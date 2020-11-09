Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tech glitches at Schwab, Fidelity and other online brokers mean some missed out on Monday's monster rally

Stocks are rocketing higher after Pfizer announced early analysis shows its Covid-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective. But investors are also betting on gridlock in Washington. Alison Kosik reports.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

The US stock market rallied early Monday, but not everyone was able to get in on the fun. Several electronic brokers experienced technical issues that kept some customers from using their services as normal.

Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, Schwab and Vanguard reported tech problems on Monday, though all said the issues were resolved within several hours. Some attributed the problems to heavy activity early in the day.

US stock futures surged Monday morning before the opening bell after drugmaker Pfizer said early data on its coronavirus vaccine shows it's more than 90% effective, and stocks shot up at the open. Individual stocks such as theater chain AMC also spiked on the vaccine news. Investors may also have been reacting to the Saturday announcement that Joe Biden was the projected winner of the US presidential election.

"What we're seeing today is primarily issues on authenticating in," said Todd Kenney, chief technology officer of Sterling Trading Tech. "People see news coming in about a potential Covid vaccine, futures were way up this morning ... What's the first thing they want to do? They want to see how their accounts are reacting, maybe initiate some trades, maybe buy some Pfizer or sell some Peloton."

With so many consumers trying to log in and access their financial information at the same time, the tech infrastructure supporting these platforms likely buckled under the stress, Kenney said.

TD Ameritrade and Fidelity both attributed the issues to high levels of usage Monday morning. Fidelity said in a statement that while customers were able to access its online systems, some may have experienced "slower processing speeds" at market open because of "extremely high volumes" but that trades were processed.

"Earlier today, due to unprecedented volumes of activity, we encountered login issues across multiple TD Ameritrade platforms," TD Ameritrade said in a statement, adding that the issues were resolved. "We apologize for the inconvenience and take the performance and reliability of our trading platforms very seriously."

Vanguard and Schwab declined to comment directly on the cause of their glitches. Schwab said it had resolved "technical issues" experienced by some of its applications early Monday morning and it is now working to address client questions.

"We understand that some Vanguard clients may have experienced difficulty accessing their accounts on our systems earlier," Vanguard said in a statement. "The issue has been resolved and we encourage clients to clear their internet cache and cookies, and recycle their web browser, before logging back on."

None of the firms provided information on the number of customers affected by the tech problems Monday. The website Downdetector showed nearly 8,000 reports of problems with TD Ameritrade Monday morning, more than 15,000 reports on Schwab, around 950 reports on Fidelity and 400 reports on Vanguard.

Customers took to Twitter on Monday to express frustration at not being able to access the services on such a big day for the markets.

"You guys are costing us millions of dollars on a big day," one Twitter user said in a tweet to Vanguard. The company responded with an apology and saying its research team would follow up.

Another user said in a tweet to Fidelity: "Customers were not able to sell when markets opened ... Functionality returned while markets were fading well off the highs. Statements of appreciation are just not enough anymore." Fidelity said it would follow up with the customer.

Not being able to log in to one of these platforms on such a busy trading day could have real financial implications for consumers and could mean reputational damage for brokers, Kenney said.

"(For consumers,) it could be an opportunity loss — a trade idea that you're not able to effect on the platform," Kenney said. "If the market were moving in the other direction and you couldn't go into sales and protect yourself from that, there is a propensity for real monetary loss."

It's not the first time this year that online brokerages have experienced tech problems at inopportune times. In August, users of Robinhood, E-Trade and others reported problems accessing the services on the first day that Apple and Tesla shares were trading at newly split prices.

Such problems could be because of the huge uptick in usage of online brokerage services during the pandemic — with so many people sitting at home, more people have been trying their hand at retail investing.

"No one ever accounted for the sheer load that is coming into these platform layers," Kenney said. "People have this expectation that all their information is at their fingertips, by clicking on their iPhones or logging into a website, and all that information will be returned in real time. When you don't have a concept of how to deal with that load or figure out ways to allow more people onto the (service), you run into these issues."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 180862

Reported Deaths: 2710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin426951023
Ramsey17822406
Dakota12661147
Anoka12436175
Washington841279
Stearns802360
Scott464442
St. Louis426777
Olmsted421330
Wright380721
Clay320346
Sherburne280227
Nobles261422
Blue Earth25357
Carver23399
Kandiyohi22246
Rice214515
Crow Wing179322
Winona168620
Mower168321
Chisago16812
Benton154021
Otter Tail13029
Polk129610
Beltrami124813
Lyon12456
Todd119810
Douglas116111
Morrison112612
Itasca105617
Steele10174
Waseca101210
Goodhue97617
Nicollet95320
Becker9294
Freeborn9035
Isanti8828
McLeod8814
Le Sueur8306
Carlton8265
Pine7532
Mille Lacs74821
Martin71118
Cass6767
Hubbard6319
Watonwan6184
Brown5705
Chippewa5614
Roseau5501
Wabasha5441
Meeker5064
Dodge5000
Pipestone44717
Rock4389
Redwood40512
Wadena3995
Yellow Medicine3957
Cottonwood3830
Renville37414
Fillmore3550
Murray3513
Sibley3513
Houston3442
Aitkin3435
Faribault3130
Swift3103
Kanabec30710
Unassigned29854
Pennington2782
Jackson2721
Marshall2594
Stevens2541
Pope2431
Lincoln2291
Big Stone2151
Clearwater2082
Koochiching2065
Norman2014
Wilkin1954
Lac qui Parle1823
Lake1820
Mahnomen1553
Grant1395
Red Lake1162
Kittson1051
Traverse800
Lake of the Woods631
Cook330

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 153826

Reported Deaths: 1826
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk23562297
Linn8816140
Woodbury8399102
Black Hawk7627108
Johnson705133
Dubuque684269
Scott658551
Story481818
Dallas441451
Pottawattamie408449
Sioux290820
Marshall258837
Buena Vista252213
Webster240618
Plymouth211834
Clinton203830
Cerro Gordo203530
Des Moines200113
Muscatine189060
Wapello185864
Warren17089
Jasper155634
Crawford150015
Carroll147114
Marion137713
Jones13754
Lee134414
Henry13227
Tama117038
Bremer110211
Delaware103416
Jackson10035
Benton9886
Dickinson9509
Boone92710
Mahaska92326
Wright9171
Washington86412
Harrison82321
Clay7174
Buchanan7015
Hardin6878
Clayton6824
Page6821
Cedar6729
Calhoun6545
Poweshiek65111
Lyon6498
Kossuth6331
Winneshiek6339
Louisa63215
Winnebago62620
Mills6123
Iowa59911
Fayette5906
Cass58310
Hamilton5836
Butler5823
Floyd58211
Sac5375
Hancock5316
Shelby5292
Cherokee5273
Emmet51521
Guthrie50515
Allamakee4959
Grundy4826
Chickasaw4791
Franklin47019
Humboldt4683
Madison4604
Mitchell4222
Appanoose4153
Palo Alto4092
Clarke3983
Union3746
Osceola3560
Jefferson3541
Pocahontas3542
Howard3269
Taylor3222
Monroe32112
Keokuk3141
Ida3113
Monona2982
Greene2850
Adair2823
Montgomery2687
Davis2634
Fremont2552
Lucas2506
Van Buren2382
Unassigned2360
Wayne2304
Audubon2281
Decatur2180
Worth2070
Ringgold1242
Adams1041
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Wet and Colder Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are More Women Voting?

Image

More Studens Heading Back To In Person Learning

Image

Salvation Army Works To Prevent Spread in Homeless Community

Image

11-09-2020 For Bri

Image

RCTC Virtual Leadership Summit

Image

Properly disposing of leaves and pumpkins

Image

Local GOP and DFL weigh in on election results

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Art for Trails installs new sculpture

Image

Coat drive for Salvation Army

Community Events