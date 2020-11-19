Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions QB, issues apology after calling Michigan a 'dictatorship' in Instagram rant about Covid-19 restrictions

Kelly Stafford, wife of longtime Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, apologized on Instagram after calling Michigan a "dictatorship" in response to the state's new Covid-19 restrictions.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

Kelly Stafford, wife of longtime Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, apologized on Thursday after calling Michigan a "dictatorship" in response to news of the state's new Covid-19 restrictions.

"should never have used the word 'dictatorship,' " Kelly Stafford wrote Thursday in an Instagram post. "i got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault. i don't know the answer and i won't pretend to. i care about the people who are losing their lives or battling this.. and also the medical staff who care for them. and it is hard knowing these local business owners and watching them struggle and having to lay off their employees, not knowing how they are gonna make it. so i'm sorry. i let my emotions get the best of me. i love michigan and the people here.. don't get that twisted in this This place was my rock during my tough times. and i wish there was an answer that pleased everyone but we know that is definitely not the case."

Stafford's post came just hours after her initial rant, in which she blasted the state's crackdown amid a surge in cases.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced this week that the state would begin a "three-week pause targeting indoor social gatherings and other group activities" in order to help curb the spread of the virus. The order was issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and went into effect on Wednesday.

"I'm over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan," Stafford said earlier on Thursday.

"I understand there's a pandemic, and I understand it's very scary. I'm scared of it, too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there's a vaccine. But shutting down all these small businesses -- things that people have worked their life for -- shutting them down again is not the answer, because they will not make it. So once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left."

Stafford also offered an apology in her Instagram story following the backlash.

"Alright, y'all, here's what I do best: Coming back to apologize, after I read some of your things and I get grounded a little bit," Stafford said.

"I'm really sorry. I was in the heat of the moment. I have a friend losing her business. It's just getting to me a little bit, so I apologize for calling it a dictatorship -- probably a not so smart use of words. But yeah, I just want it to work for everybody, and I know it's not going to work for everybody, and it just kills me to see people suffer a financial burden from losing their business, and also from getting sick. But I don't know -- I apologize."

CNN reached out to Stafford but has not heard back.

She previously blamed the NFL for harassment she claims her family received after her husband was placed on the NFL's Injured Reserve/Covid list. She claims that her children were kicked off of a playground and that she was approached at a grocery store and told that she was "endangering others."

The NFL has stated that being on the list does not mean that a player has Covid-19, and being on the list could mean they either tested positive or had close contact with someone who has been in contact with an infected person.

Michigan continues to see an exponential rise in cases across the state, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

Michigan reported 7,592 new cases on Thursday and 134 new deaths, bringing the totals to 285,398 and 8,324, respectively, according to data from the state's public health agency.

Hospitals are 79% full across Michigan, and the state currently has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the country, Khaldun said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 242043

Reported Deaths: 3066
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin534861061
Ramsey22497441
Anoka17374196
Dakota16897165
Washington11204100
Stearns1073976
Scott646751
St. Louis619285
Wright560230
Olmsted553830
Sherburne432833
Clay395551
Carver344310
Blue Earth330412
Rice307127
Kandiyohi29569
Nobles284027
Crow Wing268826
Chisago24655
Benton222535
Otter Tail219712
Winona219122
Mower208122
Polk184520
Douglas183321
Lyon16779
Beltrami162813
Morrison150716
Todd150212
Goodhue149823
Itasca148919
McLeod14658
Steele14476
Becker14445
Isanti140811
Nicollet126122
Carlton12509
Freeborn11935
Waseca117510
Mille Lacs113930
Le Sueur11138
Cass10158
Pine9965
Brown9096
Martin86519
Meeker8286
Hubbard82615
Roseau8071
Wabasha7801
Watonwan7174
Dodge6990
Chippewa6917
Redwood62217
Wadena5906
Pipestone57517
Sibley5544
Cottonwood5520
Renville55216
Rock5499
Aitkin54815
Houston5242
Fillmore5110
Yellow Medicine4918
Murray4693
Kanabec44611
Pennington4394
Swift4325
Faribault4140
Pope4060
Stevens3791
Clearwater3723
Jackson3561
Marshall3527
Unassigned32056
Koochiching2935
Lincoln2751
Wilkin2754
Norman2696
Lac qui Parle2663
Lake2661
Big Stone2511
Mahnomen2103
Grant1936
Red Lake1633
Kittson1482
Traverse1080
Lake of the Woods781
Cook480

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 196386

Reported Deaths: 2076
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk29223315
Linn12407150
Black Hawk9615124
Woodbury9488109
Scott920866
Johnson855635
Dubuque820088
Story590519
Dallas557854
Pottawattamie523461
Sioux335022
Webster311927
Marshall311440
Cerro Gordo292437
Clinton279137
Buena Vista279014
Des Moines247715
Muscatine246962
Plymouth245836
Warren23289
Wapello224070
Jones20489
Jasper191937
Carroll179215
Marion176317
Lee175714
Crawford164115
Bremer161112
Henry16087
Benton145612
Tama138839
Delaware127620
Jackson12708
Washington118212
Boone118010
Dickinson11339
Mahaska111926
Wright10884
Page10313
Buchanan9977
Hardin97210
Harrison95226
Clay9494
Calhoun9277
Clayton9144
Cedar90313
Mills8866
Fayette8848
Hamilton8776
Lyon8748
Poweshiek85412
Kossuth8313
Butler8273
Floyd82613
Winnebago80523
Winneshiek8059
Iowa79911
Louisa74816
Hancock7336
Sac7177
Grundy70910
Chickasaw7012
Cherokee6804
Shelby6793
Cass67818
Appanoose6655
Allamakee6639
Guthrie64815
Emmet64723
Mitchell6414
Franklin63419
Humboldt6164
Union6116
Madison5984
Palo Alto5653
Jefferson5521
Unassigned4970
Pocahontas4852
Keokuk4675
Osceola4610
Howard4499
Clarke4464
Greene4460
Ida4118
Taylor3932
Monroe39212
Davis3894
Montgomery38910
Adair3775
Monona3542
Fremont3212
Van Buren3104
Lucas2916
Worth2910
Decatur2790
Audubon2701
Wayne2686
Ringgold1542
Adams1431
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Turning Colder For The Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Local Salon not closing its doors

Image

Impact of new restrictions on Rochester Country Club

Image

Churches deal with coronavirus restrictions

Image

Managing Holiday and Pandemic stress

Image

Destination Medical Center Construction Update

Image

Outbreaks at Long term care facilities

Image

Apache Mall holiday safety

Image

Restaurant Adds Food Truck

Image

Give To The Max Day

Community Events