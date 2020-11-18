Clear
1,707 coronavirus deaths were reported in 1 day. That's the highest daily death toll in 6 months

CNN's John King looks at the rise in coronavirus cases in almost every state in the US.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Christina Maxouris, CNN

At this rate, coronavirus is killing at least one American every minute of the day.

At least 1,707 new Covid-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's the highest daily death toll since May 14.

And it's only going to get worse, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.

"The horrible death count that we saw yesterday in the United States ... reflects the number of people who were being infected three weeks ago -- two to three weeks ago, because that's the lag," Reiner said Wednesday.

"On average, two to three weeks ago, we were seeing 70,000 to 80,000 (new) cases per day. Yesterday, there were about 155,000 (new) cases. So if you're alarmed at the 1,700 deaths today, two to three weeks from now, we're going to see 3,000 deaths a day."

And while some hospitals are running out of health care workers, the US once again set a new record for hospitalized Covid-19 patients -- 76,830 on Tuesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Virtually every state heading in the wrong direction

As of Wednesday, 47 states had at least 10% more new daily cases than this time last week, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Two states are relatively steady compared to last week -- North Dakota and Iowa -- but that's not saying much, since both states have recently had abysmal rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Only Hawaii has seen at least a 10% decrease in new cases.

This surge in nationwide infections isn't just due to more testing.

While new cases have increased 29% over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins, testing nationwide has increased only about 11%, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that at his state's current rate, "1,000 Arkansans could die of Covid-19 between now and Christmas."

Texas officials have deployed two mobile refrigerator trucks to Amarillo to handle the rise in fatalities.

In Illinois, "ICU and non-ICU hospital occupancy by Covid-19 patients could reach as much as five times our previous records from the spring." Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

"We will continue to see a rise in both hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 for weeks ahead because of the infections that have already happened," he said.

"But we can change our longer-term outcome. We can save potentially thousands of lives in the next few months if we make changes right now to stop this in its track."

A stay-at-home advisory started this week in Chicago, where city officials also urged residents not to have guests in their homes, to cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations and avoid traveling.

Similar measures have been announced across the US in the past days.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide curfew starting Thursday that will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In Maryland, the governor issued an emergency order effective Friday requiring bars and restaurants to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for carryout and delivery services.

"We are in a war right now," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "And the virus is winning. Now, more than ever, I'm pleading with the people of our state to stand together, a while longer."

College students told to stay home after holidays

As cases surge across the US, schools and universities are also navigating what their next steps should look like, especially following a holiday season that experts fear will further fuel the rampant spread of the virus.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh said the holidays are "especially high risk for college students who don't live at home."

"Normally, many students travel to their hometown for Thanksgiving, then return to campus for the rest of the semester," Walsh said.

"We have asked college students not to do that this year. If you go home for Thanksgiving, you should not be returning to Boston this semester. You should do the rest of your learning ... remotely."

Earlier this week, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also issued guidance for out-of-state college students who were planning to return home to Connecticut for the holiday.

He said returning students should self-quarantine for 14 days before or after coming home, get tested for Covid-19 both before leaving school and after getting home, not attend parties and not quarantine with any elderly or at-risk family members.

Vaccines are still months away for most people

While there's great news on the vaccine front, most Americans probably won't be able to get vaccinated until the middle of next year.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 95% effective and has shown no serious safety concerns, Pfizer said Wednesday. BioNTech said it plans to request emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Another vaccine, from Moderna, is 94.5% effective against coronavirus, according to early data released this week. The company says its vaccine did not have any serious side effects.

But health experts say Americans must double down on safety measures, as there will be many more illnesses and deaths before a vaccine is available to most people.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said there are still several steps needed before vaccines get into the public's arms.

"They're going to look very carefully to be sure that everything is in order with safety and with efficacy, then they will make a judgment about whether both of these vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, may be in fact entitled to emergency use authorization," Collins said.

The two companies could receive EUAs by early to mid-December, he added.

"If these two vaccines do get approval, emergency use authorization, there will be about 40 million doses ready to be delivered in December," he said.

People will need two doses of either vaccine. "So that's 20 million people that can be immunized and we will need to make sure that is utilized for the highest risk people," he said.

More doses will become available every month after that, Collins said, and there are other vaccine candidates that may also win approval.

"The hope would be that by April we really start to see a lot of people getting immunized," Colilns said.

"And certainly by the summer we would hope to have most of America actually immune to this and we could start to think about getting back to life as normal."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 236949

Reported Deaths: 2999
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin526891055
Ramsey22160434
Anoka16981193
Dakota16469160
Washington1092496
Stearns1052474
Scott629651
St. Louis601184
Wright543928
Olmsted542830
Sherburne419131
Clay390250
Carver33499
Blue Earth327011
Rice295425
Kandiyohi28739
Nobles283027
Crow Wing260325
Chisago23984
Benton218732
Winona217022
Otter Tail213712
Mower206522
Polk180817
Douglas179418
Lyon16449
Beltrami158413
Morrison148016
Todd147812
Itasca145219
Goodhue143721
Steele14235
McLeod14157
Becker14044
Isanti134911
Nicollet124621
Carlton12288
Freeborn11685
Waseca115710
Mille Lacs111029
Le Sueur10917
Cass9968
Pine9705
Brown8796
Martin85219
Hubbard80615
Meeker8005
Roseau7641
Wabasha7551
Watonwan7084
Dodge6880
Chippewa6837
Redwood59116
Wadena5776
Pipestone56617
Cottonwood5450
Rock5419
Aitkin53713
Renville53115
Sibley5314
Houston5142
Fillmore5000
Yellow Medicine4728
Murray4643
Kanabec43611
Pennington4274
Swift4124
Faribault4040
Pope3890
Stevens3721
Jackson3501
Marshall3506
Clearwater3453
Unassigned31956
Koochiching2855
Lincoln2701
Wilkin2704
Norman2625
Lake2551
Lac qui Parle2483
Big Stone2451
Mahnomen1983
Grant1895
Red Lake1593
Kittson1441
Traverse1080
Lake of the Woods781
Cook460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 192082

Reported Deaths: 2038
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk28710310
Linn12162150
Black Hawk9415122
Woodbury9362109
Scott896264
Johnson843335
Dubuque806886
Story573319
Dallas548654
Pottawattamie508058
Sioux328922
Marshall307739
Webster305327
Cerro Gordo282735
Buena Vista276313
Clinton271836
Plymouth241434
Muscatine240962
Des Moines239215
Warren22789
Wapello221270
Jones19988
Jasper187636
Carroll177414
Marion171417
Lee169614
Crawford162715
Bremer157512
Henry15727
Benton142012
Tama136639
Jackson12447
Delaware124120
Washington114612
Boone113310
Dickinson11249
Mahaska110626
Wright10493
Page10143
Buchanan9637
Harrison93626
Hardin93510
Clay9334
Calhoun9136
Cedar88813
Clayton8884
Mills8635
Lyon8598
Fayette8588
Hamilton8426
Poweshiek83912
Kossuth8033
Butler8003
Floyd79912
Winneshiek7859
Iowa78411
Winnebago78422
Louisa73516
Hancock7016
Sac6947
Grundy6927
Cherokee6714
Cass66517
Shelby6603
Chickasaw6552
Appanoose6474
Allamakee6409
Emmet63823
Guthrie63815
Mitchell6224
Humboldt5974
Franklin59619
Madison5844
Union5786
Jefferson5271
Palo Alto5203
Pocahontas4752
Unassigned4680
Keokuk4493
Osceola4490
Clarke4374
Greene4280
Howard4239
Ida4047
Monroe38412
Taylor3842
Davis3754
Montgomery36910
Adair3595
Monona3472
Fremont3132
Van Buren2994
Lucas2886
Worth2830
Decatur2720
Audubon2691
Wayne2656
Ringgold1522
Adams1401
