Clear

5 things to know for November 9: Biden, Election 2020, Covid-19, Alex Trebek, Bolivia

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), a frequent Trump critic, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) both congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory. The two GOP senators are the only sitting Republican lawmakers to call the President-elect as the rest of the party either urged President Donald Trump not to concede or stayed silent despite no widespread evidence of fraud in the election.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

More than 23 million Floridians are bracing for heavy rain, high winds and flooding as Tropical Storm Eta moves north. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President-elect Biden

Joe Biden already has big plans for his first day in office. The Democratic President-elect plans to issue a series of executive orders to undo many of the policies that Donald Trump put into place. His transition team has outlined Covid-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change as priorities. Biden's first focus is likely to be the pandemic, with his team just announcing the people who will make up his coronavirus advisory board. He has also previously said he would rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization on his first day. But despite Biden's promises of a bold agenda, Democrats worry that his administration will only be able to go as far as Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell lets him.

2. Election 2020

Donald Trump still hasn't publicly accepted that he lost the 2020 presidential election, and Republicans and his inner circle are divided on how to proceed. His son-in-law Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump are advising him to come to terms with Biden's victory, sources tell CNN. But his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are urging allies to press on with the fight. With no proof of its claims, Trump's campaign is planning a messaging blitz and pushing legal challenges designed to cast doubt on the results and delay their certification. Meanwhile, many top congressional Republicans have either been silent or urged Trump not to concede. Former President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney are among those that have congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their win.

3. Coronavirus

While much of the nation has been focused on the 2020 election for the past week, the coronavirus pandemic has raged on. The US recorded 105,927 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the fifth day in a row that cases topped 100,000. Nearly all of the US is seeing infections rise, with one emergency physician warning that the nation is "heading into the very worst of this pandemic." The US isn't alone in hitting frightening new records. More than 50 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, with the United Kingdom, France, Russia and Japan among the countries where cases are climbing.

4. Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the genial "Jeopardy!" host with all the answers and a beloved presence on TV screens for five decades, died on Sunday at the age of 80. The legendary game show host is the latest icon to die this year after a battle with pancreatic cancer, following John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The cause of his death was not immediately announced. Despite being ill, Trebek continued his work on the hit quiz show, providing stable enjoyment for so many in a year marked by instability. The show's executive producer said Trebek kept on going because he "really believed in the importance of 'Jeopardy!'" and "loved that 'Jeopardy!' popularized intelligence." His run isn't quite over yet, though: "Jeopardy!" will continue to air episodes hosted by Trebek through December 25.

5. Bolivia

Bolivia has a new president: Luis Arce was inaugurated on Sunday after his victory in October's elections. His inauguration caps a tumultuous period for the Andean nation and ushers the socialists back into power after long-term leftist leader Evo Morales was ousted during angry protests late last year. Arce, a former economy minister and close ally of Morales, comes to power trying to heal the divisions of a political crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Tensions are still high in Bolivia, especially over changes made by the socialist-controlled Congress to lower the majority needed to pass new laws and the planned return of Morales from exile in Argentina.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Virgin Hyperloop passed its first test with actual passengers

Sadly though, it'll be a while before we're able to travel in tubes at super high speeds.

Kamala Harris won't be the first person of color to serve as VP

Ninety-two years ago, the US elected a Native American and member of the Kaw Nation as vice president.

After 14 boys, this Michigan family finally welcomes a baby girl

And she'll be able to get away with anything.

An 8-year-old from Texas takes first place for best mullet

Congratulations are in order for Jaxson Crossland.

For the first time, a woman free-climbed Yosemite's El Capitan in under 24 hours

Ain't no mountain high enough!

TODAY'S QUOTE

"What makes these creatures like a gold mine for medicine is actually the deadliness."

Zoltan Takacs, a biomedical scientist who travels the world in search of venomous snakes that can be used to develop life-saving medical treatments.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2

That's how many new marsupial species scientists recently discovered in Australia. Until last week, the greater glider was classified as a single species, but a new study found it was actually three different ones.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Just a pure and wholesome puppy-kitten friendship

The best therapy. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 180862

Reported Deaths: 2710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin426951023
Ramsey17822406
Dakota12661147
Anoka12436175
Washington841279
Stearns802360
Scott464442
St. Louis426777
Olmsted421330
Wright380721
Clay320346
Sherburne280227
Nobles261422
Blue Earth25357
Carver23399
Kandiyohi22246
Rice214515
Crow Wing179322
Winona168620
Mower168321
Chisago16812
Benton154021
Otter Tail13029
Polk129610
Beltrami124813
Lyon12456
Todd119810
Douglas116111
Morrison112612
Itasca105617
Steele10174
Waseca101210
Goodhue97617
Nicollet95320
Becker9294
Freeborn9035
Isanti8828
McLeod8814
Le Sueur8306
Carlton8265
Pine7532
Mille Lacs74821
Martin71118
Cass6767
Hubbard6319
Watonwan6184
Brown5705
Chippewa5614
Roseau5501
Wabasha5441
Meeker5064
Dodge5000
Pipestone44717
Rock4389
Redwood40512
Wadena3995
Yellow Medicine3957
Cottonwood3830
Renville37414
Fillmore3550
Murray3513
Sibley3513
Houston3442
Aitkin3435
Faribault3130
Swift3103
Kanabec30710
Unassigned29854
Pennington2782
Jackson2721
Marshall2594
Stevens2541
Pope2431
Lincoln2291
Big Stone2151
Clearwater2082
Koochiching2065
Norman2014
Wilkin1954
Lac qui Parle1823
Lake1820
Mahnomen1553
Grant1395
Red Lake1162
Kittson1051
Traverse800
Lake of the Woods631
Cook330

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 153826

Reported Deaths: 1826
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk23562297
Linn8816140
Woodbury8399102
Black Hawk7627108
Johnson705133
Dubuque684269
Scott658551
Story481818
Dallas441451
Pottawattamie408449
Sioux290820
Marshall258837
Buena Vista252213
Webster240618
Plymouth211834
Clinton203830
Cerro Gordo203530
Des Moines200113
Muscatine189060
Wapello185864
Warren17089
Jasper155634
Crawford150015
Carroll147114
Marion137713
Jones13754
Lee134414
Henry13227
Tama117038
Bremer110211
Delaware103416
Jackson10035
Benton9886
Dickinson9509
Boone92710
Mahaska92326
Wright9171
Washington86412
Harrison82321
Clay7174
Buchanan7015
Hardin6878
Clayton6824
Page6821
Cedar6729
Calhoun6545
Poweshiek65111
Lyon6498
Kossuth6331
Winneshiek6339
Louisa63215
Winnebago62620
Mills6123
Iowa59911
Fayette5906
Cass58310
Hamilton5836
Butler5823
Floyd58211
Sac5375
Hancock5316
Shelby5292
Cherokee5273
Emmet51521
Guthrie50515
Allamakee4959
Grundy4826
Chickasaw4791
Franklin47019
Humboldt4683
Madison4604
Mitchell4222
Appanoose4153
Palo Alto4092
Clarke3983
Union3746
Osceola3560
Jefferson3541
Pocahontas3542
Howard3269
Taylor3222
Monroe32112
Keokuk3141
Ida3113
Monona2982
Greene2850
Adair2823
Montgomery2687
Davis2634
Fremont2552
Lucas2506
Van Buren2382
Unassigned2360
Wayne2304
Audubon2281
Decatur2180
Worth2070
Ringgold1242
Adams1041
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 63°
Wet and Colder Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local GOP and DFL weigh in on election results

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Art for Trails installs new sculpture

Image

Coat drive for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester grizzlies win eighth straight game

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Officials to Nix Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, Create Indoor Facilities

Image

No More COVID Drive-Thru

Image

Sports Overtime highlights and scores from Friday

Community Events