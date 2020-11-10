Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'The Crown' tackles the Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher years

The fourth season of the award-winning series "The Crown" returns to Netflix on November 15. CNN takes a look at new cast members and who will be recast next season.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 9:00 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 9:00 PM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

The fourth season of "The Crown" is dominated by two women, and neither is the Queen. The stately Netflix drama rather pivots to the tragic tale of Princess Diana and the ascent of prime minister Margaret Thatcher, operating along those parallel tracks while as usual punctuating the narrative with signature events from British history.

Thatcher -- who bore the nickname "The Iron Lady" -- is played by "The X-Files" star Gillian Anderson, the partner of series creator Peter Morgan. They deliver an extremely complex portrait, and Anderson so fastidiously captures the 1980s leader's carefully enunciated speech pattern that it's almost painful listening to her squeeze out words.

That's actually the meatier part of the story -- capturing Thatcher's intense discomfort around the Royals, and her prickly interactions with Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) -- if not the showier and more commercial one. Of course, that hinges on Diana (Emma Corrin) and her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who, despite pressure to settle down, never gets over his infatuation for Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell).

Morgan zeroes in on the dark side of Diana's fairy-tale story, as it's noted that Charles -- 12 years her senior to begin with -- acts old and stodgy for his age, while she acts younger. He's resentful of her popularity and appalled by her public displays, such as performing a surprise dance routine for his birthday.

Diana's angst and pain is depicted in a number of ways, including an eating disorder, and her own extramarital dalliance as Charles stays away and rejects her. The key episode unfolds during the couple's whirlwind trip to Australia, a triumph for her and source of profound discomfort to him.

Yet for those fascinated by the levers of power, Thatcher's arc possesses more heft, including the misogyny that she faced, and her harsh approach to other women despite those dynamics.

"The way those men patronize me," she fumes to her husband, while leading England into war in the Falklands and resisting efforts to sanction the South African government.

The Royal Family doesn't exactly take a back seat over the 10 episodes, perhaps because Colman and the rest of the core cast remain fabulous, including an episode where an intruder improbably finds his way into the palace. In the "Oh, to be a fly on the wall" department, Morgan fills in the gaps.

The Queen even finds herself second-guessing her parenting skills, given how the now-grown children have turned out, a subplot that takes on a slightly different meaning in light of questions surrounding Prince Andrew's relationship with accused sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The new season starts out a bit slowly, but the action quickly picks up. All told, the show remains an utterly enjoyable binge, even if the latest season doesn't quite measure up to the previous ones -- a byproduct of the years and conflicts encompassed.

While this material encompasses what's perhaps the most media-friendly period in terms of subject matter, the emphasis on Diana and Charles can't help but feel more People magazine-ish, and thus less revelatory. (By contrast, the earlier struggles of Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham Carter last season, were a highlight, and her role is diminished.)

That quibble doesn't significantly detract from the show's status as one of Netflix's -- and indeed TV's -- best. Like everything else associated with the much-examined lives of the Royals, chalk it up as another high-class problem.

"The Crown" premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 184788

Reported Deaths: 2729
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin435701023
Ramsey18200407
Dakota12946148
Anoka12787177
Washington865780
Stearns822961
Scott474444
St. Louis445777
Olmsted423130
Wright388522
Clay323346
Sherburne293828
Nobles262122
Blue Earth25827
Carver23969
Kandiyohi22426
Rice217915
Crow Wing180722
Chisago17282
Winona172120
Mower169821
Benton160522
Otter Tail13489
Polk133013
Lyon12806
Beltrami126013
Todd122210
Douglas117311
Morrison115312
Itasca108618
Steele10224
Waseca101310
Goodhue98417
Nicollet96320
Becker9414
Isanti9059
McLeod9044
Freeborn9035
Carlton8755
Le Sueur8466
Mille Lacs80621
Pine7632
Martin71518
Cass6927
Hubbard63710
Watonwan6244
Brown5845
Roseau5771
Chippewa5664
Wabasha5511
Meeker5284
Dodge5000
Pipestone45117
Rock4439
Wadena4255
Redwood40912
Yellow Medicine4007
Cottonwood3950
Renville38314
Fillmore3600
Houston3582
Sibley3563
Murray3553
Aitkin3487
Faribault3140
Kanabec31310
Swift3113
Pennington2882
Unassigned28354
Jackson2731
Marshall2644
Stevens2571
Pope2451
Lincoln2311
Big Stone2161
Clearwater2142
Koochiching2105
Norman2034
Wilkin2004
Lake1870
Lac qui Parle1863
Mahnomen1563
Grant1415
Red Lake1172
Kittson1081
Traverse800
Lake of the Woods651
Cook360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 158928

Reported Deaths: 1853
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk24306299
Linn9439141
Woodbury8514103
Black Hawk7846110
Johnson733533
Dubuque694373
Scott681252
Story494118
Dallas458751
Pottawattamie416051
Sioux296321
Marshall264237
Buena Vista254213
Webster252218
Cerro Gordo214931
Plymouth213834
Clinton212831
Des Moines201613
Muscatine195260
Wapello188065
Warren17839
Jasper160734
Carroll151714
Crawford151615
Jones14584
Marion141713
Lee137314
Henry13457
Tama119638
Bremer115312
Benton10736
Delaware105418
Jackson10285
Dickinson9729
Mahaska95526
Boone94110
Wright9322
Washington91212
Harrison83421
Clay7504
Buchanan7275
Hardin7208
Cedar71210
Clayton7034
Calhoun7015
Poweshiek69611
Page6901
Lyon6878
Kossuth6521
Louisa64115
Mills6403
Winnebago64020
Winneshiek6409
Fayette6356
Iowa63311
Hamilton6166
Butler6123
Floyd60412
Cass58810
Sac5715
Cherokee5473
Hancock5436
Shelby5352
Guthrie53415
Emmet52821
Allamakee5219
Grundy5086
Humboldt5063
Chickasaw4971
Franklin49119
Madison4824
Appanoose4523
Mitchell4482
Palo Alto4253
Clarke4024
Union3916
Pocahontas3742
Osceola3710
Jefferson3661
Howard3379
Keokuk3301
Taylor3302
Ida3254
Monroe32212
Greene3030
Monona3002
Adair2903
Unassigned2850
Montgomery2837
Davis2674
Fremont2582
Lucas2586
Van Buren2462
Wayne2325
Audubon2311
Decatur2280
Worth2110
Ringgold1272
Adams1051
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: °
Sunshine returns for Veteran's Day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officials close Legends Bar and Grill for violating health regulations

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Alternate Veterans Day celebrations

Image

The Loop converting to a student lounge

Image

How will Curfew enforcement work?

Image

Rescue Dog Moves Into White House

Image

New Restrictions in Iowa

Image

Spike in Nursing Home Cases

Image

Surge In Cases Raises Concerns at Mayo Clinic

Image

Rochester Public Library introduces section on Kamala Harris

Community Events