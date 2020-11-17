Clear
5 things to know for November 17: Covid-19, election, Iota, New Zealand, ISS

President-elect Joe Biden said that "more people may die" if he's not able to coordinate a smooth transition with President Trump's administration in order to administer a vaccine and combat the coronavirus.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The good news is Moderna announced its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective -- the second US vaccine with a stunningly high success rate. But the virus is spreading at unprecedented speeds nationwide, and it could get worse before any vaccine provides relief. The US has recorded more than 100,000 daily infections for two weeks straight. Yesterday, it had about 166,000 new cases along with another high of over 73,000 coronavirus hospitalizations nationwide as ICU beds in several states start filling up. While the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines' high efficacy rates in trials are a good first step, they are yet to be approved, and experts have to decide who should get vaccinated first. Meanwhile, governors in states including Oklahoma and California announced new restrictions to help slow the spread.

2. Election 2020

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has been under pressure from his fellow Republicans who want to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's projected win in the state. He said Sen. Lindsey Graham hinted that he should try to discard some legal ballots in the state, where an audit process to recount every presidential ballot is underway after the state flipped blue. "He asked if the ballots could be matched back to the voters," Raffensperger told CNN. "I got the sense it implied that then you could throw those out ... if you look at the counties with the highest frequent error of signatures." Graham has denied the allegation. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. But top Senate Republicans have shrugged off President Trump's baseless charges that the election was rigged and he won.

3. Hurricane Iota

Hurricane Iota barreled into a Central America still recovering from Hurricane Eta, bringing potentially catastrophic rainfall, mudslides, storm surge and damaging winds. It made landfall near Haulover, Nicaragua, as a Category 4 storm. That's 15 miles south of where Eta struck two weeks ago, leaving the region scarred for generations. Iota's unloading heavy rain in the area, with Honduras and Nicaragua expecting up to 30 inches through Thursday, while El Salvador to Panama could see maximums of 15 inches. River and flash flooding may soon follow, along with dangerous storm surge that could be felt from as far east as Jamaica and as far south as Colombia.

4. New Zealand

When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was reelected in a landslide last month, she brought with her a diverse cast of politicians that make up what is now, by some measures, the most inclusive parliament in the world. Almost half of New Zealand's newly sworn-in Parliament are women and 11% identify as LGBTQ. Both New Zealand's Indigenous Māori and people with Pacific Island heritage are represented at a slightly higher rate than in the general population. And politicians from diverse backgrounds aren't just making up numbers in Parliament: They're in key positions of power. Eight of Ardern's 20-strong Cabinet -- the highest-ranked lawmakers -- are women.

5. The ISS

After 27 hours in orbit, the SpaceX Crew Dragon and its four astronauts have docked at the International Space Station for a six-month stay. NASA and SpaceX have been working together for a decade to return human spaceflight capabilities to the United States and ensure the ISS stays fully staffed. This is the first fully operational crewed mission for SpaceX after a May test mission. The three NASA astronauts and their Japanese counterpart  took with them a tiny Baby Yoda plush toy as part of a long tradition of using a small object as an indicator of zero gravity.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Birds have scandals, too

A flightless parrot has been named Bird of the Year after a lengthy and bitter election campaign marred by voter fraud.

The queen has spoken 

Dolly Parton's releasing her first holiday album in three decades -- and she's also dishing out advice for a divided America.

The candy formerly known as ...

Swiss company Nestlé is renaming two candy products in Australia due to  racial undertones in their marketing.

Not our first bizarre election

The 2020 poll outcome may have been controversial, but we've had some truly zany moments in American elections.

Gamers are onto something

Playing video games can improve your mental health. So says a study by Oxford University that singles out two games.

TODAY'S NUMBER

92,700

That's the number of sex abuse claims lodged against the Boy Scouts, which filed for bankruptcy early this year amid hundreds of lawsuits.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I hope it inspires the next generation of scientists and researchers."

Dr. Matt Hepburn, vaccine lead for Operation Warp Speed, after Moderna announced its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Glide and pour 

Let's just take a moment and enjoy this mesmerizing and intricate lemonade machine that spans the whole house. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231018

Reported Deaths: 2973
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin517121050
Ramsey21659433
Anoka16571190
Dakota16073159
Washington1068995
Stearns1019974
Scott614649
St. Louis575684
Olmsted531330
Wright522927
Sherburne408431
Clay384150
Carver32279
Blue Earth321310
Rice287925
Nobles280825
Kandiyohi27889
Crow Wing250725
Chisago23414
Winona212322
Benton209832
Mower203721
Otter Tail201312
Douglas172618
Polk172317
Lyon15989
Beltrami154913
Todd143712
Morrison143416
Itasca139519
Steele13925
Goodhue138220
McLeod13766
Becker13594
Isanti131311
Nicollet121421
Carlton11758
Waseca114910
Freeborn11445
Mille Lacs107427
Le Sueur10737
Cass9508
Pine9475
Brown8575
Martin84619
Hubbard79315
Meeker7685
Roseau7331
Wabasha7221
Watonwan6944
Dodge6720
Chippewa6667
Redwood56715
Pipestone55417
Wadena5496
Rock5349
Aitkin52313
Cottonwood5160
Renville51514
Sibley5123
Houston5082
Fillmore4930
Yellow Medicine4658
Murray4453
Kanabec43011
Pennington4114
Swift4024
Faribault4010
Pope3720
Stevens3641
Jackson3401
Unassigned34056
Marshall3266
Clearwater3243
Koochiching2695
Lincoln2661
Wilkin2664
Norman2545
Lac qui Parle2463
Big Stone2431
Lake2401
Mahnomen1873
Grant1845
Red Lake1483
Kittson1351
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods761
Cook440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 188495

Reported Deaths: 1999
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk28296308
Linn11811150
Woodbury9301108
Black Hawk9272118
Scott874860
Johnson831635
Dubuque788584
Story560519
Dallas540254
Pottawattamie502756
Sioux326222
Marshall302039
Webster295225
Buena Vista274013
Cerro Gordo272533
Clinton267735
Plymouth240034
Des Moines238014
Muscatine234161
Warren22179
Wapello216269
Jasper185436
Jones18548
Carroll173714
Marion168117
Lee167814
Crawford161415
Henry15557
Bremer154612
Benton137511
Tama135839
Jackson12166
Delaware120620
Washington112512
Dickinson11199
Boone109510
Mahaska109026
Wright10413
Page9963
Buchanan9387
Harrison93025
Hardin9149
Clay9124
Calhoun8896
Cedar86113
Clayton8574
Mills8534
Poweshiek82811
Fayette8268
Lyon8098
Hamilton8006
Kossuth7963
Butler7903
Floyd77712
Iowa77311
Winnebago77221
Winneshiek7569
Louisa71916
Hancock6876
Sac6796
Grundy6707
Cass65716
Cherokee6504
Shelby6453
Chickasaw6431
Appanoose6313
Emmet62922
Allamakee6269
Guthrie62015
Mitchell5994
Franklin58919
Humboldt5873
Madison5734
Union5636
Unassigned5450
Palo Alto5193
Jefferson5131
Pocahontas4622
Osceola4440
Keokuk4392
Clarke4354
Howard4129
Greene4100
Ida3976
Taylor3832
Monroe37812
Montgomery3579
Adair3545
Davis3484
Monona3342
Fremont3112
Van Buren2934
Lucas2856
Worth2750
Decatur2700
Audubon2631
Wayne2636
Ringgold1412
Adams1371
