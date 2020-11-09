Clear

Biden aide: The president-elect knows the media's job is to 'hold him accountable'

CNN's Brian Stelter talks to President-elect Joe Biden's national press secretary TJ Ducklo about what the media can expect from a Biden White House.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 12:40 AM
Updated: Nov 9, 2020 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Coming soon: A restoration of normal relations between the president and the press corps?

Well, President-elect Joe Biden is not going to call the media the "enemy of the people," that's for sure.

Biden went to church and spent time with his family on Sunday -- a purposefully low-key day after Saturday morning's projections by the networks and Saturday night's victory event in Wilmington. Several of his aides fanned out on the Sunday shows to say, as deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said on "Meet the Press," that "the work starts right away." On "State of the Union," senior adviser Symone Sanders said no one from the White House has called about a concession phone call yet, but "a number of Republicans from the Hill have reached out" to the president-elect. She also emphasized that Biden's team is moving forward.

On "Reliable Sources," I interviewed the campaign's national press secretary TJ Ducklo, and I was struck by his statements about the role of the fourth estate. He said things like "the media has an incredibly important job to do" -- words that would be uncontroversial at practically any other time in American history, but are newly important now, after four years of venomous attacks against the media by the commander in chief.

"President-elect Biden believes that the media is a critical piece of our democracy; that transparency is incredibly important," Ducklo said. "You'll remember we opened all of our fundraisers this campaign, opened to press so that folks could see what was going on and what was being said."

Ducklo said Biden also believes "that the media's job is to hold him accountable. He is there to do the people's work. And, you know, he welcomes that relationship. He welcomes their role, the media's role in our democracy. And I think it will be, frankly, the polar opposite what we have seen the last four years." A reset is about to begin...

"They voted for truth"

I also asked Ducklo about the poisoned political information environment -- think QAnon, InfoWars, Gateway Pundit, etc -- and asked how Biden can possibly "heal" the nation and restore trust when this conspiracy culture is so prevalent.

"Well, look, that's our job. It's our job to bring the country together," Ducklo said. "It's our job to help the country heal." He also commented, of Biden's record number of voters, "they voted for truth. They voted, as the VP likes to say, on the stump, they voted for truth over lies. It is our job to continue to stand up for truth, to continue to stand up for facts..."

The transition team should hold regular press briefings

During the general election campaign, Trump was widely accessible but wildly dishonest, spreading lies through the media's megaphones. Biden was less accessible but more truthful, though gaffe-prone and vulnerable to out-of-context attacks. So what now? How accessible will the president-elect be? On "Reliable Sources," ABC chief WH correspondent Jon Karl said this:

"One symbol that I think would be very powerful and very important is for the Biden transition to begin immediately to hold regular press briefings. They haven't done that as a campaign. It should happen now. It's the media's job to show that we ask tough questions of whoever is in power. We have certainly done that with Donald Trump. Now it's certainly time to do it with President-Elect Biden." Karl pointed out that "steps need to be taken to be sure everything is done safely" due to the pandemic, but it's doable...

Will Biden make a 'strong public commitment' to press freedom?

Media law professor and CJR press freedom correspondent Jonathan Peters wrote on Twitter:

"There's a variety of things any administration can do to shape press freedom and journalism practice (FOIA implementation, leak investigations, subpoenaing journalists, etc.), and they're all important. But what I really hope the Biden-Harris administration does, early on, is make a strong public commitment to journalism and press freedom -- to say emphatically that a free press, however imperfect, is the lifeblood of a healthy democracy. One in which journalists work in good faith to inform their communities and to enable democratic participation. This kind of commitment would go a long way toward helping to restore respect for the norms that underlie press freedom and its exercise."

My two cents

I've been saying this for a while on TV and in speeches but I don't think I've written it down in this newsletter before. So here: The media's adversarial approach that you've seen during the Trump years -- demanding truth from power, calling out lies, criticizing indecency -- that approach serves us well no matter who holds high office. If Biden says the blue sky is red, the media must call it out. Of course, different degrees of deception deserve to be treated differently. A slip of the tongue must not be equated with a smear campaign. But in all cases, the media stay on the side of the truth...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 174954

Reported Deaths: 2679
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin414361020
Ramsey17297399
Dakota12213146
Anoka11961174
Washington811578
Stearns783959
Scott448140
Olmsted414730
St. Louis412077
Wright364120
Clay308746
Sherburne262626
Nobles255622
Blue Earth24847
Carver22489
Kandiyohi21806
Rice207414
Crow Wing170622
Mower167721
Winona165320
Chisago16222
Benton147319
Polk12409
Otter Tail12348
Lyon12146
Beltrami120713
Todd115810
Morrison110111
Douglas106910
Itasca102617
Steele10044
Waseca100410
Goodhue96417
Nicollet92020
Becker8944
Freeborn8885
Isanti8438
Le Sueur8106
McLeod8074
Carlton7675
Pine7312
Mille Lacs70421
Martin70118
Cass6435
Watonwan6164
Hubbard5968
Chippewa5533
Brown5354
Wabasha5351
Roseau5341
Dodge4960
Meeker4944
Pipestone42617
Rock4259
Wadena3885
Redwood38712
Yellow Medicine3817
Cottonwood3650
Renville36314
Fillmore3490
Murray3443
Sibley3393
Houston3362
Aitkin3235
Faribault3070
Swift2993
Kanabec29110
Pennington2692
Jackson2661
Unassigned24754
Marshall2443
Stevens2311
Pope2301
Lincoln2261
Big Stone2091
Clearwater2082
Koochiching2005
Norman1984
Wilkin1804
Lac qui Parle1713
Lake1700
Mahnomen1503
Grant1325
Red Lake1082
Kittson1001
Traverse740
Lake of the Woods611
Cook330

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 149317

Reported Deaths: 1824
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk22879297
Linn8375140
Woodbury8287102
Black Hawk7428108
Johnson686833
Dubuque664969
Scott625851
Story475318
Dallas429451
Pottawattamie398949
Sioux287020
Marshall253337
Buena Vista249413
Webster237918
Plymouth205934
Cerro Gordo198530
Des Moines194313
Clinton191730
Wapello182264
Muscatine181060
Warren16379
Jasper151134
Crawford149215
Carroll143314
Marion133113
Jones13114
Henry12976
Lee128214
Tama115338
Bremer104011
Delaware100016
Jackson9615
Dickinson9369
Benton9286
Wright9071
Mahaska89825
Boone89510
Washington84812
Harrison80321
Clay6974
Buchanan6725
Hardin6688
Clayton6674
Page6521
Cedar6409
Lyon6348
Calhoun6315
Poweshiek62111
Louisa61715
Winnebago61320
Winneshiek6139
Kossuth5991
Mills5873
Iowa58211
Hamilton5726
Cass57010
Fayette5606
Floyd56011
Butler5483
Hancock5256
Cherokee5133
Sac5125
Emmet51121
Guthrie50015
Shelby4912
Allamakee4879
Franklin46519
Grundy4636
Chickasaw4601
Humboldt4583
Madison4464
Mitchell4122
Palo Alto4002
Clarke3933
Appanoose3773
Osceola3500
Union3496
Jefferson3461
Pocahontas3372
Howard3249
Monroe31312
Taylor3122
Ida3063
Keokuk2911
Monona2912
Unassigned2700
Adair2663
Greene2620
Montgomery2617
Davis2554
Fremont2492
Lucas2456
Van Buren2342
Audubon2251
Wayne2204
Decatur2180
Worth2040
Ringgold1222
Adams961
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Wet and Colder Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local GOP and DFL weigh in on election results

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Art for Trails installs new sculpture

Image

Coat drive for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester grizzlies win eighth straight game

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Officials to Nix Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, Create Indoor Facilities

Image

No More COVID Drive-Thru

Image

Sports Overtime highlights and scores from Friday

Community Events