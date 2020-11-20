Clear
The US just recorded more than 2,000 Covid-19 deaths in a day. One model predicts that number will keep growing

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains to CNN's Chris Cuomo why point-of-care coronavirus tests that can be administered at home is what he will be pushing for from the next administration.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 3:50 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More than 2,000 American deaths were recorded by Johns Hopkins University on Thursday -- the highest number since early May.

And as the virus runs unabated across US communities, experts warn the coming weeks will likely be brutal and the pandemic's death toll will keep climbing.

By December 18, more than 2,300 Americans could be losing their lives daily, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

"We expect daily deaths to reach a peak of over 2,500 a day in mid-January," the IHME modeling team wrote on Thursday.

The group also hiked its Covid-19 death forecast considerably, now predicting a total of 471,000 American deaths by March 1 -- up more than 30,000 since their last projection about a week ago.

Health officials predicted a rise in deaths would follow the surge of new infections and hospitalizations much of the country is now experiencing. On Thursday, the US reported a new high of more than 80,600 hospitalized patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project. On the same day, another record: more than 187,800 new cases reported across the country, the most ever.

"It's sometimes very frustrating because we know what works," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday night. "If we had everybody pulling together as a country, doing the fundamental things that we've been speaking out, the mask wearing, the keeping the distance, the avoiding congregate settings and crowds, doing things outdoors ... that's not big stuff. It's easy to do."

Those simple measures could be lifesaving. According to the IHME team, 65,000 lives could be saved by March 1 if 95% of Americans wore masks.

Doctors, nurses, hospitals ask public to celebrate responsibly

In an open letter on Thursday, the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association and the American Nurses Association asked the public to scale back on traditional gatherings to help curb the spread of the virus.

"The record-shattering surge underway is resulting in uncontrolled community spread and infection that has already overburdened health systems in some areas and will ultimately consume capacity of our health care system and may reduce the availability of care in many places in our country," they said.

The exploding number of cases also prompted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update their Thanksgiving travel guidelines, recommending Americans not travel for the holiday. Those who travel should wear masks, keep their distance from others and wash their hands regularly.

"What is at stake is the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying around the holidays," Dr. Henry Walke, Covid-19 incident manager for the CDC, told reporters in a conference call.

And with the CDC previously estimating at least 40% of infections are asymptomatic, officials are concerned that people could be bringing the infection with them to holiday gatherings without even knowing it and could put other, more vulnerable members of their family at risk.

"I haven't seen my parents since January," Walke said. "I'm staying home, and I have older parents who would like to see me and who would like to see my children."

In the past week, similar messages have been echoed both by leading health experts and state leaders.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that if residents were planning on a Thanksgiving that looks like previous ones, "you're making a mistake." In Utah, where hospitals are overwhelmed and about 45 ICU beds remain vacant, the governor advised that only people from the same household gather for the holiday.

More curfews, measures to curb the spread

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a limited Stay-at-Home order will be going into effect Saturday for the counties that are in the state's most restrictive tier. That includes Los Angeles County, San Diego County, Riverside County, Orange County and Sacramento County.

About 94% of California's population is currently in the most restrictive tier.

Nonessential work and gatherings must stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the governor said, adding the order will remain in effect for one month.

A statewide curfew is also now in effect in Ohio, where Gov. Mike DeWine clarified police won't be out pulling people over if they see them driving at night.

"We should assume they have a legitimate reason for being out," the governor said. "But on the other hand, if there is a number of people congregating somewhere, and the police see that ... certainly they're probably going to pull over and say, 'hey, it's beyond the 10 o'clock, you guys need to go home.'"

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will last for 21 days.

In Arkansas, the governor announced an 11 p.m. closure for all businesses that are licensed to sell and allow consumption of alcohol on premises.

The new directive goes into effect Friday and will last until January 3, the governor's office said, adding that it covers restaurants and bars as well as private clubs with "on premise" permits.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 242043

Reported Deaths: 3066
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin534861061
Ramsey22497441
Anoka17374196
Dakota16897165
Washington11204100
Stearns1073976
Scott646751
St. Louis619285
Wright560230
Olmsted553830
Sherburne432833
Clay395551
Carver344310
Blue Earth330412
Rice307127
Kandiyohi29569
Nobles284027
Crow Wing268826
Chisago24655
Benton222535
Otter Tail219712
Winona219122
Mower208122
Polk184520
Douglas183321
Lyon16779
Beltrami162813
Morrison150716
Todd150212
Goodhue149823
Itasca148919
McLeod14658
Steele14476
Becker14445
Isanti140811
Nicollet126122
Carlton12509
Freeborn11935
Waseca117510
Mille Lacs113930
Le Sueur11138
Cass10158
Pine9965
Brown9096
Martin86519
Meeker8286
Hubbard82615
Roseau8071
Wabasha7801
Watonwan7174
Dodge6990
Chippewa6917
Redwood62217
Wadena5906
Pipestone57517
Sibley5544
Cottonwood5520
Renville55216
Rock5499
Aitkin54815
Houston5242
Fillmore5110
Yellow Medicine4918
Murray4693
Kanabec44611
Pennington4394
Swift4325
Faribault4140
Pope4060
Stevens3791
Clearwater3723
Jackson3561
Marshall3527
Unassigned32056
Koochiching2935
Lincoln2751
Wilkin2754
Norman2696
Lac qui Parle2663
Lake2661
Big Stone2511
Mahnomen2103
Grant1936
Red Lake1633
Kittson1482
Traverse1080
Lake of the Woods781
Cook480

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 196386

Reported Deaths: 2076
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk29223315
Linn12407150
Black Hawk9615124
Woodbury9488109
Scott920866
Johnson855635
Dubuque820088
Story590519
Dallas557854
Pottawattamie523461
Sioux335022
Webster311927
Marshall311440
Cerro Gordo292437
Clinton279137
Buena Vista279014
Des Moines247715
Muscatine246962
Plymouth245836
Warren23289
Wapello224070
Jones20489
Jasper191937
Carroll179215
Marion176317
Lee175714
Crawford164115
Bremer161112
Henry16087
Benton145612
Tama138839
Delaware127620
Jackson12708
Washington118212
Boone118010
Dickinson11339
Mahaska111926
Wright10884
Page10313
Buchanan9977
Hardin97210
Harrison95226
Clay9494
Calhoun9277
Clayton9144
Cedar90313
Mills8866
Fayette8848
Hamilton8776
Lyon8748
Poweshiek85412
Kossuth8313
Butler8273
Floyd82613
Winnebago80523
Winneshiek8059
Iowa79911
Louisa74816
Hancock7336
Sac7177
Grundy70910
Chickasaw7012
Cherokee6804
Shelby6793
Cass67818
Appanoose6655
Allamakee6639
Guthrie64815
Emmet64723
Mitchell6414
Franklin63419
Humboldt6164
Union6116
Madison5984
Palo Alto5653
Jefferson5521
Unassigned4970
Pocahontas4852
Keokuk4675
Osceola4610
Howard4499
Clarke4464
Greene4460
Ida4118
Taylor3932
Monroe39212
Davis3894
Montgomery38910
Adair3775
Monona3542
Fremont3212
Van Buren3104
Lucas2916
Worth2910
Decatur2790
Audubon2701
Wayne2686
Ringgold1542
Adams1431
