Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Emily Murphy, do your job

Article Image

Sen. James Lankford said that he did "step in" with the General Services Administration over the presidential transition process and seemed satisfied with the agency's handling of the matter, although there is no indication yet that Joe Biden will start getting intelligence briefings.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Jill Filipovic

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil," goes the quote typically attributed to Edmund Burke, "is for good men to do nothing."

An implied addition: For evil to survive, some people also have to choose to do wrong.

This week, both the administrator of the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, and Donald Trump's personal lawyer (and the former New York City mayor) Rudy Giuliani have made themselves two exemplars of that Burkean aphorism.

Murphy is refusing to do her job: doing nothing, technically, but making a clear choice to do harm by blocking a key part of the transition to the incoming government of Joe Biden. Giuliani is making an affirmative choice to undermine confidence in American democracy and our system of free and fair elections.

This is how great institutions crumble: Not just by inertia and excuse-making for the decay, but because a small handful of people decide that doing maximum damage — whether actively or through inaction — is justifiable if it is to their immediate benefit.

Let's start with Murphy, a previously little-known Trump appointee to the obscure office of Administrator of the General Services Administration.

The President has refused to concede the presidential race to the winner, Biden. So Murphy has essentially put the bulldozer in neutral, taken her foot off the brake, and claims there's nothing she can do as it rolls downhill.

Her chief duty right now is to affirm the projected result of the presidential contest — as GSA administrators before her have generally done within a matter of hours of the election being called — so that the incoming administration's personnel can get busy setting up a new government. She has declined to do this. And so, like her boss, has made the whole country vulnerable.

The process Murphy is in charge of, called "ascertainment," is necessary for the seamless transition of power. Among other things, her signature on an ascertainment letter formalizes the transition, providing money, access to officials, agencies, equipment, and office space. It allows the incoming president to be briefed on national security.

Some 4,000 political appointments need to be made, and given that many are in health and national security, they can't wait. In a scaling-up pandemic that has killed a quarter-million Americans, this transition is more important than ever. Biden will take office with massive crises on his hands, and he needs to start attacking them as soon as he can.

Murphy is a partisan appointee, installed in her current position by Trump. She stands out among other routine appointees for enmeshing this relatively straightforward job in political controversy, and for deferring to the President as if he's a dictator and not an elected leader serving at the will of the people.

"I am not here to garner headlines or make a name for myself," Murphy said back in 2017, during her Senate confirmation hearing. "My goal is to do my part in making the federal government more efficient, effective and responsive to the American people."

Either she was lying then or has fully surrendered her old goals. She has made an ignominious name for herself, though she has yet to speak publicly about her failure to acknowledge Biden's win. And she has single-handedly created chaos, inefficiency, and ineffectiveness, all while steadfastly refusing to respond to the American people, who, after all, have spoken through the ballot box.

Murphy may be the newest pro-Trump loyalist to use her position for ill, but she's hardly alone.

Rudy Giuliani is using (and abusing) the legal system to do his damage. On Tuesday, he asked to join the lawsuit challenging the Pennsylvania vote count and requesting that the state not certify the election results.

The challenge is largely baseless, and Giuliani's entrance is a kind of Trump Team Hail Mary, which is why two teams of more reputable attorneys already quit the case.

But Giuliani is doing his part to extend the President's delusions of victory, and to tell American voters —baselessly — that our system is rigged, that Democrats stole the election, and that the American system is not to be trusted.

A great many conservative voters seem to be buying this dangerous lie. But it's the rest of us who will pay the price Murphy and Giuliani are extracting: a slowed-down government less equipped to handle a deadly and devastating crisis; a divided and polarized nation where Trump followers increasingly live in their own ideological, fact-compromised universe, Trump opponents wonder whether we can coexist with people so divorced from reality — and everyone is angry and resentful.

So far, pro-Trump efforts to undermine the results of the election have stalled. But they are doing tremendous damage along the way. Biden will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

And when he's in office, we shouldn't forget just the "good" people who did nothing to push back against Trump, but those who chose to commit bad, dangerous, self-interested acts. They should find no rehabilitation and no absolution from Washington.

To put it in more Trumpian terms: They should never work in this town again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231018

Reported Deaths: 2973
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin517121050
Ramsey21659433
Anoka16571190
Dakota16073159
Washington1068995
Stearns1019974
Scott614649
St. Louis575684
Olmsted531330
Wright522927
Sherburne408431
Clay384150
Carver32279
Blue Earth321310
Rice287925
Nobles280825
Kandiyohi27889
Crow Wing250725
Chisago23414
Winona212322
Benton209832
Mower203721
Otter Tail201312
Douglas172618
Polk172317
Lyon15989
Beltrami154913
Todd143712
Morrison143416
Itasca139519
Steele13925
Goodhue138220
McLeod13766
Becker13594
Isanti131311
Nicollet121421
Carlton11758
Waseca114910
Freeborn11445
Mille Lacs107427
Le Sueur10737
Cass9508
Pine9475
Brown8575
Martin84619
Hubbard79315
Meeker7685
Roseau7331
Wabasha7221
Watonwan6944
Dodge6720
Chippewa6667
Redwood56715
Pipestone55417
Wadena5496
Rock5349
Aitkin52313
Cottonwood5160
Renville51514
Sibley5123
Houston5082
Fillmore4930
Yellow Medicine4658
Murray4453
Kanabec43011
Pennington4114
Swift4024
Faribault4010
Pope3720
Stevens3641
Jackson3401
Unassigned34056
Marshall3266
Clearwater3243
Koochiching2695
Lincoln2661
Wilkin2664
Norman2545
Lac qui Parle2463
Big Stone2431
Lake2401
Mahnomen1873
Grant1845
Red Lake1483
Kittson1351
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods761
Cook440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 188495

Reported Deaths: 1999
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk28296308
Linn11811150
Woodbury9301108
Black Hawk9272118
Scott874860
Johnson831635
Dubuque788584
Story560519
Dallas540254
Pottawattamie502756
Sioux326222
Marshall302039
Webster295225
Buena Vista274013
Cerro Gordo272533
Clinton267735
Plymouth240034
Des Moines238014
Muscatine234161
Warren22179
Wapello216269
Jasper185436
Jones18548
Carroll173714
Marion168117
Lee167814
Crawford161415
Henry15557
Bremer154612
Benton137511
Tama135839
Jackson12166
Delaware120620
Washington112512
Dickinson11199
Boone109510
Mahaska109026
Wright10413
Page9963
Buchanan9387
Harrison93025
Hardin9149
Clay9124
Calhoun8896
Cedar86113
Clayton8574
Mills8534
Poweshiek82811
Fayette8268
Lyon8098
Hamilton8006
Kossuth7963
Butler7903
Floyd77712
Iowa77311
Winnebago77221
Winneshiek7569
Louisa71916
Hancock6876
Sac6796
Grundy6707
Cass65716
Cherokee6504
Shelby6453
Chickasaw6431
Appanoose6313
Emmet62922
Allamakee6269
Guthrie62015
Mitchell5994
Franklin58919
Humboldt5873
Madison5734
Union5636
Unassigned5450
Palo Alto5193
Jefferson5131
Pocahontas4622
Osceola4440
Keokuk4392
Clarke4354
Howard4129
Greene4100
Ida3976
Taylor3832
Monroe37812
Montgomery3579
Adair3545
Davis3484
Monona3342
Fremont3112
Van Buren2934
Lucas2856
Worth2750
Decatur2700
Audubon2631
Wayne2636
Ringgold1412
Adams1371
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Warmer Weather On The Way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local lawmakers weigh in on governors' COVID-19 response

Image

New respiratory care area at Osage & St. Ansgar

Image

Olmsted County seeing more COVID-19 cases

Image

Fire At Willows And Waters SEnior Living

Image

Sara's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Flu vaccine shortage in MN

Image

Good Shepherd Covid-19 outbreak

Image

Pleas from Healthcare Workers, a call to action

Image

North Iowa Strong Covid-19 Business Update

Image

Imagining The Future After The PaNDEMIC

Community Events