Trump's stunning abdication of leadership comes as pandemic worsens

Former CIA Director John Brennan tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he's more worried now than he has been during the past four years of President Trump's administration.

Nov 12, 2020
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump had predicted in almost every campaign rally that the media would stop talking about the coronavirus pandemic the day after the election. But as it turns out, no one is ignoring the worsening tragedy more than the President himself.

Instead of taking charge as the country plunges deeper into the worst domestic crisis since World War II, Trump has disappeared inside the White House, saying nothing on camera since he baselessly claimed a week ago that the election was being stolen from him by President-elect Joe Biden.

He's spending time with advisers, not strategizing on how to tame the out-of-control health emergency but seeking a path to win an election already declared lost. He's also found time to purge the top leadership of the Pentagon, and with few appointments on his public schedule appears to spend his days watching news coverage and tweeting misinformation about voter fraud.

In essence, Trump, his family and his advisers are spending all their energy desperately trying to save a job -- the presidency -- that he appears to have no intention of doing in any meaningful sense.

It's an especially staggering and surreal failure of leadership, given the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent economic turmoil, even for a President who downplayed and lied about the true nature of the pandemic and repeatedly predicted the virus would just go away.

Before the election, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had signaled the way ahead by claiming on CNN's "State of the Union" that the pandemic could not be controlled.

Now that the election is done, the Trump White House seems to care even less than it did before.

Explosion in Covid cases

A disease that has killed more than 240,000 Americans cares little for the President's bruised feelings after a defeat he has yet to recognize. Even since the election, it has exploded. On Wednesday, the US recorded more than 140,500 new infections and lost more than 1,100 more lives. More patients than ever before -- nearly 65,000 -- are in hospitals with the disease and the rate of increase is alarming doctors, who fear health services will be swamped within weeks.

The situation is more serious than it was in the initial spikes of Covid-19 in the spring in the Northeast and the Sun Belt in the summer. The curve of infections is rising almost vertically and the virus is raging nationwide.

These alarming case numbers and the reality of epidemiology and exponential spread mean Trump will leave the nation in a morass of sickness and death when his term ends in January. And every day the disaster that Biden will inherit gets much worse, even if Pfizer's announcement this week that its prototype vaccine is 90% effective means there is at least some hope at the end of what is shaping up as a uniquely harrowing winter.

Thanksgiving already looks a bust, with officials warning Americans not to gather in their homes with relatives for fear of sparking new outbreaks. The example of Canada, which celebrated its own Thanksgiving in October, suggests that the holiday will leave its own legacy of sickness and death in any case.

Yet there are no warnings from the President -- who got the best health care that the US can offer when he fell sick with Covid-19 last month. He could use his megaphone to tell Americans to take care, wear masks and maintain social distancing to limit the spread of a pandemic that he minimized before the election.

Trump is not alone in his neglect. Vice President Mike Pence is the head of the White House coronavirus task force but has held no public briefings in weeks -- though he did huddle with the team this week. As a result, there are no directives from the West Wing on how Americans can mitigate the many thousands of deaths expected before Biden, who has made tackling the virus his priority, takes office.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did issue updated guidance on masks in a rather low-key announcement Wednesday that might have been designed to avoid the President's ire. The agency said that evidence now suggests wearing a face covering could protect the wearer as well as those the person might come into contact with.

Still, the President's absence is causing grave concern among medical experts.

"We have a vacuum of leadership," Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine, told CNN.

Dr. Seema Yasmin, a former CDC disease detective who's a CNN medical analyst, told CNN's John King on Wednesday that the current "unsustainable" carnage -- 1,400 American daily fatalities -- is equivalent to three or four planeloads of people crashing and dying every day.

"We need what we have needed from the beginning: a robust pandemic response. I am so concerned we are not going to see that ... at least until Inauguration Day. In the meantime, things will continue to worsen," Yasmin said.

Incoming Biden chief of staff has epidemic expertise

Biden made his latest statement of intent by naming Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff on Wednesday evening. Klain, a Washington veteran, served Biden in a similar role when he was vice president -- and Klain also was President Barack Obama's Ebola czar -- so is used to marshaling the public health resources of the US government.

The President-elect has already indicated that his attitude to the coronavirus will be far more hands-on than his predecessor's. Biden wears a mask to all his public events. On Monday, he named a 12-member advisory board of respected scientists to overhaul the US effort against the pandemic, which has been one of the least successful in the world.

"The goal of mask-wearing is not to make your life less comfortable or take something away from you. It's to give something back to all of us: a normal life," Biden said on Monday. "The goal is to get back to normal as fast as possible, and masks are critical to doing that. It won't be forever," he said, trying, unlike Trump, to convince Americans that wearing a mask is not a political statement.

While Trump and Pence are silent on the pandemic, the coronavirus task force has continued to update states on the dire situation.

"There is continued, accelerating community spread across the top half of the country, where temperatures have cooled and Americans have moved indoors," said reports dated November 8 and distributed to states Tuesday evening.

The task force, which warned of "significant deterioration in the Sunbelt" in last week's reports, said that deterioration has only continued in the past week, "leading to the most diffuse spread experienced to date."

The reports told states that "proactive testing" must be part of mitigation efforts. That sentence was stunning in itself, since the kind of mass testing and tracing operation that was needed at the start of the pandemic still has not been put into action by the White House many months later.

Given Trump's refusal to concede the election and to unlock the funding and access to government departments and funding that Biden's transition team needs, fears are increasing that efforts to slow the pandemic will be put at risk.

But the President is showing no obvious concern.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 194570

Reported Deaths: 2810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin453721030
Ramsey18969419
Anoka13689183
Dakota13634152
Washington909083
Stearns866166
Scott502546
St. Louis471777
Olmsted433330
Wright421724
Clay335648
Sherburne317330
Blue Earth26788
Nobles266124
Carver25389
Kandiyohi23518
Rice232820
Crow Wing201023
Chisago18992
Winona180921
Mower170421
Benton169623
Otter Tail15479
Polk148114
Lyon13506
Douglas133413
Beltrami133113
Todd127310
Morrison120713
Itasca116418
Becker10644
Steele10315
Goodhue101817
Waseca101710
Nicollet101120
Isanti99810
McLeod9955
Carlton9377
Freeborn9255
Le Sueur8806
Mille Lacs87821
Pine8113
Cass7547
Martin73519
Hubbard67711
Watonwan6334
Brown6255
Roseau6051
Chippewa6006
Meeker5764
Wabasha5641
Dodge5100
Pipestone47617
Wadena4575
Rock4559
Redwood43213
Yellow Medicine4128
Cottonwood4060
Renville40314
Houston3942
Aitkin3858
Fillmore3790
Sibley3793
Murray3753
Kanabec35411
Faribault3290
Swift3283
Pennington3122
Jackson2831
Marshall2785
Unassigned27856
Pope2741
Stevens2691
Lincoln2401
Koochiching2295
Clearwater2282
Wilkin2214
Big Stone2171
Norman2175
Lac qui Parle1963
Lake1920
Mahnomen1613
Grant1475
Red Lake1233
Kittson1161
Traverse840
Lake of the Woods641
Cook360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 167420

Reported Deaths: 1904
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk25203301
Linn10181145
Woodbury8754105
Black Hawk8328112
Johnson766134
Scott735254
Dubuque721876
Story518018
Dallas477753
Pottawattamie430252
Sioux306521
Marshall277938
Webster263920
Buena Vista260113
Cerro Gordo230531
Clinton228733
Plymouth218134
Des Moines215013
Muscatine207561
Wapello196768
Warren18899
Jasper165234
Carroll160914
Jones15597
Crawford155515
Marion148214
Lee146714
Henry14397
Bremer127712
Tama125638
Benton11817
Delaware109918
Jackson10965
Dickinson10239
Mahaska99626
Boone99510
Washington97212
Wright9553
Harrison85124
Clay8014
Buchanan7886
Hardin7768
Page7631
Clayton7594
Cedar75611
Calhoun7456
Poweshiek72811
Lyon7148
Fayette7057
Louisa68716
Kossuth6851
Mills6834
Iowa68111
Winneshiek6769
Butler6683
Winnebago66621
Floyd65012
Hamilton6496
Sac6085
Cass60613
Hancock6006
Shelby5832
Cherokee5803
Emmet56721
Allamakee5559
Guthrie55415
Grundy5526
Chickasaw5371
Humboldt5343
Franklin51619
Appanoose5143
Mitchell5022
Madison4924
Palo Alto4463
Union4446
Jefferson4291
Pocahontas4082
Clarke4074
Osceola3930
Keokuk3622
Howard3599
Unassigned3520
Ida3495
Greene3430
Monroe34212
Taylor3392
Monona3092
Adair3054
Montgomery3048
Davis2814
Lucas2716
Fremont2672
Van Buren2662
Audubon2441
Decatur2420
Wayne2415
Worth2280
Ringgold1312
Adams1201
