Clear
BREAKING NEWS Austin Public Schools shifting to online classes Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Governors issue stringent new measures as US reports a staggering Covid-19 record of more than 184,000 daily cases

CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, about the development of vaccines for the novel coronavirus.

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 3:00 AM
Updated: Nov 14, 2020 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

After weeks of appealing to residents for help in slowing the spread of Covid-19, several governors have now issued stringent new measures to get the virus under control ahead of what some experts predict could be a brutal winter season.

Already, grim indicators offer a glimpse of what's to come: A little more than a week after the US first topped 100,000 daily infections, it reported a record of more than 184,000 new cases Friday. Hospitalizations also hit a new high -- for the fourth consecutive day -- with more than 68,500 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And the country's death toll has topped 1,300 at least three times this week.

In New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday a temporary "statewide order closing in-person services for all nonessential activities in order to blunt the unprecedented spike of COVID-19 illnesses and to attempt to relieve dramatically escalating strain on hospitals and health care providers across the state." The order is in effect November 16 through November 30, the governor said.

Residents are instructed to stay home except for essential trips, including emergency medical care or getting food.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide "two-week freeze" Friday, with a list of new measures including limiting gatherings to six people from a maximum of two households, allowing only takeout and delivery for eating and drinking establishments, closing gyms and indoor recreational facilities and requiring businesses to mandate work from home as much as possible. The measures take effect Wednesday, the governor said, and will likely last "much longer" than two weeks for "hot spot" counties.

"This situation is dangerous, and our hospitals have been sounding the alarms," Brown said. "I know this is hard, and we are weary. But we are trying to stop this ferocious virus from quickly spreading far and wide."

The two leaders announced some of the strictest statewide measures this season but they're far from alone in scaling up efforts to combat alarming Covid-19 trends.

Idaho's governor has mobilized the state's National Guard Friday to help the pandemic response and rolled the state back to a modified Stage 2 of its reopening plan. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the creation of a winter Covid-19 task force in preparation for what's to come. And New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday there will be an emergency meeting this weekend with the state leaders of six northeastern states to discuss additional steps.

A 'grim day' for the US

How people act over the coming weeks will have a "profound impact" on controlling the spread of the virus, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Friday.

"This is a grim day for the country, because we're seeing cases skyrocketing, we're seeing hospitals fill up and we're also seeing the death toll march up," Murthy, co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden's newly appointed Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board, said.

"We're at a point now, even pre-Thanksgiving, where we are surging beyond any level that we have seen over the last eight months," he added.

As the holiday season starts, it's important for people to wear masks, keep a distance from one another and wash their hands regularly, Murthy said.

"If you're thinking about going home for Thanksgiving, ask yourself if you can observe these kinds of precautionary practices, because if you can't, then you may be putting yourself and others at risk," he said.

Health officials have urged Americans to use masks during outdoor Thanksgiving celebrations but fear the holiday, and the friend and family gatherings that are likely planned, will further fuel the Covid-19 surge. Experts have recommended people who do want to visit family quarantine ahead of the holiday.

Another expert said the best way forward for the country right now includes a national mask mandate.

"A vaccine will take a couple of months to really make an impact," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University said Friday. "If you're having a heart attack and you call 911 and I tell you that the ambulance is coming two months from now, that should offer you no comfort."

"What people need is a mask mandate, and they need it now."

Less than 9% of North Dakota staffed hospital beds are available

The rampant spread has put a massive strain on the country's health care system that's now hosting the highest number of Covid-19 patients ever.

Data from North Dakota's health department shows only about 8.5% of staffed hospital beds remain available, with at least 421 people currently hospitalized who tested positive for the virus. About 50 patients are in the ICU.

In Oklahoma, health officials reported a 7% ICU bed capacity Friday, up from 5% a day earlier -- with now 64 ICU beds available.

In Massachusetts, where reported infections have increased "by seven times" since Labor Day and hospitalizations have increased "by two times," the governor announced a field hospital with 240 beds will be reestablished at the DCU Center -- an indoor arena and convention center complex in downtown Worcester.

"Today, we have about 661 individuals in the hospital, compared to about 178 on Labor Day," Gov. Charlie Baker said, adding the state's hospitals are operating at about 73% capacity and overall ICU capacity is at about 50%.

The DCU field hospital is expected to be available for patients by the first week of December, he said.

Vaccines will be distributed by population, official says

When a Covid-19 vaccine is approved, it will be distributed across US states and territories based on population, a top Operation Warp Speed official said Friday. Drugmaker Pfizer, who this week announced early data shows its vaccine is more than 90% effective, is expected to apply for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of this month.

"We expect to have tens of millions of doses immediately following EUA and we will distribute them as soon as the FDA applies the EUA," Gen. Gustave Perna, who is helping oversee Operation Warp Speed, said. "We will do that within 24 hours of the EUA."

"Vaccines will be allocated pro rata by population," Perna added.

Pfizer has said it will distribute its vaccine outside the federal framework. State health officials have said they have not heard many details from the federal government about how the vaccine distribution will be organized, and they have not received the funding they need to get infrastructure in place.

"We are working closely, along with the CDC, the 64 jurisdictions and states, to ensure the vaccine can safely and quickly get to those who need it first," Perna said. "And then we have plans to ensure that it spreads exponentially across our country and that no place is left without a vaccine."

Meanwhile, retail drug chain Walgreens says it's "rapidly expanding" its ultra-cold storage capabilities to accommodate a potential Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine -- which will need to be stored at temperatures below freezing. That comes after an announcement from the US Department of Health and Human Services that it's partnering with large chain pharmacies and networks representing independent pharmacies to help distribute a vaccine once it's authorized.

"(We) feel confident we can support the successful administration of these vaccines once available," a Walgreens spokesperson told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 201795

Reported Deaths: 2849
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin465551033
Ramsey19535423
Anoka14363185
Dakota14114156
Washington939584
Stearns902768
Scott517847
St. Louis503679
Wright443825
Olmsted439530
Clay349048
Sherburne346130
Blue Earth27518
Nobles269224
Carver26269
Kandiyohi24228
Rice241120
Crow Wing210023
Chisago20152
Winona188221
Benton180526
Mower171321
Otter Tail163111
Polk155915
Douglas142114
Lyon14016
Beltrami139813
Todd129510
Morrison125914
Itasca122218
Becker11214
Isanti108010
McLeod10805
Steele10565
Goodhue103718
Nicollet102720
Waseca102610
Carlton10138
Freeborn9445
Mille Lacs93422
Le Sueur9047
Pine8384
Cass7948
Martin74919
Hubbard70212
Brown6685
Watonwan6354
Meeker6255
Roseau6251
Chippewa6106
Wabasha5872
Dodge5190
Pipestone48517
Wadena4726
Rock4639
Redwood45414
Renville43314
Cottonwood4320
Yellow Medicine4248
Houston4122
Aitkin3969
Sibley3953
Fillmore3920
Murray3883
Kanabec38011
Swift3523
Faribault3340
Pennington3312
Unassigned32756
Pope3020
Jackson2961
Stevens2881
Marshall2815
Clearwater2722
Lincoln2421
Koochiching2385
Norman2325
Wilkin2274
Big Stone2181
Lac qui Parle2093
Lake2030
Mahnomen1673
Grant1525
Red Lake1263
Kittson1181
Traverse870
Lake of the Woods651
Cook380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 172352

Reported Deaths: 1922
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk25841302
Linn10580145
Woodbury8895105
Black Hawk8571112
Johnson782934
Scott777856
Dubuque738877
Story528818
Dallas490853
Pottawattamie437853
Sioux310422
Marshall284738
Webster268721
Buena Vista263213
Cerro Gordo237631
Clinton237034
Plymouth225034
Des Moines219313
Muscatine215761
Wapello203568
Warren19679
Jones17117
Jasper170334
Carroll163214
Crawford157215
Lee150714
Marion150315
Henry14727
Bremer133012
Tama128538
Benton12259
Delaware113918
Jackson11285
Dickinson10479
Boone101910
Washington101712
Mahaska101626
Wright9663
Harrison86424
Page8461
Clay8294
Buchanan8266
Hardin8049
Clayton7884
Cedar78512
Calhoun7666
Poweshiek76011
Lyon7448
Fayette7398
Iowa70711
Mills7034
Kossuth7001
Winneshiek6999
Butler6923
Louisa69016
Hamilton6826
Winnebago67821
Floyd66712
Sac6195
Hancock6116
Cass60813
Shelby5943
Cherokee5873
Grundy5846
Emmet58121
Allamakee5679
Guthrie56415
Chickasaw5591
Humboldt5473
Appanoose5463
Franklin53119
Mitchell5163
Madison5084
Union4596
Palo Alto4573
Jefferson4561
Unassigned4330
Pocahontas4202
Clarke4114
Osceola4060
Keokuk4052
Howard3719
Greene3600
Ida3596
Monroe35012
Taylor3482
Adair3164
Monona3162
Montgomery3088
Davis2954
Van Buren2753
Lucas2736
Fremont2692
Decatur2510
Wayne2475
Audubon2441
Worth2300
Ringgold1332
Adams1231
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking rain showers for Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton sweeps Spring Grove

Image

Minnesota Launches Mail-In Coronavirus Testing Program

Image

Minnesota section football seedings released

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Olmsted County, City of Rochester Certify Election Results

Image

Officials Certify Election Results

Image

Home mail-in testing offered in Minnesota for Covid-19

Image

Mercyone North Iowa asking businesses to require masks

Image

Saint Ansgar falls to Regina Catholic in state semifinal

Image

Sara's Friday Evening Forecast

Community Events