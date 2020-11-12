Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another 709,000 Americans filed for unemployment claims last week

Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain shares his views on the job market. Plus, Party City CEO Brad Weston discusses the company's challenges and successes during the pandemic. And UBS' Laura Kane on what she's advising her clients post election.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America's jobs recovery is slowing down. While many have been able to return to work, millions remain unemployed.

Another 709,000 Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

On top of that, another 298,154 workers filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program sanctioned under the CARES Act to provide benefits to those ineligible for regular state aid, such as the self-employed.

Together, first-time claims stood at 1 million last week, not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

Continued jobless claims, which count people who have filed for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, stood at 6.8 million.

The falling number of continued claims is a red flag for economists, because it might be going down for the wrong reason. States only provide jobless benefits for a limited period of time, commonly 26 weeks. After that, people roll into other programs, such as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, specifically designed for the coronavirus crisis.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 194570

Reported Deaths: 2810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin453721030
Ramsey18969419
Anoka13689183
Dakota13634152
Washington909083
Stearns866166
Scott502546
St. Louis471777
Olmsted433330
Wright421724
Clay335648
Sherburne317330
Blue Earth26788
Nobles266124
Carver25389
Kandiyohi23518
Rice232820
Crow Wing201023
Chisago18992
Winona180921
Mower170421
Benton169623
Otter Tail15479
Polk148114
Lyon13506
Douglas133413
Beltrami133113
Todd127310
Morrison120713
Itasca116418
Becker10644
Steele10315
Goodhue101817
Waseca101710
Nicollet101120
Isanti99810
McLeod9955
Carlton9377
Freeborn9255
Le Sueur8806
Mille Lacs87821
Pine8113
Cass7547
Martin73519
Hubbard67711
Watonwan6334
Brown6255
Roseau6051
Chippewa6006
Meeker5764
Wabasha5641
Dodge5100
Pipestone47617
Wadena4575
Rock4559
Redwood43213
Yellow Medicine4128
Cottonwood4060
Renville40314
Houston3942
Aitkin3858
Fillmore3790
Sibley3793
Murray3753
Kanabec35411
Faribault3290
Swift3283
Pennington3122
Jackson2831
Marshall2785
Unassigned27856
Pope2741
Stevens2691
Lincoln2401
Koochiching2295
Clearwater2282
Wilkin2214
Big Stone2171
Norman2175
Lac qui Parle1963
Lake1920
Mahnomen1613
Grant1475
Red Lake1233
Kittson1161
Traverse840
Lake of the Woods641
Cook360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 167420

Reported Deaths: 1904
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk25203301
Linn10181145
Woodbury8754105
Black Hawk8328112
Johnson766134
Scott735254
Dubuque721876
Story518018
Dallas477753
Pottawattamie430252
Sioux306521
Marshall277938
Webster263920
Buena Vista260113
Cerro Gordo230531
Clinton228733
Plymouth218134
Des Moines215013
Muscatine207561
Wapello196768
Warren18899
Jasper165234
Carroll160914
Jones15597
Crawford155515
Marion148214
Lee146714
Henry14397
Bremer127712
Tama125638
Benton11817
Delaware109918
Jackson10965
Dickinson10239
Mahaska99626
Boone99510
Washington97212
Wright9553
Harrison85124
Clay8014
Buchanan7886
Hardin7768
Page7631
Clayton7594
Cedar75611
Calhoun7456
Poweshiek72811
Lyon7148
Fayette7057
Louisa68716
Kossuth6851
Mills6834
Iowa68111
Winneshiek6769
Butler6683
Winnebago66621
Floyd65012
Hamilton6496
Sac6085
Cass60613
Hancock6006
Shelby5832
Cherokee5803
Emmet56721
Allamakee5559
Guthrie55415
Grundy5526
Chickasaw5371
Humboldt5343
Franklin51619
Appanoose5143
Mitchell5022
Madison4924
Palo Alto4463
Union4446
Jefferson4291
Pocahontas4082
Clarke4074
Osceola3930
Keokuk3622
Howard3599
Unassigned3520
Ida3495
Greene3430
Monroe34212
Taylor3392
Monona3092
Adair3054
Montgomery3048
Davis2814
Lucas2716
Fremont2672
Van Buren2662
Audubon2441
Decatur2420
Wayne2415
Worth2280
Ringgold1312
Adams1201
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Brief snow today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 11/12

Image

Slowing the spread of COVID-19

Image

Craft Beer Shop set to open in Rochester

Image

Grant provides support for Minnesota firefighters

Image

North Iowa teacher dies 3 days after testing positive for COVID

Image

Should young adults travel during the holidays? A Dr. weighs in

Image

Statue honoring veterans dedicated

Image

Spread of Covid-19 by young adults troubles health officials

Image

Suspected case of Covid-19, students sent home early

Image

Doctors urge Minnesotans to follow health guidelines during holidays

Community Events