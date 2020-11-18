Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for November 18: Covid-19, election, stimulus, US troops, Ethiopia

CNN's Chris Cuomo breaks down President Donald Trump's firing of Chris Krebs, a Department of Homeland Security official who had rejected Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's comments on the transition of power from one presidential administration to the next.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2020 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

For Thanksgiving Day, Zoom is lifting the time limit for free meetings -- so your virtual family get-togethers won't be cut short.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The FDA has issued an emergency authorization for the first rapid coronavirus test that can be used at home and deliver results within minutes. The new test uses nasal swab samples and is authorized for ages 14 and older. It'll help people skip long lines as coronavirus cases skyrocket nationwide and comes days after more positive news on vaccine trials: Moderna announced a 94.5% effective rate, while Pfizer/BioNTech said final analysis shows its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective with no safety concerns and Pfizer's CEO says the company plans to file for emergency use authorization for it soon. The US continues to set grim records, with about 76,830 people hospitalized nationwide, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. This is likely the "last big surge" before a vaccine offers help, said Dr. Mark McClellan, a former FDA commissioner. "The months ahead are going to look better than the weeks ahead," he added.

2. Election 2020

President Trump has fired the head of a federal cybersecurity agency who debunked his election conspiracy theories. Christopher Krebs was director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the Homeland Security Department. His agency recently launched an online rumor control blog rebutting claims of election fraud spread by Trump and his supporters. Krebs also posted on social media -- often with blaring red siren emojis -- fact checks of the baseless claims. In a tweet announcing the ouster, the President called Krebs' characterization of the election "highly inaccurate." Krebs fired back with a tweet of his own: "Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow (sic)." Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden announced nine key members of his White House senior staff.

3. Stimulus

The fate of a federal stimulus package is looking bleak. Lawmakers are getting less confident a deal can be reached in the lame duck session -- with the focus instead turning to a government spending negotiation that must be finished by December 11. Aides on both sides say serious conversations about the stimulus have tapered off, even as US coronavirus cases have soared past 11 million. "The men and women throughout our country -- they're suffering because of Covid and we're not doing a damn thing to help them," said Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat. The divide between Republicans and Democrats continues to simmer over how much money each side is willing to spend. Democrats -- including Biden -- have urged Senate Republicans to pass House Democrats' Heroes Act, which totals more than $2 trillion. Republicans, meanwhile, have made it clear they are not willing to spend much north of $1 trillion.

4. US troops

With two months left in office, President Trump is rushing to bring more US troops home from Afghanistan and Iraq. The withdrawal of thousands of troops would be completed by January 15 (just ahead of Biden's inauguration), leaving Afghanistan and Iraq with 2,500 troops each -- down from about 4,500 and 3,000, respectively, the acting defense secretary said. A senior defense official said the move is consistent with Trump's promise to the American people. But it also suggests the President may fall short of fulfilling one of his core pledges to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan before he leaves office -- something he pledged as recently as October.

5. Ethiopia

A deadly humanitarian crisis is developing in Ethiopia, where thousands of people are fleeing violence in the Tigray region. About 4,000 have crossed the border into eastern Sudan every day over the past week, and that number is growing, the United Nations warned. The crisis started on November 4 after the Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel laureate Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in the region after accusing forces loyal to local leaders of attacking federal troops deployed there. The federal forces have since bombed targets in Tigray, leading to intense clashes with local forces. Pleas from neighboring nations to deescalate have fallen on deaf ears.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Twitter's growing up

The social media platform's introducing a bunch of new features, including disappearing tweets and audio. No edit button, though.

Travel tradition with a twist 

National Geographic unveiled its best travel destinations for 2021 -- but with options that reflect the times we're in.

Persistence does pay

After playing the same set of lottery numbers for 26 years, one North Carolina couple is now $366,000 richer.

Hello, better sleep 

Students designed a series of innovative solutions, including a pillow that forces people off their phones by blocking nearby wireless access.

It was just a matter of time

Amazon's making a leap into the health care industry with the launch of a new digital drugstore that'll have special perks for Prime members.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1.5 million

The value in bribes a Maryland CEO paid to get his sons accepted to Harvard University, according to federal officials

TODAY'S QUOTE

"You hear about the deaths, but you don't ever really hear about the people left behind, and in this instance, it's a 4-year-old."

Margie Bryant, great-aunt of a Texas boy who lost both parents to coronavirus

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Patience in action

Ever seen a science project with 250,000 falling dominoes? We haven't either, so here goes. Try not to think about the cleanup. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 236949

Reported Deaths: 2999
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin526891055
Ramsey22160434
Anoka16981193
Dakota16469160
Washington1092496
Stearns1052474
Scott629651
St. Louis601184
Wright543928
Olmsted542830
Sherburne419131
Clay390250
Carver33499
Blue Earth327011
Rice295425
Kandiyohi28739
Nobles283027
Crow Wing260325
Chisago23984
Benton218732
Winona217022
Otter Tail213712
Mower206522
Polk180817
Douglas179418
Lyon16449
Beltrami158413
Morrison148016
Todd147812
Itasca145219
Goodhue143721
Steele14235
McLeod14157
Becker14044
Isanti134911
Nicollet124621
Carlton12288
Freeborn11685
Waseca115710
Mille Lacs111029
Le Sueur10917
Cass9968
Pine9705
Brown8796
Martin85219
Hubbard80615
Meeker8005
Roseau7641
Wabasha7551
Watonwan7084
Dodge6880
Chippewa6837
Redwood59116
Wadena5776
Pipestone56617
Cottonwood5450
Rock5419
Aitkin53713
Renville53115
Sibley5314
Houston5142
Fillmore5000
Yellow Medicine4728
Murray4643
Kanabec43611
Pennington4274
Swift4124
Faribault4040
Pope3890
Stevens3721
Jackson3501
Marshall3506
Clearwater3453
Unassigned31956
Koochiching2855
Lincoln2701
Wilkin2704
Norman2625
Lake2551
Lac qui Parle2483
Big Stone2451
Mahnomen1983
Grant1895
Red Lake1593
Kittson1441
Traverse1080
Lake of the Woods781
Cook460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 192082

Reported Deaths: 2038
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk28710310
Linn12162150
Black Hawk9415122
Woodbury9362109
Scott896264
Johnson843335
Dubuque806886
Story573319
Dallas548654
Pottawattamie508058
Sioux328922
Marshall307739
Webster305327
Cerro Gordo282735
Buena Vista276313
Clinton271836
Plymouth241434
Muscatine240962
Des Moines239215
Warren22789
Wapello221270
Jones19988
Jasper187636
Carroll177414
Marion171417
Lee169614
Crawford162715
Bremer157512
Henry15727
Benton142012
Tama136639
Jackson12447
Delaware124120
Washington114612
Boone113310
Dickinson11249
Mahaska110626
Wright10493
Page10143
Buchanan9637
Harrison93626
Hardin93510
Clay9334
Calhoun9136
Cedar88813
Clayton8884
Mills8635
Lyon8598
Fayette8588
Hamilton8426
Poweshiek83912
Kossuth8033
Butler8003
Floyd79912
Winneshiek7859
Iowa78411
Winnebago78422
Louisa73516
Hancock7016
Sac6947
Grundy6927
Cherokee6714
Cass66517
Shelby6603
Chickasaw6552
Appanoose6474
Allamakee6409
Emmet63823
Guthrie63815
Mitchell6224
Humboldt5974
Franklin59619
Madison5844
Union5786
Jefferson5271
Palo Alto5203
Pocahontas4752
Unassigned4680
Keokuk4493
Osceola4490
Clarke4374
Greene4280
Howard4239
Ida4047
Monroe38412
Taylor3842
Davis3754
Montgomery36910
Adair3595
Monona3472
Fremont3132
Van Buren2994
Lucas2886
Worth2830
Decatur2720
Audubon2691
Wayne2656
Ringgold1522
Adams1401
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 22°
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 21°
Warmer Weather On The Way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Home appliances in high demand

Image

Rochester's Soccer World closes temporarily

Image

Rochester Police Department reports increase in stolen car parts

Image

RCTC moves all classes temporarily online

Image

Mental health of student-atheltes a concern as sports are expected to pause

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Section football highlights and scores from Tuesday

Image

Iowa couple shares their story of surviving Covid-19

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Local lawmakers weigh in on governors' COVID-19 response

Community Events