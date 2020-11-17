Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lindsey Graham just crossed another line in defending Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is disputing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's claim that Graham had hinted that he should try to discard some ballots in Georgia, where a recount is underway. Graham also made calls to officials in Arizona and Nevada, two other states President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win. CNN's Manu Raju has more.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Nov 17, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Fresh off a surprisingly pedestrian election win on November 3, Lindsey Graham has decided to take on a new role: The most aggressive enforcer of the idea that President Donald Trump maybe -- just maybe! -- didn't lose the 2020 election.

In recent days, the South Carolina Republican has reached out to election officials in at least three states -- Georgia, Arizona and Nevada -- to inquire about the process by which, among other things, signatures are verified on mail-in ballots.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, told CNN that Graham had called him to urge the removal of ballots amid the ongoing hand recount in the state. "I got the sense it implied that then you could throw those out for any, if you look at the counties with the highest frequent error of signatures," Raffensperger told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Monday night. "So that's the impression that I got."

Graham told CNN that Raffensperger's allegations was "ridiculous." But a staffer for the Georgia secretary of state affirmed Raffensperger's version of events to CNN on Tuesday.

"What I heard was basically discussions about absentee ballots and if a potentially ... if there was a percentage of signatures that weren't really, truly matching, is there some point we could get to, we could say somebody went to a courtroom could say, 'Well, let's throw (out) all these ballots because we have no way of knowing because the ballots are separated,' " said Georgia election implementation manager Gabriel Sterling.

Graham, even as he was defending his call to Raffensperger, revealed to reporters that he had also reached out to election officials in two other states where the vote count between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden was quite close -- and where the President has insisted, with zero proof, that there were shenanigans involved in the ballot counting.

That claim, however, was almost immediately disputed by Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who said she had not spoken to Graham (or any other member of Congress) about the vote count in the state. Graham told reporters he was not sure who he had talked to in Nevada (uh, OK) and that he had spoken with Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in Arizona.

Of course, all of this back-and-forth over who Graham called and what, specifically, he said misses this larger point: Why in the hell has Lindsey Graham self-deputized himself to play this role for Trump? Graham has said he did not make these calls at Trump's behest.

After all, it's a little odd for the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to be placing personal calls into states that had tight vote counts in search of, uh, information about their voting processes. It's not too much to suggest that such calls might be regarded by the people on the other end of the line as a bit of intimidation. Imagine you are an elections official in Nevada -- I'd name names but Graham can't remember who he talked to! -- and a call comes in from Graham, one of Trump's most loyal and high profile allies. Sort of unexpected! And definitely a little nerve-wracking!

Aside the possibility of intimidation of election officials, there's just how the whole thing looks. Which is, um, not good. Because why is a sitting US senator not from Georgia, Arizona or Nevada suddenly so interested in the minutiae of how a state conducts its own elections? And why did Graham just happen to express so much interest in these three states that just happened to be swing states in the 2020 election? (Sidebar: There are no consequences in politics. None.)

So -- even for Graham, who has comfortably settled into his role as top Trump toady over the President's first term -- this feels like a new line that he has crossed.

Which is odd. Because in 64 days, Donald Trump won't be president anymore. But Graham will still be in the Senate -- and forced to look his colleagues in the eye and explain why he did what he did over the last four years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231018

Reported Deaths: 2973
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin517121050
Ramsey21659433
Anoka16571190
Dakota16073159
Washington1068995
Stearns1019974
Scott614649
St. Louis575684
Olmsted531330
Wright522927
Sherburne408431
Clay384150
Carver32279
Blue Earth321310
Rice287925
Nobles280825
Kandiyohi27889
Crow Wing250725
Chisago23414
Winona212322
Benton209832
Mower203721
Otter Tail201312
Douglas172618
Polk172317
Lyon15989
Beltrami154913
Todd143712
Morrison143416
Itasca139519
Steele13925
Goodhue138220
McLeod13766
Becker13594
Isanti131311
Nicollet121421
Carlton11758
Waseca114910
Freeborn11445
Mille Lacs107427
Le Sueur10737
Cass9508
Pine9475
Brown8575
Martin84619
Hubbard79315
Meeker7685
Roseau7331
Wabasha7221
Watonwan6944
Dodge6720
Chippewa6667
Redwood56715
Pipestone55417
Wadena5496
Rock5349
Aitkin52313
Cottonwood5160
Renville51514
Sibley5123
Houston5082
Fillmore4930
Yellow Medicine4658
Murray4453
Kanabec43011
Pennington4114
Swift4024
Faribault4010
Pope3720
Stevens3641
Jackson3401
Unassigned34056
Marshall3266
Clearwater3243
Koochiching2695
Lincoln2661
Wilkin2664
Norman2545
Lac qui Parle2463
Big Stone2431
Lake2401
Mahnomen1873
Grant1845
Red Lake1483
Kittson1351
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods761
Cook440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 188495

Reported Deaths: 1999
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk28296308
Linn11811150
Woodbury9301108
Black Hawk9272118
Scott874860
Johnson831635
Dubuque788584
Story560519
Dallas540254
Pottawattamie502756
Sioux326222
Marshall302039
Webster295225
Buena Vista274013
Cerro Gordo272533
Clinton267735
Plymouth240034
Des Moines238014
Muscatine234161
Warren22179
Wapello216269
Jasper185436
Jones18548
Carroll173714
Marion168117
Lee167814
Crawford161415
Henry15557
Bremer154612
Benton137511
Tama135839
Jackson12166
Delaware120620
Washington112512
Dickinson11199
Boone109510
Mahaska109026
Wright10413
Page9963
Buchanan9387
Harrison93025
Hardin9149
Clay9124
Calhoun8896
Cedar86113
Clayton8574
Mills8534
Poweshiek82811
Fayette8268
Lyon8098
Hamilton8006
Kossuth7963
Butler7903
Floyd77712
Iowa77311
Winnebago77221
Winneshiek7569
Louisa71916
Hancock6876
Sac6796
Grundy6707
Cass65716
Cherokee6504
Shelby6453
Chickasaw6431
Appanoose6313
Emmet62922
Allamakee6269
Guthrie62015
Mitchell5994
Franklin58919
Humboldt5873
Madison5734
Union5636
Unassigned5450
Palo Alto5193
Jefferson5131
Pocahontas4622
Osceola4440
Keokuk4392
Clarke4354
Howard4129
Greene4100
Ida3976
Taylor3832
Monroe37812
Montgomery3579
Adair3545
Davis3484
Monona3342
Fremont3112
Van Buren2934
Lucas2856
Worth2750
Decatur2700
Audubon2631
Wayne2636
Ringgold1412
Adams1371
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer Weather On The Way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire At Willows And Waters SEnior Living

Image

Sara's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Flu vaccine shortage in MN

Image

Good Shepherd Covid-19 outbreak

Image

Pleas from Healthcare Workers, a call to action

Image

North Iowa Strong Covid-19 Business Update

Image

Imagining The Future After The PaNDEMIC

Image

Smokers and Vapers to Contract and Spread Covid-19

Image

Midwest Governors Urge Safety

Image

Brooke's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Community Events