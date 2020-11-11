Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joe Biden's win grows more decisive each day as votes are counted

CNN's Phil Mattingly walks through where President Trump and President-elect Biden stand as the final votes are being counted in the 2020 presidential election.

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

President Donald Trump's efforts to deny the outcome of the 2020 election cannot change an undeniable reality: Joe Biden won decisively, and his lead nationally and in key states has grown over time as more votes have been counted.

President-elect Biden is likely to end up over 5 million votes ahead of Trump in the popular vote when all the counting is done. He'll get about or above 80 million votes -- by far the most of any presidential candidate in history.

In the electoral college, Biden looks to be on his way to earning 306 electoral votes. That's about 57% of all the electoral votes available and will be good enough for a 74 electoral vote margin over the sitting President.

And let's be clear, the chance of a recount overturning the results in 2020 is basically nothing. Fairvote has looked at statewide recounts since 2000. The average shift in votes has been a mere 430 votes and 0.02 points. The largest shift in votes was a little less than 2,600 and 0.11 points.

See 2020 election results

All of Biden's advantages are considerably larger than that right now. In other words, Trump would need multiple recounts to see movement in votes than simply hasn't happened in the last 20 years.

Indeed, Trump would need at least one recount to shift the margin by over 0.62 points and 20,000 votes (Biden's current margin in Wisconsin) to win. That's just not possible outside some divine intervention for Trump. The idea Trump is overturning the result in Michigan, where his supporters want a recount and his edge is about 150,000 and a little less than 3 points, is laughable.

The bottom line is Biden won this election and it's not particularly close.

Most challengers to incumbent presidents don't win, let alone come in with as clear a victory. Over the last century, just four other challengers beat incumbent presidents. The only three with a bigger win in the electoral college than Biden is forecasted to get were Franklin Roosevelt in 1932, Ronald Reagan in 1980 and Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden's popular vote win is even bigger. Once all the votes are counted (and there are plenty outstanding), Biden's probably going to win somewhere between 51% and 52% of the popular vote. The only challenger to score a higher percentage over the last century was Roosevelt in 1932.

Looking to more recent history, you may recall that Trump liked to tout his 2016 win over Hillary Clinton. He would bring it up multiple times at rallies and even carry around a map of his electoral victory.

Biden's win was equal to or bigger than Trump's, depending on how you look at it. Biden's likely to win contests containing the same number of electoral votes (306) that Trump got. Trump, of course, didn't even get a plurality of the popular vote, let alone a majority. Biden did get a majority, and he did so as a challenger. Beating an incumbent is considerably more difficult than winning a race without an incumbent seeking re-election.

So what's keeping Trump from conceding? We can't say for sure, though it's quite unusual from a historical angle.

There have been six other elections (1948, 1960, 1968, 1976, 2012 and 2016) where the winner of the electoral college earned a similar share of electoral votes (57% +/- 5 points) Biden is probably going to get. All six had already conceded by this point after the election. In fact, all had thrown in the towel by the day after the election.

This includes Thomas Dewey in 1948, who is perhaps the best historical analogy to Trump. The winner in that election (Harry Truman) got about the same share of electoral votes and was ahead by a similar share in the popular vote. And like for Biden this election, Truman won a number of states by less than a point. That didn't stop Dewey from congratulating Truman on his win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 189681

Reported Deaths: 2752
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin445471025
Ramsey18649413
Dakota13322150
Anoka13321178
Washington890881
Stearns847461
Scott486245
St. Louis456777
Olmsted428330
Wright405123
Clay327646
Sherburne302328
Nobles263622
Blue Earth26308
Carver24729
Kandiyohi22947
Rice223715
Crow Wing189522
Chisago17982
Winona176121
Mower170321
Benton165822
Otter Tail14369
Polk140014
Lyon13226
Beltrami128413
Douglas126311
Todd124610
Morrison117912
Itasca110818
Steele10254
Waseca101710
Becker9974
Goodhue99617
Nicollet98220
McLeod9574
Isanti9459
Carlton9075
Freeborn9015
Le Sueur8556
Mille Lacs84721
Pine7802
Martin72418
Cass7187
Hubbard65110
Watonwan6294
Brown6035
Roseau5891
Chippewa5804
Wabasha5551
Meeker5474
Dodge5020
Pipestone46317
Rock4509
Wadena4305
Redwood41712
Yellow Medicine4068
Cottonwood4010
Renville39214
Houston3722
Fillmore3700
Sibley3683
Aitkin3658
Murray3623
Kanabec33011
Faribault3200
Swift3203
Pennington2962
Jackson2781
Marshall2694
Stevens2641
Pope2581
Unassigned23854
Lincoln2341
Koochiching2215
Clearwater2202
Big Stone2171
Wilkin2114
Norman2055
Lake1890
Lac qui Parle1883
Mahnomen1593
Grant1435
Red Lake1203
Kittson1091
Traverse840
Lake of the Woods641
Cook360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 162823

Reported Deaths: 1878
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk24716300
Linn9880142
Woodbury8607105
Black Hawk8103110
Johnson750534
Dubuque713574
Scott706554
Story506518
Dallas467853
Pottawattamie420651
Sioux298321
Marshall271438
Webster257718
Buena Vista256413
Cerro Gordo219231
Clinton218133
Plymouth214734
Muscatine201961
Des Moines201813
Wapello194065
Warren18339
Jasper163334
Carroll154214
Crawford152715
Jones15126
Marion145114
Lee138714
Henry13667
Tama122738
Bremer122612
Benton11227
Delaware108218
Jackson10705
Dickinson9839
Mahaska97526
Boone96610
Washington94812
Wright9392
Harrison84121
Clay7664
Buchanan7546
Hardin7458
Page7331
Calhoun7316
Cedar73010
Clayton7274
Poweshiek71011
Lyon6978
Fayette6716
Louisa66415
Kossuth6631
Mills6584
Winneshiek6589
Iowa65411
Winnebago65321
Butler6403
Hamilton6316
Floyd62912
Cass59311
Sac5885
Hancock5716
Cherokee5653
Shelby5612
Allamakee5449
Guthrie53915
Emmet53821
Grundy5316
Chickasaw5241
Humboldt5183
Franklin49819
Madison4864
Mitchell4672
Appanoose4663
Palo Alto4343
Clarke4064
Union3996
Jefferson3921
Pocahontas3872
Osceola3750
Keokuk3532
Howard3409
Ida3374
Monroe33412
Taylor3342
Greene3140
Monona3072
Adair2943
Montgomery2888
Unassigned2820
Davis2774
Lucas2706
Fremont2632
Van Buren2582
Audubon2341
Decatur2330
Wayne2335
Worth2170
Ringgold1282
Adams1061
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Tracking some cold nights ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flag retirement ceremony for Veteran's Day

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

125 Live honors veterans with quilts

Image

Doctors urge Minnesotans to follow guidelines during holidays

Image

Unearthing a relic from World War 1

Image

Food insecurity isn't going away

Image

Retail shopping not a Covid-19 hotspot

Image

Honoring Fillmore County Veterans

Image

125 Live Honors Veterans

Image

Cuts For Courage

Community Events