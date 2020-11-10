Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A love for Disney and sheltering in place gave birth to a roller coaster in a California backyard

Covid-19 gave Sean LaRochelle a lot of free time to burn, and he used it to recreate Disneyland's "Matterhorn" roller coaster in his parents' backyard.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson and Jeffrey Kopp, CNN

Many people have adopted new hobbies to help cope with spending more time at home during the pandemic, but few have taken it to the level of a California family, who built a 400-foot roller coaster in their parents' backyard.

Since their favorite theme park was closed due to Covid-19, Sean LaRochelle, a graduate student pursuing his master's in architecture at Clemson University, decided to bring a little bit of Disneyland right into their backyard.

LaRochelle, his wife and their three children were quarantining with his parents and his siblings at their home in California's Napa Valley when he decided on a whim to try and build a coaster.

"I went up to my dad and I was like, I think we're going to build a roller coaster in the backyard. And he's like, "Oh yeah, that's fine. No worries." I don't think he realized how big it was going to be, but he was super supportive," LaRochelle told CNN.

30 friends helped bring the vision to life

The coaster ended up being approximately 400 feet in length. Only one rider goes at a time, but it takes 50 seconds to ride from start to finish.

LaRochelle utilized the talents of 30 friends to not only create the roller coaster itself, but to bring it to life. It is based on the Matterhorn, a roller coaster at Disneyland in Anaheim.

The Matterhorn simulates an Alpine sled hurtling down a mountain while trying to avoid a yeti trying to capture the sled. The ride is named after the 14,692-foot peak in the Alps near the border of Italy and Switzerland.

"We've got, you know, rock formations and waterfalls and an animatronic yeti. And you do a couple of loops around the mountain and try to escape its clutches," he said.

LaRochelle has fond memories of the iconic ride and trips to the park with his family, so the attention to detail was key for him.

"I wanted to do it really well. I wanted to be very detailed. I was like, imagine that I was an Imagineer and that I was trying to put the same care and quality into the product. And so for me, that was the most important thing," he said.

He started construction on it in March and finished in July. LaRochelle said it was basically a full-time job for he and his brother Michael on top of the full-time jobs they already had.

"Basically, it was after work every day, we'd work until it got dark. And then we'd wake up early in the morning, we'd work until we had to go to work. And then on the weekends, it was 24/7 pretty much," he said.

"We're not, you know, mechanical engineers. We're not, you know, artisans, we're just people. And you know, I think it goes to show that anyone can do this stuff."

LaRochelle said he and his brother used a lot of resources they found on the internet in addition to including their friends and family. In the end, all of the work paid off.

He didn't have an estimate for how much it cost to build. "The joke was, it was the Trump stimulus check coaster. We ended up spending a little bit more than that," LaRochelle said.

A lot of hard work to spread a little bit of joy

"Really, it's only been positive feedback. And I think, you know, we live in such a tumultuous time right now and having somebody, or just even seeing a collaborative group of people putting together something that is creative, that's trying to bring some joy to people, I think that that really only helps, especially because of everything that's going on," he said.

Though the ride will survive for a while longer, LaRochelle said it is only meant to be temporary and they will eventually knock it down, but for now, the intent is to continue to spread just a little bit of joy.

"I hope that the future of the ride is that people look at it as something that inspired other people, you know, and maybe we'll make another ride, who knows," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 184788

Reported Deaths: 2729
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin435701023
Ramsey18200407
Dakota12946148
Anoka12787177
Washington865780
Stearns822961
Scott474444
St. Louis445777
Olmsted423130
Wright388522
Clay323346
Sherburne293828
Nobles262122
Blue Earth25827
Carver23969
Kandiyohi22426
Rice217915
Crow Wing180722
Chisago17282
Winona172120
Mower169821
Benton160522
Otter Tail13489
Polk133013
Lyon12806
Beltrami126013
Todd122210
Douglas117311
Morrison115312
Itasca108618
Steele10224
Waseca101310
Goodhue98417
Nicollet96320
Becker9414
Isanti9059
McLeod9044
Freeborn9035
Carlton8755
Le Sueur8466
Mille Lacs80621
Pine7632
Martin71518
Cass6927
Hubbard63710
Watonwan6244
Brown5845
Roseau5771
Chippewa5664
Wabasha5511
Meeker5284
Dodge5000
Pipestone45117
Rock4439
Wadena4255
Redwood40912
Yellow Medicine4007
Cottonwood3950
Renville38314
Fillmore3600
Houston3582
Sibley3563
Murray3553
Aitkin3487
Faribault3140
Kanabec31310
Swift3113
Pennington2882
Unassigned28354
Jackson2731
Marshall2644
Stevens2571
Pope2451
Lincoln2311
Big Stone2161
Clearwater2142
Koochiching2105
Norman2034
Wilkin2004
Lake1870
Lac qui Parle1863
Mahnomen1563
Grant1415
Red Lake1172
Kittson1081
Traverse800
Lake of the Woods651
Cook360

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 158928

Reported Deaths: 1853
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk24306299
Linn9439141
Woodbury8514103
Black Hawk7846110
Johnson733533
Dubuque694373
Scott681252
Story494118
Dallas458751
Pottawattamie416051
Sioux296321
Marshall264237
Buena Vista254213
Webster252218
Cerro Gordo214931
Plymouth213834
Clinton212831
Des Moines201613
Muscatine195260
Wapello188065
Warren17839
Jasper160734
Carroll151714
Crawford151615
Jones14584
Marion141713
Lee137314
Henry13457
Tama119638
Bremer115312
Benton10736
Delaware105418
Jackson10285
Dickinson9729
Mahaska95526
Boone94110
Wright9322
Washington91212
Harrison83421
Clay7504
Buchanan7275
Hardin7208
Cedar71210
Clayton7034
Calhoun7015
Poweshiek69611
Page6901
Lyon6878
Kossuth6521
Louisa64115
Mills6403
Winnebago64020
Winneshiek6409
Fayette6356
Iowa63311
Hamilton6166
Butler6123
Floyd60412
Cass58810
Sac5715
Cherokee5473
Hancock5436
Shelby5352
Guthrie53415
Emmet52821
Allamakee5219
Grundy5086
Humboldt5063
Chickasaw4971
Franklin49119
Madison4824
Appanoose4523
Mitchell4482
Palo Alto4253
Clarke4024
Union3916
Pocahontas3742
Osceola3710
Jefferson3661
Howard3379
Keokuk3301
Taylor3302
Ida3254
Monroe32212
Greene3030
Monona3002
Adair2903
Unassigned2850
Montgomery2837
Davis2674
Fremont2582
Lucas2586
Van Buren2462
Wayne2325
Audubon2311
Decatur2280
Worth2110
Ringgold1272
Adams1051
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Sunshine returns for Veteran's Day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officials close Legends Bar and Grill for violating health regulations

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Alternate Veterans Day celebrations

Image

The Loop converting to a student lounge

Image

How will Curfew enforcement work?

Image

Rescue Dog Moves Into White House

Image

New Restrictions in Iowa

Image

Spike in Nursing Home Cases

Image

Surge In Cases Raises Concerns at Mayo Clinic

Image

Rochester Public Library introduces section on Kamala Harris

Community Events