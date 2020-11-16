Clear
Trump's failure to work with Biden is becoming more urgent as Covid spreads

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper that it would make for a smoother transition amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic if government health officials could start working with the incoming Biden-Harris administration.

President Donald Trump is facing a barrage of calls to permit potentially life-saving transition talks between his health officials and incoming President-elect Joe Biden's aides on a fast-worsening pandemic he is continuing to ignore in his obsessive effort to discredit an election that he clearly lost.

The increasingly urgent pleas are coming from inside his administration, the President-elect's team and independent public health experts as Covid-19 cases rage out of control countrywide, claiming more than 1,000 US lives a day. More than 246,000 Americans have now died from the disease.

But instead of listening or mobilizing to tackle what some medical experts warn is becoming a "humanitarian" crisis, Trump spent the weekend during which the US passed 11 million infections amplifying lies and misinformation about his election loss. At one point, he appeared to acknowledge Sunday in a tweet that Biden won, before backtracking with a stream of defiance on Twitter.

This came as the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "of course it would be better if we could start working with" the Biden team that will take office on January 20.

"It's almost like passing a baton in a race -- you don't want to stop and then give it to somebody," Fauci, who has been marginalized by the outgoing President, told Jake Tapper. "You want to just essentially keep going. And that is what transition is."

Biden's incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday that the President-elect's team had been unable to talk to current top health officials like Fauci about the pandemic owing to Trump's refusal to trigger ascertainment — the formal process of opening a transition to a new administration.

"Joe Biden's going to become president of the United States in the midst of an ongoing crisis. That has to be a seamless transition," Klain said on NBC's "Meet the Press," adding that while the new administration planned to contact top pharmaceutical firms making the vaccine like Pfizer, it was particularly key to get in touch with Department of Health and Human Services officials responsible for rolling it out in the coming months.

"Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th," Klain said.

But the official who is currently most influential with the President, Dr. Scott Atlas, who critics say favors a herd immunity approach that could lead to thousands of deaths, wrote an inflammatory tweet on Sunday that exemplified the White House's contempt for unifying leadership during the pandemic. Atlas called on the people of Michigan to "rise up" against new Covid-19 restrictions introduced in schools, theaters and restaurants by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer -- who was recently the target of an alleged domestic terrorism kidnapping plot.

Whitmer said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer Sunday evening that she would not be "bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals."

'We need to be prepared'

Fauci is not the only senior US official calling for transition talks to open. Moncef Slaoui, the official in charge of Trump's vaccine effort, told the Financial Times in an interview that he wanted to reach out to Biden's team, but added that he couldn't do so without White House permission.

As the Biden team increases the pressure for the launch of a proper transition -- which includes office space, meetings in government agencies and millions of dollars in government funding -- members of Biden's Covid-19 advisory board spoke in increasingly alarmed terms about the effect of a continued stalemate.

Board member Dr. Celine Gounder told CNN on Saturday that the situation was like a terrorist attack or war and there needed to be a smooth handoff. "We need to be prepared, and in the absence of that critical data, there may be blind spots we're not able to anticipate and that leaves us quite vulnerable."

Another board member, infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm, bemoaned Trump's abdication of the crisis and said leadership would only arrive in January, as he pushed for the immediate opening of contacts between the transition and the White House.

"It's our hope that in the very near future, we can start to collaborate with them," he said, warning on CNN on Saturday of a rapid rise in cases over the next month.

An independent expert, Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine, cited research saying that 2,500 Americans could die from Covid-19 every day by January and described the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe" that Trump was making worse.

"I can't think of a more important time in modern American history," Hotez told CNN's Ana Cabrera. "We need a smooth transition. The fact that, this is the time it won't occur, will only mean greater loss of life, so this is incredibly heartbreaking," he said.

Biden to deliver economic message

As Biden prepares for power despite the obstruction of the President, he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will speak about the economy in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday. The President-elect has repeatedly stressed that there will be no long-term rescue for the economy without bringing the virus under control, and he has used his public appearances since the election to plead with Americans to adopt measures like mask wearing that can save lives until Covid-19 vaccines become widely available next year.

The pandemic is not the only area where Biden is being deprived of transition privileges usually offered to a President-elect within hours of victory. He still has not been read into America's most closely held secrets in intelligence briefings, for instance. Transition teams are supposed to be able to enter government departments to provide for a trouble-free handover of power at noon on January 20.

While much of the rest of the world has moved on and accepted Biden's triumph, and even some Republican senators say that Biden should get intelligence briefings at a minimum, Trump is still fixated on the election.

For the first time Sunday, he appeared in a tweet to at least acknowledge that Biden won, blaming his loss on a string of conspiracy theories. He followed up with another tweet refusing to concede and ignoring his failing legal challenges and the reality of Biden's win with several states to spare.

Trump played golf twice over the weekend and on Saturday drove past a crowd of supporters protesting the election results in Washington, DC, in between his Twitter rampages.

In an interview with CBS "60 Minutes" coinciding with the release of his memoir, "A Promised Land," former President Barack Obama compared the behavior of the President to that of a child.

"If my daughters -- in any kind of competition -- pouted and then accused the other side of cheating when they lost, when there was no evidence of it, we'd scold them. I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is justified in order to get power."

Biden is trying to get the man he defeated to take action now to try to mitigate the desperate situation he is likely to inherit in January. In a statement on Friday, he called on Trump to concentrate on the emergency at hand and to take urgent action.

"This crisis demands a robust and immediate federal response, which has been woefully lacking. I am the president-elect, but I will not be president until next year," Biden said, underscoring the limitations of his position. "The crisis does not respect dates on the calendar, it is accelerating right now."

But Trump, who held a press conference on Friday claiming credit for vaccine developments while ignoring the lightning spread of Covid on his watch, appears only to have an interest in one thing: his own diminishing political prospects.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 223581

Reported Deaths: 2961
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin503521044
Ramsey21142430
Anoka15956189
Dakota15556159
Washington1039095
Stearns988374
Scott589749
St. Louis552084
Olmsted514130
Wright502527
Sherburne391231
Clay377350
Blue Earth309710
Carver30729
Nobles277925
Rice275825
Kandiyohi26989
Crow Wing242225
Chisago22734
Winona205622
Benton202332
Mower193121
Otter Tail191112
Polk169717
Douglas165318
Lyon15488
Beltrami151913
Todd140512
Morrison138416
Itasca132919
Steele13185
Becker13084
Goodhue129820
McLeod12616
Isanti123910
Nicollet116221
Carlton11308
Waseca111510
Freeborn11075
Le Sueur10417
Mille Lacs103927
Cass9228
Pine9115
Martin81719
Brown7955
Hubbard77215
Meeker7275
Roseau7021
Wabasha6861
Watonwan6774
Chippewa6487
Dodge6390
Pipestone54517
Redwood53515
Wadena5196
Cottonwood5100
Rock5099
Renville50114
Aitkin49013
Sibley4833
Houston4822
Fillmore4770
Yellow Medicine4588
Murray4363
Kanabec41911
Unassigned39256
Pennington3884
Swift3844
Faribault3830
Pope3610
Stevens3521
Jackson3261
Clearwater3153
Marshall3106
Koochiching2645
Lincoln2621
Wilkin2564
Norman2485
Lac qui Parle2403
Big Stone2361
Lake2331
Mahnomen1823
Grant1775
Red Lake1443
Kittson1321
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods711
Cook430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 185216

Reported Deaths: 1965
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk27784304
Linn11586149
Woodbury9208106
Black Hawk9125116
Scott864258
Johnson819835
Dubuque783579
Story551718
Dallas528653
Pottawattamie475955
Sioux322622
Marshall297238
Webster290025
Buena Vista272513
Cerro Gordo266532
Clinton264035
Plymouth238734
Des Moines236914
Muscatine229161
Warren21619
Wapello214769
Jones18328
Jasper182936
Carroll171214
Lee166614
Marion164616
Crawford160115
Henry15387
Bremer150512
Benton135210
Tama133839
Jackson12125
Delaware119818
Dickinson11159
Washington108512
Boone108310
Mahaska106326
Wright10233
Page9642
Harrison90024
Buchanan8976
Clay8974
Hardin8959
Calhoun8726
Cedar85113
Clayton8384
Poweshiek81611
Fayette7978
Lyon7948
Mills7834
Kossuth7782
Butler7753
Winnebago76321
Floyd75912
Hamilton7596
Iowa75111
Winneshiek7489
Louisa71316
Hancock6716
Sac6666
Grundy6537
Cass64914
Cherokee6384
Shelby6353
Chickasaw6331
Emmet62322
Appanoose6193
Guthrie61615
Allamakee6099
Mitchell5923
Franklin58319
Humboldt5733
Madison5564
Union5556
Unassigned5390
Palo Alto5083
Jefferson4881
Pocahontas4442
Osceola4400
Keokuk4302
Clarke4264
Howard4109
Greene3980
Ida3916
Taylor3802
Monroe37412
Montgomery3469
Adair3455
Davis3454
Monona3302
Fremont2942
Van Buren2883
Lucas2826
Worth2670
Decatur2630
Wayne2596
Audubon2531
Ringgold1382
Adams1361
