Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The tragedy of Trump's refusal to concede

Article Image

President Trump refuses to concede the 2020 election, blocking the incoming President from a smooth transition. So how will this play out?

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Julian Zelizer

Imagine what a normal transition might have looked like.

President Donald Trump could have started with a gracious concession speech, congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his impressive victory and urging his voters to throw their support behind the nation's new commander-in-chief. He could have arranged for a public meeting, as Obama did in November 2016, to reiterate a message of unity.

"I want to emphasize to you, Mr. President-elect, that we now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed, then the country succeeds," Obama said when they met in the White House just days after Trump's surprise election win.

Trump could have made a public commitment to oversee a smooth transition, especially since the nation is still in the throes of a deadly pandemic that is only worsening by the day. He could have given the green light to the head of the Government Services Administration to acknowledge Biden's win and release the resources necessary for the new administration to hit the ground running on January 20, 2021.

Trump could have ensured that the incoming administration was briefed on all the major national security issues and given the most up-to-date information about the state of Covid-19.

Instead, Trump is living in his own alternate reality, and forcing government officials to play along. As one former national security official told the Washington Post, staffers know Biden will be the next president, but they are "not allowed to act like that will happen."

There's plenty President Trump could be doing; previous presidents have used the lame duck period to finalize major policies. In 1980, for instance, President Jimmy Carter negotiated an end to the Iran Hostage Crisis and signed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, which protected millions of acres of land from development. In December 1992, President George H.W. Bush finished negotiations over START II, a bilateral treaty with Russia to reduce arms, while readying President-elect Bill Clinton to assume power.

President Trump could be doing the same. He could be pushing Senate Republicans to adopt a larger stimulus bill after agreeing to increase the White House's proposed package from $1.6 trillion to $1.8 trillion in talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the election. (Since the election, it seems the only effort he's made with regards to the stimulus has come in the form of a tweet that read, "Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done!") He could also implement measures to contain the current surge of Covid-19 while starting to prepare for the rollout of a potential vaccine.

Instead, President Trump seems focused on challenging the election results with spurious claims about voter fraud while spreading disinformation aimed at delegitimizing the President-elect. He is devoting his energy to Twitter rants, and also lawsuits -- which keep getting thrown out -- rather than concerning himself with the important work of governance. It seems apparent that in his final days in the White House, Trump will continue to stoke division rather than call for unity.

If there's anything Trump is likely to accomplish before he leaves the White House, it will probably involve the pardoning power presidents tend to exercise in their final months in office. Trump is likely to take advantage of his ability to do so, especially since so many of his associates have been convicted of crimes. Some even speculate that President Trump might consider resigning so that Vice President Mike Pence can take his place and preemptively pardon him, as Gerald Ford once did for Richard Nixon. He might even attempt to pardon himself, a highly dubious move according to some constitutional scholars.

Of course, none of this should come as a surprise. Before the election, the President made it clear he would be willing to dispute the results if he lost. For months, he made baseless claims about voter fraud, questioned the legitimacy of the election, and refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. This is a President who has always prioritized his own power over the well being of the American people and the health of our democratic institutions. He is a President who has proven himself incapable of turning over a new leaf, despite some commentators who assumed, time and time again, that it would happen.

Unfortunately, the US will pay a price for Trump's decision to stonewall Biden's transition. Former Chief of Staff John Kelly blasted the President on Friday and said his refusal to help with the transition "could be catastrophic to our people regardless of who they voted for."

If Trump is unwilling to fulfill his duties as President in the next two months, then the least he can do is step out of the way so the incoming administration can be in the best possible position come Inauguration Day. By refusing to recognize Biden as President-elect, Trump is cleaving the country in two, hamstringing the new administration's ability to move forward, sealing the country's fate with a grave loss of human life due to Covid-19 and potentially dealing a devastating blow to the economy.

If Trump continues on this path, it will be tragic. And historians will look back on the next two months and debate what might have been -- how many lives and livelihoods could have been saved -- if only Trump had been capable of thinking of someone other than himself.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 207339

Reported Deaths: 2895
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin475341035
Ramsey20009424
Anoka14815187
Dakota14491157
Washington971189
Stearns936569
Scott533649
St. Louis521682
Wright458727
Olmsted443830
Sherburne365730
Clay358250
Blue Earth27818
Nobles271425
Carver27129
Kandiyohi24768
Rice246621
Crow Wing221124
Chisago20983
Winona194322
Benton190728
Mower172021
Otter Tail167411
Polk159117
Douglas148315
Lyon14307
Beltrami142513
Todd134512
Morrison129616
Itasca125819
Becker11584
Isanti112910
McLeod11136
Steele10745
Carlton10688
Goodhue106020
Nicollet104221
Waseca103110
Mille Lacs96724
Freeborn9465
Le Sueur9267
Pine8584
Cass8338
Martin76019
Hubbard71813
Brown6935
Meeker6485
Roseau6451
Watonwan6424
Chippewa6206
Wabasha5871
Dodge5250
Pipestone49517
Wadena4796
Rock4719
Redwood46814
Cottonwood4480
Renville44714
Houston4382
Yellow Medicine4308
Aitkin41810
Sibley4093
Fillmore4040
Murray4013
Unassigned39656
Kanabec38811
Pennington3582
Swift3573
Faribault3410
Pope3160
Jackson3071
Marshall2956
Stevens2921
Clearwater2803
Lincoln2481
Koochiching2435
Norman2365
Wilkin2304
Big Stone2251
Lac qui Parle2173
Lake2160
Mahnomen1683
Grant1565
Red Lake1323
Kittson1211
Traverse890
Lake of the Woods671
Cook390

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 177819

Reported Deaths: 1948
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk26801304
Linn11095145
Woodbury9022105
Black Hawk8774113
Scott806958
Johnson798135
Dubuque760178
Story540318
Dallas512253
Pottawattamie450055
Sioux314422
Marshall290838
Webster280424
Buena Vista267713
Clinton249035
Cerro Gordo248231
Plymouth228534
Des Moines223113
Muscatine220561
Wapello207469
Warren20569
Jones17668
Jasper174936
Carroll166114
Crawford158615
Marion156215
Lee154214
Henry14927
Bremer140112
Tama130338
Benton12849
Jackson11745
Delaware117118
Dickinson10599
Washington105712
Boone103910
Mahaska103826
Wright9913
Page9192
Harrison86824
Buchanan8536
Clay8524
Hardin8399
Cedar80813
Clayton8064
Poweshiek79011
Calhoun7836
Fayette7668
Lyon7638
Hamilton7386
Kossuth7382
Iowa72411
Mills7214
Butler7203
Winnebago71821
Winneshiek7139
Floyd71212
Louisa69716
Sac6406
Hancock6366
Cass62314
Cherokee6064
Grundy6067
Shelby6063
Guthrie59815
Emmet59022
Allamakee5879
Chickasaw5871
Appanoose5813
Humboldt5583
Franklin55419
Mitchell5453
Madison5384
Union5006
Palo Alto4833
Jefferson4781
Unassigned4450
Pocahontas4332
Keokuk4202
Osceola4190
Clarke4184
Howard3899
Greene3800
Ida3786
Monroe35712
Taylor3552
Adair3294
Monona3242
Montgomery3238
Davis3034
Van Buren2813
Lucas2776
Fremont2732
Decatur2600
Wayne2546
Worth2490
Audubon2481
Ringgold1352
Adams1261
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking rain showers for Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton sweeps Spring Grove

Image

Minnesota launches mail-in coronavirus testing program

Image

Minnesota section football seedings released

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Olmsted County, City of Rochester Certify Election Results

Image

Officials Certify Election Results

Image

Home mail-in testing offered in Minnesota for Covid-19

Image

Mercyone North Iowa asking businesses to require masks

Image

Saint Ansgar falls to Regina Catholic in state semifinal

Image

Sara's Friday Evening Forecast

Community Events