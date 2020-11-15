Clear
Why the coronavirus numbers are likely to keep getting worse

Across the US, 45 states are reporting an increase of cases above 10% compared to last week, which has brought the national total to more than 10.9 million cases and 245,600 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. CNN's John King reports.

Posted: Nov 15, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

Poll of the week: A new Gallup poll finds that just 49% of Americans say they would shelter in place if public health officials recommended it because of a coronavirus outbreak.

That's down significantly from the 67% who said so during a Gallup poll taken in late March and early April.

What's the point: The coronavirus outbreak got lost in the news shuffle during the last month because of the election. But just because the media isn't covering the pandemic at the same level, it doesn't mean it has gone away.

In fact, we're looking at some of the worst coronavirus numbers in a long time, and, unlike earlier this year, it's not clear at all that there is the public will to do what's necessary to slow down the rate of infection.

A glance at the numbers tells the story. Right now, the virus is raging in pretty much every state. As of this writing, a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data indicates that the number of coronavirus cases is up in every state compared to last week, except for Georgia. A New York Times examination of the data shows that in over 90% of the states, there was a daily average of at least 15 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week.

Horrifyingly, there are more daily new coronavirus cases than at any point of the pandemic.

Even in states that were touted as success stories have seen backsliding. Take the state of New York, which has one of the most wide-reaching testing programs in the country. On September 1, 0.8% of tests came back positive in the daily, 7-day average and 14-day average. This week, the daily hit above 3% on at least one day, while the 7-day and 14-day average got above 2%. That's a huge increase.

This rising positivity rate came even as the number of tests climbed compared to two months ago, which should lower the positivity rate if the number of cases is remaining static.

Indeed, it's not just cases and testing that's up nationally. The number of deaths and hospitalizations are up over 33%, according to the Times.

We are, to put it mildly, in a world of trouble.

Yet it doesn't seem like the American public or the electorate has anywhere near the same yearning that we did in April to do what can be done to keep the virus at bay.

It's not just that less than a majority of Americans are unwilling to say they're "very likely" to shelter in place. It's that they're currently not isolating. A clear majority (62%) said they were only partially isolated or not isolated at all in Gallup's late October poll. The percentage was half that (30%) in April.

In an Axios/Ipsos poll conducted in late October, 53% admitted that they were not always maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from other people when going outside their house. This was one of the highest numbers of the pandemic. Back in April, the percentage who said they weren't keeping a distance of at least 6 feet never rose above 34%.

And while 46% of Americans said they haven't started making holiday plans yet, those who have are split fairly evenly between planning to celebrate among their immediate family and people they live with (30%) and with those outside this select group (24%).

In other words, there does seem to be a real chance that the holidays could turn into a chance for the coronavirus to spread easily because people are going to be gathering in close quarters with people they don't live with. (Public health officials say that these smaller gatherings are how a lot of the transmission occurs.)

Perhaps what's most worrisome is that these poll numbers are coming against a backdrop of Americans seeming to realize the country is on the wrong path with how we're handling the virus.

Most (61%) told Gallup that the coronavirus situation is getting worse. A mere 23% think it's getting better, one of the lower percentages of the pandemic so far.

Despite Americans knowing we're on the wrong trajectory, it hasn't yet caused the type of change in habit that may be necessary to beat back the latest wave of cases.

Unless Americans change their tune quickly, things may get a lot worse regarding the virus.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 216028

Reported Deaths: 2930
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin492621039
Ramsey20698429
Anoka15539188
Dakota15081158
Washington1011994
Stearns972471
Scott559649
St. Louis540283
Wright486327
Olmsted464330
Sherburne381030
Clay369350
Blue Earth289010
Carver28899
Nobles275525
Kandiyohi26099
Rice260023
Crow Wing233225
Chisago22084
Benton198728
Winona198622
Otter Tail179511
Mower175221
Polk163817
Douglas157516
Lyon15037
Beltrami147113
Todd138912
Morrison134816
Itasca129119
Becker12534
Isanti120910
McLeod11816
Steele11385
Carlton11088
Goodhue110620
Nicollet108821
Waseca104810
Mille Lacs101826
Freeborn9955
Le Sueur9597
Pine8914
Cass8888
Martin77519
Hubbard75414
Brown7525
Meeker7035
Roseau6811
Watonwan6534
Chippewa6366
Wabasha6061
Dodge5410
Pipestone53317
Redwood52015
Wadena5046
Cottonwood4940
Renville49014
Rock4899
Aitkin45812
Houston4562
Yellow Medicine4498
Sibley4403
Murray4243
Fillmore4230
Kanabec40011
Pennington3753
Swift3693
Faribault3540
Pope3440
Stevens3381
Unassigned32356
Jackson3141
Marshall3086
Clearwater2963
Koochiching2565
Lincoln2561
Norman2455
Wilkin2444
Big Stone2331
Lac qui Parle2283
Lake2201
Mahnomen1793
Grant1675
Red Lake1363
Kittson1271
Traverse950
Lake of the Woods701
Cook400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 182470

Reported Deaths: 1961
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk27413304
Linn11495148
Woodbury9117106
Black Hawk8968115
Scott845358
Johnson812435
Dubuque774478
Story548918
Dallas521153
Pottawattamie465155
Sioux319322
Marshall293938
Webster287325
Buena Vista270913
Cerro Gordo259232
Clinton258135
Plymouth234834
Des Moines232113
Muscatine226161
Warren21209
Wapello210069
Jones18178
Jasper177436
Carroll168414
Lee160614
Marion159716
Crawford159415
Henry15127
Bremer145512
Benton134310
Tama132539
Jackson12015
Delaware117918
Dickinson11009
Washington107212
Boone106410
Mahaska104426
Wright10163
Page9552
Hardin8859
Harrison88224
Buchanan8816
Clay8804
Calhoun8646
Cedar83713
Clayton8294
Poweshiek80511
Fayette7838
Lyon7718
Kossuth7652
Mills7594
Butler7553
Hamilton7556
Winnebago75221
Floyd73512
Iowa73311
Winneshiek7339
Louisa70716
Hancock6596
Sac6536
Cass64714
Grundy6337
Shelby6243
Cherokee6194
Chickasaw6181
Emmet61622
Guthrie61215
Allamakee6069
Appanoose6053
Franklin57919
Humboldt5673
Mitchell5673
Madison5494
Union5466
Unassigned5140
Palo Alto5053
Jefferson4861
Pocahontas4412
Osceola4360
Clarke4254
Keokuk4242
Howard3989
Greene3870
Ida3836
Taylor3742
Monroe36712
Montgomery3439
Adair3425
Monona3312
Davis3154
Van Buren2863
Fremont2812
Lucas2796
Decatur2610
Wayne2596
Worth2590
Audubon2521
Ringgold1372
Adams1341
