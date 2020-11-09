Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Here's who's on President-elect Biden's newly formed Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board

President-elect Joe Biden announced who will head up his coronavirus advisory board and made it clear the pandemic is a main priority for him.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 7:20 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' newly appointed Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board is led by established public health officials and staffed by a mix of doctors and current and former government officials, some with high-profile media visibility.

The advisory board is co-chaired by former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Yale associate professor of medicine and epidemiology.

Also on the advisory board are well-known medical figures, including Obamacare architect Dr. Zeke Emanuel, bestselling author Dr. Atul Gawande and Trump administration whistleblower Rick Bright, who led the government's production and purchase of vaccines.

Biden said Monday that they will seek to add other members to the board going forward. Here's a look at who he has appointed to the board so far.

Vivek Murthy

Dr. Vivek Murthy, a doctor of internal medicine, served as the surgeon general of the United States beginning in December 2014 under President Barack Obama. He resigned in April 2017 at the request of the Trump administration.

During his tenure, he cautioned US doctors in a public letter about their prescription of painkillers, sounded the alarm on teen e-cigarette use and called to treat gun violence as a public health issue, which led to opposition from Republican senators.

The son of immigrants from India, Murthy received an MD and MBA from Yale and later joined Harvard Medical School's faculty in internal medicine, according to his website.

David A. Kessler

Dr. David A. Kessler served as Food and Drug Administration commissioner from 1990 to 1997, appointed by President George H.W. Bush and then reappointed by President Bill Clinton.

During his tenure, the FDA introduced the "Nutrition Facts" graphic that now appears on almost all food products, a result of the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990. He also took aim at products misleadingly labeled as "fresh." In one incident, the FDA seized 24,000 half-gallon cartons of orange juice labeled as fresh that had actually been made from concentrate.

He earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and a law degree from the University of Chicago before working in government. After his FDA tenure, he served as the dean of Yale Medical School and is a professor at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).

Marcella Nunez-Smith

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith is an associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale University and associate dean for Health Equity Research at Yale School of Medicine.

Her research focuses on "promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations," according to her Yale bio. She is originally from the US Virgin Islands and received her MD from Jefferson Medical College and a master's in health sciences from Yale.

Luciana Borio

Dr. Luciana Borio is a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and the vice president of In-Q-Tel, a venture capital firm.

Born in Brazil, Borio joined the FDA in 2008 as a medical officer and served in senior leadership roles, rising to assistant commissioner for Counterterrorism Policy and Acting Chief Scientist at the FDA.

She also helped develop and execute the US response to H1N1, Ebola and Zika, according to the Carnegie Corporation of New York. From 2017 to 2019, she was the director for medical and biodefense preparedness policy at the National Security Council and was a member of the NSC's pandemic response team until 2018, the organization said.

Dr. Zeke Emanuel

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and bioethicist, was a health adviser for Obama from 2009 to 2011 when he helped craft the Affordable Care Act. He advised Biden during his campaign.

He is a vice provost and professor at University of Pennsylvania, a columnist for The New York Times and a frequent guest on CNN. In June, he spoke with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta about the US response to coronavirus and what could be improved.

He is also the brother of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the high-powered Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel.

Rick Bright

Rick Bright, an immunologist and virologist, oversaw the government's production and purchase of vaccines before his abrupt dismissal in April. He filed an extensive whistleblower complaint this spring alleging that his early warnings about the coronavirus were ignored and that his caution at hydroxychloroquine led to his removal.

Bright had been the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) from 2016 to 2020. He was then reassigned to a narrower role at the National Institutes of Health and ultimately resigned after his lawyers said he was "sidelined" by the Trump administration in retaliation.

After he aired his complaints, the Trump administration officials attacked his credibility and leadership, but his most recent performance review from May 2019 delivered rave reviews for Bright's management of his office and included no criticisms.

He holds a Ph.D. in immunology and virology from Emory University and served as an adviser to the World Health Organization, according to its website.

Atul Gawande

Dr. Atul Gawande is a surgeon and Harvard professor best known for his books and writings on the medical field.

Gawande won a MacArthur "genius grant" in 2006 for his work applying "a critical eye to modern surgical practice, articulating its realities, complexities, and challenges," the fellowship said. He is a staff writer for The New Yorker and author of four books, including the work "Being Mortal" about end-of-life care.

In addition, he is the founder and chair of Ariadne Labs, a joint center for health systems innovation, and of Lifebox, a nonprofit organization that aims to make surgery safer globally, according to his website.

Celine Gounder

Dr. Celine Gounder is a clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and a practicing HIV/infectious diseases specialist and internist, epidemiologist, journalist and filmmaker, her website says.

She studied tuberculosis and HIV in South Africa, Lesotho, Malawi, Ethiopia and Brazil from from 1998 to 2012, her website says. Gounder was the director for delivery for the Gates Foundation-funded Consortium to Respond Effectively to the AIDS/TB Epidemic and later served as assistant commissioner and director of the Bureau of Tuberculosis Control at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, according to her NYU bio.

She is the host of the "Epidemic" podcast on Covid-19. She also was previously a CNN medical analyst and has written for The New Yorker, The Atlantic and other outlets.

Julie Morita

Dr. Julie Morita, a pediatrician, is the executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), the US's largest philanthropy dedicated solely to health, according to its website.

She previously worked in the Chicago Department of Public Health for nearly two decades and served as the department's commissioner from 2015 until last year. She was born and raised in Chicago and also worked as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Her parents were detained in Japanese internment camps in the US during World War II, which influenced her to become an advocate for equity issues, the RWJF said.

In August, she wrote an opinion piece for CNN pushing for a Covid-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Michael Osterholm

Michael Osterholm is an infectious disease expert who has warned for years that the US is ill-prepared for a pandemic, including in his 2017 book "Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs."

He holds positions at University of Minnesota as a regents professor and McKnight presidential endowed chair in public health and as the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Osterholm served as a Science Envoy for Health Security on behalf of the US Department of State from 2018 to 2019, and he previously served from 1975 to 1999 in various roles at the Minnesota Department of Health.

Loyce Pace

Loyce Pace has served as the executive director and president of Global Health Council since December 2016.

Her bio on the Global Health Council says she "championed policies for access to essential medicines, testified for congressional global health appropriations, and elevated the voices of people at the community level around various shared advocacy goals."

She previously worked with Physicians for Human Rights, Catholic Relief Services and the Livestrong Foundation. She has a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins, speaks several languages and has lived in Africa, Asia and Europe, her bio says.

Robert Rodriguez

Dr. Robert Rodriguez is a professor of emergency medicine at UCSF School of Medicine and works in the emergency department and ICU of two trauma centers, the Biden-Harris transition website says.

Rodriguez grew up in Brownsville, Texas, along the US-Mexico border, and he traveled there this summer as the city dealt with a surge of Covid-19 cases and a lack of doctors and resources. He was the lead author in a UCSF study published this summer that examined the heightened stress and anxiety levels among doctors during the pandemic.

Eric Goosby

Dr. Eric Goosby is an infectious disease expert who held prominent health positions in the Clinton and Obama administrations.

He was the director of HIV Services at the Health Resources and Services Administration, where he oversaw the newly authorized Ryan White CARE Act in 1991, which provides essential services to those with HIV/AIDS. He served as Global AIDS Coordinator under Obama, and he then was appointed the United Nations Special Envoy on Tuberculosis in 2015.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 180862

Reported Deaths: 2710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin426951023
Ramsey17822406
Dakota12661147
Anoka12436175
Washington841279
Stearns802360
Scott464442
St. Louis426777
Olmsted421330
Wright380721
Clay320346
Sherburne280227
Nobles261422
Blue Earth25357
Carver23399
Kandiyohi22246
Rice214515
Crow Wing179322
Winona168620
Mower168321
Chisago16812
Benton154021
Otter Tail13029
Polk129610
Beltrami124813
Lyon12456
Todd119810
Douglas116111
Morrison112612
Itasca105617
Steele10174
Waseca101210
Goodhue97617
Nicollet95320
Becker9294
Freeborn9035
Isanti8828
McLeod8814
Le Sueur8306
Carlton8265
Pine7532
Mille Lacs74821
Martin71118
Cass6767
Hubbard6319
Watonwan6184
Brown5705
Chippewa5614
Roseau5501
Wabasha5441
Meeker5064
Dodge5000
Pipestone44717
Rock4389
Redwood40512
Wadena3995
Yellow Medicine3957
Cottonwood3830
Renville37414
Fillmore3550
Murray3513
Sibley3513
Houston3442
Aitkin3435
Faribault3130
Swift3103
Kanabec30710
Unassigned29854
Pennington2782
Jackson2721
Marshall2594
Stevens2541
Pope2431
Lincoln2291
Big Stone2151
Clearwater2082
Koochiching2065
Norman2014
Wilkin1954
Lac qui Parle1823
Lake1820
Mahnomen1553
Grant1395
Red Lake1162
Kittson1051
Traverse800
Lake of the Woods631
Cook330

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 153826

Reported Deaths: 1826
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk23562297
Linn8816140
Woodbury8399102
Black Hawk7627108
Johnson705133
Dubuque684269
Scott658551
Story481818
Dallas441451
Pottawattamie408449
Sioux290820
Marshall258837
Buena Vista252213
Webster240618
Plymouth211834
Clinton203830
Cerro Gordo203530
Des Moines200113
Muscatine189060
Wapello185864
Warren17089
Jasper155634
Crawford150015
Carroll147114
Marion137713
Jones13754
Lee134414
Henry13227
Tama117038
Bremer110211
Delaware103416
Jackson10035
Benton9886
Dickinson9509
Boone92710
Mahaska92326
Wright9171
Washington86412
Harrison82321
Clay7174
Buchanan7015
Hardin6878
Clayton6824
Page6821
Cedar6729
Calhoun6545
Poweshiek65111
Lyon6498
Kossuth6331
Winneshiek6339
Louisa63215
Winnebago62620
Mills6123
Iowa59911
Fayette5906
Cass58310
Hamilton5836
Butler5823
Floyd58211
Sac5375
Hancock5316
Shelby5292
Cherokee5273
Emmet51521
Guthrie50515
Allamakee4959
Grundy4826
Chickasaw4791
Franklin47019
Humboldt4683
Madison4604
Mitchell4222
Appanoose4153
Palo Alto4092
Clarke3983
Union3746
Osceola3560
Jefferson3541
Pocahontas3542
Howard3269
Taylor3222
Monroe32112
Keokuk3141
Ida3113
Monona2982
Greene2850
Adair2823
Montgomery2687
Davis2634
Fremont2552
Lucas2506
Van Buren2382
Unassigned2360
Wayne2304
Audubon2281
Decatur2180
Worth2070
Ringgold1242
Adams1041
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Wet and Colder Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Intersection of politics and social media

Image

Olmsted County builds socially distanced courtroom

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Are More Women Voting?

Image

More Studens Heading Back To In Person Learning

Image

Salvation Army Works To Prevent Spread in Homeless Community

Image

11-09-2020 For Bri

Image

RCTC Virtual Leadership Summit

Image

Properly disposing of leaves and pumpkins

Image

Local GOP and DFL weigh in on election results

Community Events