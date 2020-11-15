Clear
As Trump ignores deepening coronavirus crisis, Biden calls for urgent response

President Trump for the first time acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election victory, tweeting, "He won because the Election was Rigged," before continuing to blame his loss on baseless and debunked conspiracy theories about the election.

Posted: Nov 15, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

Joe Biden has spent these early days as President-elect pleading with Americans to pay attention to the relentless surge of Covid-19 -- with deaths averaging more than 1,000 a day in the past week -- as President Donald Trump continues to ignore the deepening crisis and touts the promises of yet-to-be-approved vaccines as his panacea.

The continuing power struggle between two men with diametrically different philosophies on how the US should handle the virus has left the nation rudderless at this critical moment -- forced by Trump into a governing crisis as he refuses to let the transition to the Biden presidency proceed and pass on knowledge that could be critical to slowing the spread of the virus next year.

This past week, some Republicans in Congress finally seemed to take note of how the President's blockade was threatening national security -- as Republican Sens. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota, among others, stepped up to say that the President-elect should begin receiving intelligence briefings as is customary during the transition of power.

But there is no indication that top GOP leaders are applying that same logic to the deadly increase in coronavirus cases, even though the number of patients in US hospitals hit an all time pandemic high last week, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. As of Saturday, more than 69,000 Americans were hospitalized, according to the organization's tallies.

The President is still adhering to the same hands-off approach that led so many voters to reject his leadership on Election Day, inaccurately stating that the increase in cases is the result of increased testing as he tries to focus public attention on his administration's efforts to speed up a vaccine through Operation Warp Speed.

Trump for the first time Sunday morning acknowledged Biden's election victory, tweeting, "He won because the Election was Rigged," before continuing to blame his loss on baseless and debunked conspiracy theories about the election. The tweet from Trump followed a Saturday spent golfing and tweeting similar false conspiracy theories, and driving by a crowd of his supporters who gathered in Washington to protest the election results on the basis of his lies and propaganda.

He barely addressed the virus on Twitter Saturday, tweeting: "Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill. Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done!"

Amid that leadership vacuum, many doctors and top medical experts are bracing for even greater holiday spikes, noting that Americans have simply let their guards down and given in to the desire to return to normal life. The President unquestionably played a role in those attitudes as the administration abandoned its coronavirus task force briefings months ago and he tried to win reelection by advancing the falsehood that the US was "rounding the corner."

Given the complexities of rapid vaccine distribution and the potential for catastrophic consequences if doctors, hospitals and first responders don't have what they need to handle the current rise in Covid-19 cases, Democrats -- and even some Republicans from past administrations -- are sounding the alarm about the need for more communication between the outgoing and incoming administrations in this grave moment of national crisis.

"We have a president who has gone AWOL," said Leon Panetta, who served as White House chief of staff under former President Bill Clinton and as CIA director and secretary of defense under former President Barack Obama. "AWOL from the election and its results, AWOL from Covid-19 and the impact it's having, AWOL from the transition and frankly AWOL from the presidency."

"That has created a dangerous moment here," Panetta told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Saturday night on "The Situation Room."

Lack of communication raises alarm about virus response

Trump is blocking any meaningful exchange of coronavirus information -- beginning with the refusal of his appointee at the General Services Administration to ascertain the election, the first step that would allow the flow of transition funds and streamlined background checks for incoming staff.

That's forced the Biden team to get up to speed on the pandemic response by back-channeling with governors, members of the private sector and the medical community as they try to shape the nation's coronavirus response plan for next year.

While Biden is publicly projecting calm about the governing crisis — allowing the Trump campaign's election challenges to work their way through the courts, where they are amassing a growing string of defeats — he called for "urgent action" Friday by the Trump administration, including an acknowledgment of how serious the current Covid-19 situation is.

"This crisis demands a robust and immediate federal response, which has been woefully lacking. I am the president-elect, but I will not be president until next year," Biden said, underscoring the limitations of his position. "The crisis does not respect dates on the calendar, it is accelerating right now.... Right now is a moment for shared responsibility and shared action. Together, we have the power to rein in this virus. And I promise you, from the moment I am sworn in on January 20, I will do everything in my power to lead this unified national effort."

The President-elect's advisers have been increasingly vocal about their concerns about the lack of information sharing between the current and future administrations.

"This is truly a national security threat," Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious diseases specialist, epidemiologist and Biden Transition Covid-19 board member, said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Friday evening. "I cannot even imagine another situation — if we were in the midst of a war — that you wouldn't have handoff of information and plans to a succeeding president."

As the US smashed through another set of coronavirus records on Friday evening, Dr. Vivek Murthy, co-chair of Biden's transition coronavirus advisory board, told Blitzer it was "a grim day for the country."

"We're at a point now, even pre-Thanksgiving, where we are surging beyond any level that we have seen over the last eight months," Murthy, a former surgeon general under President Barack Obama, said on "The Situation Room." "What we do over these next few weeks is going to have a profound impact on whether this spread increases or whether we ultimately control the spread of this virus."

Local leaders weigh stronger measures to curb the virus

In the absence of a vigorous federal response, local leaders are once again considering more dramatic action to control the spread, which could create major economic and logistical disruptions.

The 2.4% test positivity rate in New York City is now close enough to the 3% threshold that could lead the city to close schools and transition students to remote learning, a possibility that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo discussed during a call with journalists Saturday where he added that some schools might be able to "test out" of closures if they have a much lower positivity rate than the surrounding area.

The resurgence in Oregon, where cases topped more than 1,000 a day for the third day in a row Saturday, led Gov. Kate Brown to announce a "two week freeze" on Friday that will limit social gatherings to six people and two households, close restaurants and bars and place new limits on the number of people who can gather within faith-based organizations. The freeze will span from November 18 to December 2.

"I know it's hard and I know everybody is weary but we are trying to stop this ferocious virus from spreading," Brown said.

In Los Angeles, where cases have surged from about a 1,000 a day three weeks ago to nearly 4,000 on Saturday, according Mayor Eric Garcetti, officials created the largest testing center in America at Dodger Stadium — ushering some 8,000 people through the testing regimen on a single day this past week.

On Saturday, the Navajo Nation ordered a new three-week stay-at-home lockdown, restricting travel and only allowing residents to leave their homes for emergencies or to pick up groceries, medicine and firewood.

"We are inching closer and closer to a major public health crisis in which we could potentially see our hospitals filling up with patients," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. "Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot sustain a long-term surge in Covid-19 cases. The safest place to be is at home."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 216028

Reported Deaths: 2930
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin492621039
Ramsey20698429
Anoka15539188
Dakota15081158
Washington1011994
Stearns972471
Scott559649
St. Louis540283
Wright486327
Olmsted464330
Sherburne381030
Clay369350
Blue Earth289010
Carver28899
Nobles275525
Kandiyohi26099
Rice260023
Crow Wing233225
Chisago22084
Benton198728
Winona198622
Otter Tail179511
Mower175221
Polk163817
Douglas157516
Lyon15037
Beltrami147113
Todd138912
Morrison134816
Itasca129119
Becker12534
Isanti120910
McLeod11816
Steele11385
Carlton11088
Goodhue110620
Nicollet108821
Waseca104810
Mille Lacs101826
Freeborn9955
Le Sueur9597
Pine8914
Cass8888
Martin77519
Hubbard75414
Brown7525
Meeker7035
Roseau6811
Watonwan6534
Chippewa6366
Wabasha6061
Dodge5410
Pipestone53317
Redwood52015
Wadena5046
Cottonwood4940
Renville49014
Rock4899
Aitkin45812
Houston4562
Yellow Medicine4498
Sibley4403
Murray4243
Fillmore4230
Kanabec40011
Pennington3753
Swift3693
Faribault3540
Pope3440
Stevens3381
Unassigned32356
Jackson3141
Marshall3086
Clearwater2963
Koochiching2565
Lincoln2561
Norman2455
Wilkin2444
Big Stone2331
Lac qui Parle2283
Lake2201
Mahnomen1793
Grant1675
Red Lake1363
Kittson1271
Traverse950
Lake of the Woods701
Cook400

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 182470

Reported Deaths: 1961
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk27413304
Linn11495148
Woodbury9117106
Black Hawk8968115
Scott845358
Johnson812435
Dubuque774478
Story548918
Dallas521153
Pottawattamie465155
Sioux319322
Marshall293938
Webster287325
Buena Vista270913
Cerro Gordo259232
Clinton258135
Plymouth234834
Des Moines232113
Muscatine226161
Warren21209
Wapello210069
Jones18178
Jasper177436
Carroll168414
Lee160614
Marion159716
Crawford159415
Henry15127
Bremer145512
Benton134310
Tama132539
Jackson12015
Delaware117918
Dickinson11009
Washington107212
Boone106410
Mahaska104426
Wright10163
Page9552
Hardin8859
Harrison88224
Buchanan8816
Clay8804
Calhoun8646
Cedar83713
Clayton8294
Poweshiek80511
Fayette7838
Lyon7718
Kossuth7652
Mills7594
Butler7553
Hamilton7556
Winnebago75221
Floyd73512
Iowa73311
Winneshiek7339
Louisa70716
Hancock6596
Sac6536
Cass64714
Grundy6337
Shelby6243
Cherokee6194
Chickasaw6181
Emmet61622
Guthrie61215
Allamakee6069
Appanoose6053
Franklin57919
Humboldt5673
Mitchell5673
Madison5494
Union5466
Unassigned5140
Palo Alto5053
Jefferson4861
Pocahontas4412
Osceola4360
Clarke4254
Keokuk4242
Howard3989
Greene3870
Ida3836
Taylor3742
Monroe36712
Montgomery3439
Adair3425
Monona3312
Davis3154
Van Buren2863
Fremont2812
Lucas2796
Decatur2610
Wayne2596
Worth2590
Audubon2521
Ringgold1372
Adams1341
