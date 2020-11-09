Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

The Trumpian refusal to accept election defeat is un-American

Article Image

CNN's Brianna Keilar discusses President Trump's complaints about the media calling the 2020 election for President-elect Joe Biden and his refusal to accept defeat.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Douglas Heye

The impact on our election was brought home to me Saturday, minutes after media projections called the race for President-elect Joe Biden. After watching the initial news reports -- tough to hear over of the cacophony of car horn honking and cheering coming from outside -- I went to pick up a package.

A stranger held a door open for me and said "We have a new president!" I got to talking with the woman and learned she was originally from Syria.

"Today is the first time I've ever been able to vote," she said.

This hit home.

After four years of constant, negative rhetoric aimed at division and exploiting old wounds -- especially on immigration and race -- one sentence from a stranger, from an immigrant, reminded me of the importance of not just our elections, but the process we have and why it has traditionally been cherished and must be respected.

And yet here we are, six days after the presidential election, where the results are clear and despite this, President Donald Trump and his allies continue to question the result and make unproven claims of voter fraud. These claims never contain a shred of evidence and as Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said on CNN on Monday morning, there simply have not been credible reports of voter fraud.

Of course these claims of voter fraud, which President Trump began about mail-in ballots in advance of Election Day, are more about shifting blame for the loss or just not accepting the loss. But that they are invalid does not mean they do not still have an impact.

Members of his base, fueled by the President's rhetoric, have been peddling conspiracy theories and refusing to accept Biden's victory.

Meanwhile, the baseless claims come at a time when some Republicans have sought to make voting more difficult -- severely limiting where early ballots may be dropped off, requiring identification to vote, but then making obtaining identification more difficult in mostly minority areas, or the unsuccessful move by Texas Republicans to toss out more than 100,000 legally-cast ballots made through curbside voting.

These moves are un-American, and perhaps the best result of this election was the rejection of these kinds of tactics.

We knew the 2020 election was going to be a tough and divisive campaign. While President-elect Joe Biden has said important words about coming together, a marked change from what we have seen -- and continue to see -- under Trump, real unity will be difficult. Part of that is due to both Republicans and Democrats not having an incentive to work together; bipartisanship is not a strong fundraising tool or popular amongst either base. And there are sincere differences in principle that will limit where Washington can bridge partisan divides.

But we should be able to agree on the core tenets of our system of government: the right to vote, that vote being counted and the peaceful transition of power.

It is often said that America is an idea. It's also a promise. It's a promise that we make to the individual, like the stranger from Syria, and to emerging democracies throughout the world.

Those core tenets are being put to the test in America right now, and we have to do better. Ultimately, even, or especially, at a time of division, they are what bind us together as Americans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 180862

Reported Deaths: 2710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin426951023
Ramsey17822406
Dakota12661147
Anoka12436175
Washington841279
Stearns802360
Scott464442
St. Louis426777
Olmsted421330
Wright380721
Clay320346
Sherburne280227
Nobles261422
Blue Earth25357
Carver23399
Kandiyohi22246
Rice214515
Crow Wing179322
Winona168620
Mower168321
Chisago16812
Benton154021
Otter Tail13029
Polk129610
Beltrami124813
Lyon12456
Todd119810
Douglas116111
Morrison112612
Itasca105617
Steele10174
Waseca101210
Goodhue97617
Nicollet95320
Becker9294
Freeborn9035
Isanti8828
McLeod8814
Le Sueur8306
Carlton8265
Pine7532
Mille Lacs74821
Martin71118
Cass6767
Hubbard6319
Watonwan6184
Brown5705
Chippewa5614
Roseau5501
Wabasha5441
Meeker5064
Dodge5000
Pipestone44717
Rock4389
Redwood40512
Wadena3995
Yellow Medicine3957
Cottonwood3830
Renville37414
Fillmore3550
Murray3513
Sibley3513
Houston3442
Aitkin3435
Faribault3130
Swift3103
Kanabec30710
Unassigned29854
Pennington2782
Jackson2721
Marshall2594
Stevens2541
Pope2431
Lincoln2291
Big Stone2151
Clearwater2082
Koochiching2065
Norman2014
Wilkin1954
Lac qui Parle1823
Lake1820
Mahnomen1553
Grant1395
Red Lake1162
Kittson1051
Traverse800
Lake of the Woods631
Cook330

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 153826

Reported Deaths: 1826
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk23562297
Linn8816140
Woodbury8399102
Black Hawk7627108
Johnson705133
Dubuque684269
Scott658551
Story481818
Dallas441451
Pottawattamie408449
Sioux290820
Marshall258837
Buena Vista252213
Webster240618
Plymouth211834
Clinton203830
Cerro Gordo203530
Des Moines200113
Muscatine189060
Wapello185864
Warren17089
Jasper155634
Crawford150015
Carroll147114
Marion137713
Jones13754
Lee134414
Henry13227
Tama117038
Bremer110211
Delaware103416
Jackson10035
Benton9886
Dickinson9509
Boone92710
Mahaska92326
Wright9171
Washington86412
Harrison82321
Clay7174
Buchanan7015
Hardin6878
Clayton6824
Page6821
Cedar6729
Calhoun6545
Poweshiek65111
Lyon6498
Kossuth6331
Winneshiek6339
Louisa63215
Winnebago62620
Mills6123
Iowa59911
Fayette5906
Cass58310
Hamilton5836
Butler5823
Floyd58211
Sac5375
Hancock5316
Shelby5292
Cherokee5273
Emmet51521
Guthrie50515
Allamakee4959
Grundy4826
Chickasaw4791
Franklin47019
Humboldt4683
Madison4604
Mitchell4222
Appanoose4153
Palo Alto4092
Clarke3983
Union3746
Osceola3560
Jefferson3541
Pocahontas3542
Howard3269
Taylor3222
Monroe32112
Keokuk3141
Ida3113
Monona2982
Greene2850
Adair2823
Montgomery2687
Davis2634
Fremont2552
Lucas2506
Van Buren2382
Unassigned2360
Wayne2304
Audubon2281
Decatur2180
Worth2070
Ringgold1242
Adams1041
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Wet and Colder Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Intersection of politics and social media

Image

Olmsted County builds socially distanced courtroom

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Are More Women Voting?

Image

More Studens Heading Back To In Person Learning

Image

Salvation Army Works To Prevent Spread in Homeless Community

Image

11-09-2020 For Bri

Image

RCTC Virtual Leadership Summit

Image

Properly disposing of leaves and pumpkins

Image

Local GOP and DFL weigh in on election results

Community Events