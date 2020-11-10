Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump is handling his election loss like every other setback. It can't work

CNN's Brianna Keilar calls out Attorney General Bill Barr, Republican senators and Fox News hosts for enabling President Donald Trump's refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 election.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood, CNN

American voters have slammed President Donald Trump with the one thing he has always managed to avoid: a hard-stop of unyielding accountability.

No wonder he struggles to accept it.

Until now, life has taught Trump one overriding lesson. One way or another -- with lawyers and lies, family money and shameless bluster -- he has always found a way to skate past trouble.

When the US Justice Department sued his family business over racial discrimination, Trump counter-sued for defamation and managed to settle the case.

When he wanted more flattering publicity, he exaggerated his wealth and posed as someone else to boast to reporters about his romantic exploits.

When business ventures he launched with inherited money crashed, he found protection in more family cash and bankruptcy laws. For decades he has dodged creditors, stiffed contractors and held tax collectors at bay.

As he turned to politics, Trump wrote checks to resolve fraud allegations by Trump University students and to silence an adult film actress about their relationship. When his $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels became public, he lied about it.

The modern Republican Party, increasingly estranged from facts and reason, became an ideal hothouse for his deceit. Trump built his 2016 constituency on the lie that President Barack Obama was not really American, and on the false promise of a southern border wall financed by Mexico to protect Americans from criminal immigrants.

It was flim-flam -- like his outlandish pledges on economic growth, health care, budget deficits and international "deals" of all kinds. Republican rivals first counted on voters to laugh him off. By the time Florida Sen. Marco Rubio labeled Trump a "con artist" and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz excoriated him as a "pathological liar," it was too late.

Trump's Electoral College lightning strike over Hillary Clinton turned out to be his high-water mark. From the first day of his presidency -- when Trump sent then-press secretary Sean Spicer to make preposterous claims about his inauguration crowd -- most Americans have told pollsters they consider him dishonest.

He is the only president in the polling era never to receive the approval of even half the American public. The first chance voters got to issue a verdict on his presidency, in the 2018 midterm elections, they handed control of the House to his Democratic adversaries.

Trump's stranglehold on the nation's Republican minority has provided safe harbor so long as Republicans are all he needs. That's how he passed the 2017 tax cut, his only major legislative achievement.

That's how, helped by a pliant attorney general, he shunted aside Robert Mueller's evidence of obstruction of justice and conclusion that Trump welcomed Russia's illegal assistance in 2016. That's how he survived a Senate impeachment trial in which Republicans acknowledged he had pressured Ukraine to smear eventual 2020 opponent Joe Biden.

His niece Mary Trump, a psychologist, says her uncle's lifelong protection from consequences has represented a form of "institutionalization" leaving him with the emotional maturity of a child. "And so far," her book concluded, "he's gotten away with everything."

Last week's general election was different.

Trump's jury was not limited to fellow Republicans. It was the broader electorate of 150 million Americans, neither scared of nor dependent upon him.

To the contrary, tens of millions considered him a threat to be ousted from the White House. The long, painstaking tally -- of mail-in ballots he sought to impede, of in-person votes he tried to discourage -- showed a clear majority did just that, nationally and in more than enough battleground states.

For Trump, the outcome brings personal embarrassment, and more. Leaving office removes his sitting-president's shield from prosecution as authorities in New York bear down.

Trump has reacted by denying reality and faulting the election itself. He dismisses votes against him as illegal, repeating the fables of Republicans who either share his delusions or pretend to, out of fear or ambition or profit-seeking. Rubio and Cruz, who long ago acquiesced to his intraparty clout, have fallen in line behind a legal fight without significant evidentiary support.

It recalls Trump's brazen response to adversity when he couldn't repay $40 million in real estate debts during the 2008 financial crisis. He sued his bankers for $3 billion, claiming they caused his problems by themselves triggering the crisis.

Then, it worked. The bankers backed off, settled and kept doing business with him.

It won't work with a presidential election.

America and its role in the world are bigger than the Republican Party. Even Trump-friendly foreign leaders, like Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have recognized that Biden will replace Trump as president on January 20.

They accept the truth Trump keeps resisting. The voters have fired him. And there will be no settlement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 184788

Reported Deaths: 2729
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin435701023
Ramsey18200407
Dakota12946148
Anoka12787177
Washington865780
Stearns822961
Scott474444
St. Louis445777
Olmsted423130
Wright388522
Clay323346
Sherburne293828
Nobles262122
Blue Earth25827
Carver23969
Kandiyohi22426
Rice217915
Crow Wing180722
Chisago17282
Winona172120
Mower169821
Benton160522
Otter Tail13489
Polk133013
Lyon12806
Beltrami126013
Todd122210
Douglas117311
Morrison115312
Itasca108618
Steele10224
Waseca101310
Goodhue98417
Nicollet96320
Becker9414
Isanti9059
McLeod9044
Freeborn9035
Carlton8755
Le Sueur8466
Mille Lacs80621
Pine7632
Martin71518
Cass6927
Hubbard63710
Watonwan6244
Brown5845
Roseau5771
Chippewa5664
Wabasha5511
Meeker5284
Dodge5000
Pipestone45117
Rock4439
Wadena4255
Redwood40912
Yellow Medicine4007
Cottonwood3950
Renville38314
Fillmore3600
Houston3582
Sibley3563
Murray3553
Aitkin3487
Faribault3140
Kanabec31310
Swift3113
Pennington2882
Unassigned28354
Jackson2731
Marshall2644
Stevens2571
Pope2451
Lincoln2311
Big Stone2161
Clearwater2142
Koochiching2105
Norman2034
Wilkin2004
Lake1870
Lac qui Parle1863
Mahnomen1563
Grant1415
Red Lake1172
Kittson1081
Traverse800
Lake of the Woods651
Cook360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 158928

Reported Deaths: 1853
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk24306299
Linn9439141
Woodbury8514103
Black Hawk7846110
Johnson733533
Dubuque694373
Scott681252
Story494118
Dallas458751
Pottawattamie416051
Sioux296321
Marshall264237
Buena Vista254213
Webster252218
Cerro Gordo214931
Plymouth213834
Clinton212831
Des Moines201613
Muscatine195260
Wapello188065
Warren17839
Jasper160734
Carroll151714
Crawford151615
Jones14584
Marion141713
Lee137314
Henry13457
Tama119638
Bremer115312
Benton10736
Delaware105418
Jackson10285
Dickinson9729
Mahaska95526
Boone94110
Wright9322
Washington91212
Harrison83421
Clay7504
Buchanan7275
Hardin7208
Cedar71210
Clayton7034
Calhoun7015
Poweshiek69611
Page6901
Lyon6878
Kossuth6521
Louisa64115
Mills6403
Winnebago64020
Winneshiek6409
Fayette6356
Iowa63311
Hamilton6166
Butler6123
Floyd60412
Cass58810
Sac5715
Cherokee5473
Hancock5436
Shelby5352
Guthrie53415
Emmet52821
Allamakee5219
Grundy5086
Humboldt5063
Chickasaw4971
Franklin49119
Madison4824
Appanoose4523
Mitchell4482
Palo Alto4253
Clarke4024
Union3916
Pocahontas3742
Osceola3710
Jefferson3661
Howard3379
Keokuk3301
Taylor3302
Ida3254
Monroe32212
Greene3030
Monona3002
Adair2903
Unassigned2850
Montgomery2837
Davis2674
Fremont2582
Lucas2586
Van Buren2462
Wayne2325
Audubon2311
Decatur2280
Worth2110
Ringgold1272
Adams1051
Rochester
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunshine returns for Veteran's Day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa playoffs not impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions

Image

Transition in turmoil

Image

Saint Ansgar preps to take care of business at the UNI-Dome

Image

Socially-distanced Winter Dance Party at the Surf

Image

New rules to stop the spread in Iowa

Image

Governor Tim Walz turns the dial enacting new restrictions

Image

Impacts of IA Governor's new restrictions on the arena

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Officials close Legends Bar and Grill for violating health regulations

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Tuesday

Community Events