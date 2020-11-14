Clear
BREAKING NEWS Firefighters fighting flames at Dodge Center home Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ex-press secretary: Trump ruined this job

Article Image

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer responds to "Have you ever lied to the American people?" CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on his not-quite-an-apology tour.

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 11:30 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2020 11:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Joe Lockhart

It started on a brisk Saturday in January 2017 with an angry press secretary, Sean Spicer, looking straight into the camera and lying to the American people on behalf of Donald Trump.

The lie was about the size of the inaugural crowd. It was easily disproven and had no real purpose. It was not to protect national security or for any other justifiable reason. Spicer stood at a White House lectern and lied simply to feed the new President's ego and ease his limitless insecurity. Over time we learned just how significant and prophetic that first big lie was.

Fast forward to this week, when Spicer's successor Kayleigh McEnany, on Fox News, deflected a question about the Trump administration sharing intelligence with the Biden transition team. McEnany said that was really a question for the White House, but she couldn't answer it right now because at that moment, on the air, she was appearing as a member of the Trump campaign. Now it should go without saying you can't be a White House staffer and a campaign adviser at the same time, but in the Trump Administration, that's where we are.

It would be funny if it weren't so destructive. This White House's antics keep reminding people of the satirical HBO series "Veep." But they are not a joke. The administration's chronic lying has divided Americans, degraded their trust in government, and, worst of all, turned facts and evidence into slippery instruments of partisan politics.

As Trump said in a speech to the VFW in July: "Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news." He added, "What you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."

And if you are part of the Make America Great Again crowd, you only believe what Trump says.

So, tens of millions of Americans have trusted Trump and refused to put on a mask to protect themselves and everyone around them from a highly contagious disease that has killed more than 245,000 in the US. Trump sidelines actual infectious disease experts and instead makes a neuroradiologist, Scott Atlas, the face of the administration's coronavirus efforts.

Trump tells us to believe that tear gas wasn't used on peaceful protesters outside the White House to clear the way for a Presidential photo-op -- and half of America goes along with the lie, despite visual evidence shown on our screens over and over again.

That same half of America agreed with him that Russian interference in the 2016 election was a political hoax and the President himself was the victim. Both Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a bipartisan report from the Senate Intelligence Committee said the opposite. And let's not forget the "perfect call" where the President attempted to pressure the Ukrainian President into manufacturing dirt on the President's political opponents. (Trump denies that was his goal.)

The dishonesty from this President and his press secretaries -- all four of them -- has us where we are today.

Truth now comes in two varieties: Republican and Democratic. This is shaking the foundation of our democracy.

Now, some will say, politicians and their spokespeople always lie. For some that is true. But there is a long tradition of telling the truth from the White House podium. For some 90 years press secretaries have done their best to promote the agenda of their president, but have also clung steadfastly to telling the truth. Why? To retain their credibility and keep the country informed. Those who strayed from that practice, Richard Nixon's press secretary Ron Ziegler, for example, were punished not only by the reporters who covered him and openly doubted his word, but also by history.

My own experience just 20 years ago is telling. When President Clinton was impeached for obstruction of justice and perjury, over his affair with a White House intern, I was forced to concede major elements of the story as true -- objective truth -- despite the damage it did to the President. If this happened today, Trump's representatives would say the DNA test was rigged and the internet would be flooded with headlines: "It was some other dude's DNA."

Of all the challenges facing President-elect Joe Biden, restoring objective truth and common facts will be among the most daunting and important. But it can be done.

My advice for the incoming White House press secretary is to find a mistake or misjudgment the new President or his team has made and embrace it, highlight it with the media and the public. Credibility comes from being honest about the things you screw up. Taking responsibility, something Donald Trump told us out loud he never does, is the key to winning trust and restoring a common set of facts.

It's easy to say to the new press secretary: Promise you will never lie. The fact is the last four press secretaries have promised the truth and delivered everything but. The ability to be a trusted messenger for the President needs to be earned. And it's earned by telling the truth even when it's difficult and damaging to your team's interests.

It took Donald Trump less than four years to destroy the credibility of the Oval Office. He leaves us in a place where we don't trust the evidence right in front of our nose. He did this deliberately and my guess is he's quite proud of his work.

That same deliberate effort, this time to be everything Donald Trump and his minions were not, is the only way we can to return to the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan's world of reality, where "everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 207339

Reported Deaths: 2895
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin475341035
Ramsey20009424
Anoka14815187
Dakota14491157
Washington971189
Stearns936569
Scott533649
St. Louis521682
Wright458727
Olmsted443830
Sherburne365730
Clay358250
Blue Earth27818
Nobles271425
Carver27129
Kandiyohi24768
Rice246621
Crow Wing221124
Chisago20983
Winona194322
Benton190728
Mower172021
Otter Tail167411
Polk159117
Douglas148315
Lyon14307
Beltrami142513
Todd134512
Morrison129616
Itasca125819
Becker11584
Isanti112910
McLeod11136
Steele10745
Carlton10688
Goodhue106020
Nicollet104221
Waseca103110
Mille Lacs96724
Freeborn9465
Le Sueur9267
Pine8584
Cass8338
Martin76019
Hubbard71813
Brown6935
Meeker6485
Roseau6451
Watonwan6424
Chippewa6206
Wabasha5871
Dodge5250
Pipestone49517
Wadena4796
Rock4719
Redwood46814
Cottonwood4480
Renville44714
Houston4382
Yellow Medicine4308
Aitkin41810
Sibley4093
Fillmore4040
Murray4013
Unassigned39656
Kanabec38811
Pennington3582
Swift3573
Faribault3410
Pope3160
Jackson3071
Marshall2956
Stevens2921
Clearwater2803
Lincoln2481
Koochiching2435
Norman2365
Wilkin2304
Big Stone2251
Lac qui Parle2173
Lake2160
Mahnomen1683
Grant1565
Red Lake1323
Kittson1211
Traverse890
Lake of the Woods671
Cook390

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 177819

Reported Deaths: 1948
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk26801304
Linn11095145
Woodbury9022105
Black Hawk8774113
Scott806958
Johnson798135
Dubuque760178
Story540318
Dallas512253
Pottawattamie450055
Sioux314422
Marshall290838
Webster280424
Buena Vista267713
Clinton249035
Cerro Gordo248231
Plymouth228534
Des Moines223113
Muscatine220561
Wapello207469
Warren20569
Jones17668
Jasper174936
Carroll166114
Crawford158615
Marion156215
Lee154214
Henry14927
Bremer140112
Tama130338
Benton12849
Jackson11745
Delaware117118
Dickinson10599
Washington105712
Boone103910
Mahaska103826
Wright9913
Page9192
Harrison86824
Buchanan8536
Clay8524
Hardin8399
Cedar80813
Clayton8064
Poweshiek79011
Calhoun7836
Fayette7668
Lyon7638
Hamilton7386
Kossuth7382
Iowa72411
Mills7214
Butler7203
Winnebago71821
Winneshiek7139
Floyd71212
Louisa69716
Sac6406
Hancock6366
Cass62314
Cherokee6064
Grundy6067
Shelby6063
Guthrie59815
Emmet59022
Allamakee5879
Chickasaw5871
Appanoose5813
Humboldt5583
Franklin55419
Mitchell5453
Madison5384
Union5006
Palo Alto4833
Jefferson4781
Unassigned4450
Pocahontas4332
Keokuk4202
Osceola4190
Clarke4184
Howard3899
Greene3800
Ida3786
Monroe35712
Taylor3552
Adair3294
Monona3242
Montgomery3238
Davis3034
Van Buren2813
Lucas2776
Fremont2732
Decatur2600
Wayne2546
Worth2490
Audubon2481
Ringgold1352
Adams1261
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Windy with Rain and Snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Service Rochester kits for seniors

Image

Saturday Weather 10 p.m.

Image

Rochester Urban Show post-election panelists

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Mabel-Canton sweeps Spring Grove

Image

Minnesota launches mail-in coronavirus testing program

Image

Minnesota section football seedings released

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Olmsted County, City of Rochester Certify Election Results

Image

Officials Certify Election Results

Community Events