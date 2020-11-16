Clear
Vaccine news is great. It won't help the economy much this winter

The Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective against coronavirus, according to early data released by the company, making it the second vaccine in the United States to have a stunningly high success rate. The company's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tal Zaks, speaks to CNN's Elizabeth Cohen.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Nov 16, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Positive reports on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are extremely good news for a world battling a crippling pandemic.

This just in: Moderna has announced that per early results, its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective.

Stocks — which jumped dramatically when Pfizer said its vaccine was more than 90% effective last Monday — are rallying again. Futures of the S&P 500, which hit an all-time high on Friday, are up sharply. The Dow is also in record territory.

Breaking it down: Wall Street sees positive vaccine developments as a major confidence booster, firming up expectations for a big economic rebound next year. If companies have faith that vaccine distribution can begin in late 2020 or early 2021, they can start to make more concrete plans for the future.

Unfortunately, vaccines won't prevent an extremely tough winter. Many European countries are still under modified lockdowns, and the United States surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases on Sunday. At least 45 states have reported more new infections this past week than the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"The good news on vaccines is tempered by the fact that they won't come soon enough to prevent a difficult winter for many economies," Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to clients on Monday.

The contraction in activity between October and December expected in Europe won't be as bad as what countries experienced this spring.

"Clearly the lockdowns this time around are much less stringent than they were earlier in the year," Ben May of Oxford Economics told me, noting that schools mostly remain open.

He also pointed to a lower fear factor, which is likely to boost the economy through decreased voluntary social distancing, and a healthier environment for exports.

Oxford Economics now predicts that global growth will come in around 0.7% for the fourth quarter, compared to roughly 7% between July and September.

"The pace of growth in [the fourth quarter] has fallen back very sharply," May said.

The global situation is made better by the recovery in China, which said Monday that industrial production in the world's second-largest economy rose nearly 7% last month. Retail sales rose by slightly more than 4% — the fastest pace this year.

Big picture: News on the vaccine front does change the outlook for 2021, however. "It's possible to believe that life will start to become a bit more normal next year," Shearing said.

May said that indications there will be viable vaccines firms up expectations for a sizable rebound in activity by the middle of next year. Per Shearing, if all goes well with immunization, top economies could "return to pre-virus levels of output around six months earlier" than expected.

PNC to buy US business of Spain's BBVA for $11.6 billion

PNC is spending billions to cement its place among America's largest banks.

The Pittsburgh-based lender is buying the American unit of Spanish financial group BBVA for $11.6 billion, the companies said Monday. The tie-up will create the fifth-largest US retail bank by assets, PNC said.

The all-cash deal will be the second-biggest banking sector merger since the global financial crisis, coming nearly two years after BB&T bought SunTrust for $28 billion to create Truist. Shares in BBVA surged as much as 16% in London.

PNC said in a statement that the transaction "significantly accelerates" its national expansion strategy. BBVA's US subsidiary has over $100 billion in assets, and operates more than 630 branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico.

"When combined with PNC's existing footprint, the company will have a coast-to-coast franchise with a presence in 29 of the 30 largest markets in the US," PNC said.

Scoreboard: The combined entity will have more than $560 billion in assets, placing it behind only JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup when ranking US retail banks by size.

Investor insight: The deal comes amid a trying year for US banks, which have been weighed down by rock-bottom interest rates. They've also had to set aside billions of dollars to cover bad debts stemming from the coronavirus recession.

But Wall Street analysts, buoyed by hopes for Covid-19 vaccines, are increasingly confident that US bank stocks can turn it around in the coming months. The KBW Bank Index, which tracks US lenders, jumped 11.5% last week for its best performance since June.

Unilever's plan to conquer home ice cream delivery

In the world of ice cream, one company reigns supreme. Unilever, whose brands include Klondike, Ben & Jerry's and Magnum, sells ice cream in 63 countries around the world. The Anglo-Dutch firm commands almost a fifth of global ice cream sales, a bigger share than its next four competitors combined, according to market research firm Euromonitor.

Now, as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, the company is plotting to conquer one final frontier: ice cream delivered to your home on demand, my CNN Business colleague Hanna Ziady reports.

Ice Cream Now, the company's home delivery business, has boomed during the pandemic. What began as a pilot program in 2016 at Deliveroo's London headquarters with a single freezer is now available in more than 100 cities.

"As an ice cream gang we're a bit messianic," said Matt Close, the company's executive vice president for global ice cream. "We believe that people want it, we've just got to find a way to get it to them."

Through partnerships with the likes of Uber Eats and Domino's Pizza, customers can get ice cream delivered within 30 minutes. The company has even teamed up with Terra Drone Europe to explore delivery by air.

The plan is working: The growth of ice cream at home is on track to more than offset the collapse in its out-of-home ice cream revenue this year, which includes sales to restaurants and catering companies. Looks like Ben & Jerry's picked a good year to launch a flavor called Netflix & Chilll'd?

Casper Sleep, JD.com and Tyson Foods report results before US markets open. Baidu and SmileDirectClub follow after the close.

Also today: The Empire State manufacturing index for November posts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: Home Depot, Kohl's and Walmart report earnings as more US shoppers take advantage of curbside pickup and online shopping.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 223581

Reported Deaths: 2961
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin503521044
Ramsey21142430
Anoka15956189
Dakota15556159
Washington1039095
Stearns988374
Scott589749
St. Louis552084
Olmsted514130
Wright502527
Sherburne391231
Clay377350
Blue Earth309710
Carver30729
Nobles277925
Rice275825
Kandiyohi26989
Crow Wing242225
Chisago22734
Winona205622
Benton202332
Mower193121
Otter Tail191112
Polk169717
Douglas165318
Lyon15488
Beltrami151913
Todd140512
Morrison138416
Itasca132919
Steele13185
Becker13084
Goodhue129820
McLeod12616
Isanti123910
Nicollet116221
Carlton11308
Waseca111510
Freeborn11075
Le Sueur10417
Mille Lacs103927
Cass9228
Pine9115
Martin81719
Brown7955
Hubbard77215
Meeker7275
Roseau7021
Wabasha6861
Watonwan6774
Chippewa6487
Dodge6390
Pipestone54517
Redwood53515
Wadena5196
Cottonwood5100
Rock5099
Renville50114
Aitkin49013
Sibley4833
Houston4822
Fillmore4770
Yellow Medicine4588
Murray4363
Kanabec41911
Unassigned39256
Pennington3884
Swift3844
Faribault3830
Pope3610
Stevens3521
Jackson3261
Clearwater3153
Marshall3106
Koochiching2645
Lincoln2621
Wilkin2564
Norman2485
Lac qui Parle2403
Big Stone2361
Lake2331
Mahnomen1823
Grant1775
Red Lake1443
Kittson1321
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods711
Cook430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 185216

Reported Deaths: 1965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk27784304
Linn11586149
Woodbury9208106
Black Hawk9125116
Scott864258
Johnson819835
Dubuque783579
Story551718
Dallas528653
Pottawattamie475955
Sioux322622
Marshall297238
Webster290025
Buena Vista272513
Cerro Gordo266532
Clinton264035
Plymouth238734
Des Moines236914
Muscatine229161
Warren21619
Wapello214769
Jones18328
Jasper182936
Carroll171214
Lee166614
Marion164616
Crawford160115
Henry15387
Bremer150512
Benton135210
Tama133839
Jackson12125
Delaware119818
Dickinson11159
Washington108512
Boone108310
Mahaska106326
Wright10233
Page9642
Harrison90024
Buchanan8976
Clay8974
Hardin8959
Calhoun8726
Cedar85113
Clayton8384
Poweshiek81611
Fayette7978
Lyon7948
Mills7834
Kossuth7782
Butler7753
Winnebago76321
Floyd75912
Hamilton7596
Iowa75111
Winneshiek7489
Louisa71316
Hancock6716
Sac6666
Grundy6537
Cass64914
Cherokee6384
Shelby6353
Chickasaw6331
Emmet62322
Appanoose6193
Guthrie61615
Allamakee6099
Mitchell5923
Franklin58319
Humboldt5733
Madison5564
Union5556
Unassigned5390
Palo Alto5083
Jefferson4881
Pocahontas4442
Osceola4400
Keokuk4302
Clarke4264
Howard4109
Greene3980
Ida3916
Taylor3802
Monroe37412
Montgomery3469
Adair3455
Davis3454
Monona3302
Fremont2942
Van Buren2883
Lucas2826
Worth2670
Decatur2630
Wayne2596
Audubon2531
Ringgold1382
Adams1361
