaders spoke.

This week has seen US Covid-19 infections spike alarmingly, with 1 million new cases reported this week. The country now has 12 million in total and unlike most other G20 nations, no slowdown is in sight.

So claims of Covid success, if that's what Trump was implying, may have been met by polite eye rolls, or even (zoom-muted) laughter, similar to the response he received from world leaders at the 2018 UN General Assembly when he boasted America's greatness.

The White House says Trump "reaffirmed the importance of the G20 working together for future economic growth and prosperity." But during the pandemic, he has systematically tried to undo much that the G20 has been working towards, by exiting and defunding the world's only global health body, the World Health Organization (WHO).

France's President Emmanuel Macron, who perhaps tried hardest of all international leaders to convince Trump of alternatives to his "America First" policy, used his G20 speech to praise the value of WHO.

"The recommendations of the World Health Organization will be invaluable in ensuring both effective and equitable prioritization [of Covid vaccines]," he said on Saturday.

By the time Macron spoke though, Trump was already at the golf course, his clear message to the G20: I'm done.

Ebbing power

It seems that even if Trump can't accept it, the world is moving on. As the G20 wrapped, his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was expected to land in Saudi for a far shorter visit than was previously envisaged.

In recent months, Trump has been heaping pressure on the Saudis to open relations with Israel in the same way that its smaller neighbor, the UAE, has done. Pompeo's mission was a secret, but in the days leading up to it, he'd been in both the UAE and Israel, building expectation that a final push to convince the Saudis may be underway.

Pompeo was due to have a brief meeting with Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before heading back to Washington DC. It's not too late for a deal to be done, but as every lame duck day goes by, power ebbs from this current White House.

Saudi Arabia, the venue for Trump's first overseas visit as a President, appears to be the hill on which his overseas influence has finally collapsed.

As best we know, no G20 participants told Trump to his virtual face that his time is up, and no one here will write him off until he is finally gone.

But he seemed to make the point himself as the G20 wrapped and the King delivered the final communique while surrounded by leaders in their zoom boxes, Trump was not in his chair -- instead a disinterested underling, an apparent final gesture of contempt.

For many Trump's exit from the top table of global decision-making will be a welcome break from four stormy years of bullying and lies. The metaphor was completed during the final G20 communique.

The world is ready for President-elect Joe Biden; the bar for success is low, but expectations are high.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 262952

Reported Deaths: 3257
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin568161080
Ramsey24102461
Anoka18740210
Dakota18228174
Washington12043103
Stearns1179588
Scott713153
St. Louis691194
Wright621834
Olmsted588930
Sherburne486838
Clay424852
Carver380812
Blue Earth359911
Rice343130
Kandiyohi329812
Crow Wing297629
Nobles291528
Chisago27008
Benton251137
Otter Tail241515
Winona236026
Mower225622
Polk214021
Douglas203827
Morrison201120
Lyon178310
Beltrami172915
McLeod16919
Goodhue167526
Becker16069
Itasca160122
Steele15906
Todd158112
Isanti153914
Carlton140710
Nicollet138823
Freeborn13075
Waseca125410
Le Sueur12499
Mille Lacs123830
Pine11395
Cass11178
Brown106910
Meeker9607
Martin93520
Roseau8993
Hubbard89822
Wabasha8621
Watonwan7544
Dodge7520
Redwood72418
Chippewa7217
Renville65218
Wadena6526
Sibley6484
Pipestone64018
Cottonwood6270
Aitkin61621
Rock6079
Houston5822
Fillmore5640
Yellow Medicine5209
Murray5093
Kanabec48211
Pennington4806
Swift4685
Faribault4490
Pope4430
Stevens4191
Clearwater4076
Marshall3887
Jackson3841
Unassigned36356
Lake3263
Koochiching3155
Wilkin3095
Lac qui Parle3033
Lincoln2931
Norman2936
Big Stone2621
Mahnomen2314
Grant2156
Red Lake1723
Kittson1706
Traverse1160
Lake of the Woods781
Cook540

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 208027

Reported Deaths: 2163
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk30796322
Linn13080154
Black Hawk10145126
Scott1008775
Woodbury9805111
Johnson895435
Dubuque858090
Story631319
Dallas585755
Pottawattamie567065
Sioux347825
Webster327427
Marshall324941
Cerro Gordo319541
Clinton299837
Buena Vista288814
Des Moines264716
Muscatine263164
Plymouth256337
Warren249210
Wapello237171
Jones218311
Jasper199839
Marion188918
Carroll186320
Lee185815
Bremer174012
Henry16787
Crawford167015
Benton154513
Tama144540
Delaware133421
Jackson13338
Dickinson125810
Boone125211
Washington125113
Mahaska117327
Wright11325
Page10674
Buchanan10649
Hardin103810
Clay10264
Harrison100228
Clayton9854
Calhoun9777
Cedar97613
Hamilton9707
Mills9606
Fayette9428
Lyon9378
Kossuth9194
Floyd91214
Poweshiek90112
Winneshiek8839
Butler8823
Winnebago86223
Iowa85711
Louisa79216
Hancock7877
Chickasaw7673
Grundy76210
Sac7557
Cherokee7324
Cass73019
Appanoose7106
Shelby7104
Mitchell7054
Emmet69623
Allamakee69511
Guthrie68215
Union6766
Franklin66819
Humboldt6465
Madison6354
Jefferson6071
Palo Alto5954
Unassigned5580
Keokuk5177
Pocahontas5072
Howard4949
Osceola4861
Greene4790
Clarke4544
Ida42510
Davis4194
Monroe41612
Taylor4132
Montgomery40810
Adair4056
Monona3842
Fremont3412
Worth3300
Van Buren3254
Lucas3026
Decatur2950
Wayne2806
Audubon2791
Ringgold1742
Adams1511
Rochester
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Early Rain and Snow Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nupa responds to new COVID-19 restrictions

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Despite pause some sports allowed to continue

Image

Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday

Image

New pandemic guidelines go into effect at midnight

Image

Nurses talk about working with Covid-19 patients

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

CDC releases updated Thanksgiving guidelines

Image

Food distribution now at Graham Park

Image

Bruins still to play Friday night home game

Community Events