Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The US reported the most single-day Covid-19 deaths since May and experts say pandemic is accelerating

CNN's Brian Todd reports on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about masks and how they help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

As Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations soared across the US, experts warned higher death tolls would soon follow.

On Wednesday, there were at least 1,893 American deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University -- the highest daily death toll the country has seen since early May.

Already, more than 241,700 people have died. And with the virus running unabated within US communities, that number will likely only keep climbing.

Another more than 110,000 Americans are projected to lose their lives in just the next two months, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The latest high adds to a series of devastating records that have come in just the first days of November. The country has topped 100,000 daily infections at least nine days in a row. Wednesday was the second consecutive day of record numbers of Covid-19 hospitalizations. And Texas has now become the first state to surpass one million infections, just days after the US topped 10 million cases.

And as grim as things may seem, new reports highlight the pandemic is only ramping up as the country approaches a critical holiday season.

Reports warn of 'most diffuse spread experienced to date'

The White House coronavirus task force warned of "accelerating community spread across the top half of the country," in reports distributed to states this week. The task force, which last week warned of "significant deterioration in the Sunbelt," said that has led to the "most diffuse spread experienced to date."

And a separate forecast from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Policy Lab projects conditions will worsen in the West Coast, the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic states over the next several weeks.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator usage are rising in every single state, the lab said.

"In every Midwestern state, COVID-19 patients are occupying more than 25% of ICU beds," it reported.

That's as the US reported the highest number of hospitalizations ever on Wednesday -- with more than 65,000 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

"The nearly universal rise in statewide hospitalization rates, particularly in our colder regions, is a pattern that will grow as we move into the holiday season," the policy lab said.

The findings echo warnings by multiple leading health officials who have urged Americans to lean into safety measures like face masks and social distancing to help curb the spread of the virus and avoid a devastating winter season.

A critical holiday ahead

But experts worry their warnings may fall on deaf ears as some Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday -- where large family and friends' gatherings could help drive infection numbers even higher.

"On a personal level, the most prudent thing that families can do this holiday season is choose not to gather in person with their older higher-risk relatives. However, this pandemic has taken such an emotional toll, on children and seniors alike, that we suspect many families will likely take the risk of gathering," the policy lab noted.

"For those that do, outdoor events are safer than indoors, and conscientious spacing of older vulnerable individuals from the rest of the family will be important," it said. "But even more important is a commitment to quarantine before visiting family."

The holidays also mean many college students will likely return home to spend Thanksgiving with family and could unknowingly bring the virus back with them. College campuses in all 50 states have reported Covid-19 cases since the pandemic's start and institutions across the US continue to implement new measures amid a resurgence of infections.

Syracuse University announced it was transitioning fully to online learning following an "an increase in COVID-19 cases among our student population." And the University of Maryland football program announced it will pause all team-related activities following "an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin's program."

Safety measures aren't going away any time soon

Even with good news about Covid-19 vaccines, a top world health official said Wednesday it's important to keep expectations realistic. For example, preventive measures -- like masks and social distancing -- need to be kept up for a long time.

"While we hope we'll get more good news about vaccines, it's going to take time to scale up production to get them out to all the countries and then get enough people vaccinated so life goes back to pre-Covid days," World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said during a social media live Q&A.

And even when a vaccine arrives, people may need booster shots in the future, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

"I don't think it's going to be one and done, as they say," Fauci told Financial Times correspondent Hannah Kuchler.

But a vaccine will likely suppress the spread of the virus below pandemic and epidemic levels.

"Then you've got to be careful because as new vulnerable people enter the cohort, globally, they're going to be susceptible," Fauci said. "And as people who were immune lose their immunity, they may become re- susceptible."

Although the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines being developed is promising, it's too soon to tell how long immunity against the virus will last.

"Traditionally, if you look back at common cold coronaviruses and the experience we have, it is not the kind of virus that usually gives lifelong immunity," Fauci added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 194570

Reported Deaths: 2810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin453721030
Ramsey18969419
Anoka13689183
Dakota13634152
Washington909083
Stearns866166
Scott502546
St. Louis471777
Olmsted433330
Wright421724
Clay335648
Sherburne317330
Blue Earth26788
Nobles266124
Carver25389
Kandiyohi23518
Rice232820
Crow Wing201023
Chisago18992
Winona180921
Mower170421
Benton169623
Otter Tail15479
Polk148114
Lyon13506
Douglas133413
Beltrami133113
Todd127310
Morrison120713
Itasca116418
Becker10644
Steele10315
Goodhue101817
Waseca101710
Nicollet101120
Isanti99810
McLeod9955
Carlton9377
Freeborn9255
Le Sueur8806
Mille Lacs87821
Pine8113
Cass7547
Martin73519
Hubbard67711
Watonwan6334
Brown6255
Roseau6051
Chippewa6006
Meeker5764
Wabasha5641
Dodge5100
Pipestone47617
Wadena4575
Rock4559
Redwood43213
Yellow Medicine4128
Cottonwood4060
Renville40314
Houston3942
Aitkin3858
Fillmore3790
Sibley3793
Murray3753
Kanabec35411
Faribault3290
Swift3283
Pennington3122
Jackson2831
Marshall2785
Unassigned27856
Pope2741
Stevens2691
Lincoln2401
Koochiching2295
Clearwater2282
Wilkin2214
Big Stone2171
Norman2175
Lac qui Parle1963
Lake1920
Mahnomen1613
Grant1475
Red Lake1233
Kittson1161
Traverse840
Lake of the Woods641
Cook360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 167420

Reported Deaths: 1904
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk25203301
Linn10181145
Woodbury8754105
Black Hawk8328112
Johnson766134
Scott735254
Dubuque721876
Story518018
Dallas477753
Pottawattamie430252
Sioux306521
Marshall277938
Webster263920
Buena Vista260113
Cerro Gordo230531
Clinton228733
Plymouth218134
Des Moines215013
Muscatine207561
Wapello196768
Warren18899
Jasper165234
Carroll160914
Jones15597
Crawford155515
Marion148214
Lee146714
Henry14397
Bremer127712
Tama125638
Benton11817
Delaware109918
Jackson10965
Dickinson10239
Mahaska99626
Boone99510
Washington97212
Wright9553
Harrison85124
Clay8014
Buchanan7886
Hardin7768
Page7631
Clayton7594
Cedar75611
Calhoun7456
Poweshiek72811
Lyon7148
Fayette7057
Louisa68716
Kossuth6851
Mills6834
Iowa68111
Winneshiek6769
Butler6683
Winnebago66621
Floyd65012
Hamilton6496
Sac6085
Cass60613
Hancock6006
Shelby5832
Cherokee5803
Emmet56721
Allamakee5559
Guthrie55415
Grundy5526
Chickasaw5371
Humboldt5343
Franklin51619
Appanoose5143
Mitchell5022
Madison4924
Palo Alto4463
Union4446
Jefferson4291
Pocahontas4082
Clarke4074
Osceola3930
Keokuk3622
Howard3599
Unassigned3520
Ida3495
Greene3430
Monroe34212
Taylor3392
Monona3092
Adair3054
Montgomery3048
Davis2814
Lucas2716
Fremont2672
Van Buren2662
Audubon2441
Decatur2420
Wayne2415
Worth2280
Ringgold1312
Adams1201
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Brief snow today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa teacher dies 3 days after testing positive for COVID

Image

Should young adults travel during the holidays? A Dr. weighs in

Image

Statue honoring veterans dedicated

Image

Spread of Covid-19 by young adults troubles health officials

Image

Suspected case of Covid-19, students sent home early

Image

Doctors urge Minnesotans to follow health guidelines during holidays

Image

Flag retirement ceremony for Veteran's Day

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

125 Live honors veterans with quilts

Image

Doctors urge Minnesotans to follow guidelines during holidays

Community Events