Clear
BREAKING NEWS Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Analysis: Fox News, last to call election, offers subdued coverage of Biden's victory

Fox News was reporting on voter fraud for 10 minutes after other networks called the election. Their announcement eventually came at 11:40am ET.

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Fox News was last to make the call.

After CNN, NBC News, CBS News, ABC News, and the Associated Press projected that Joe Biden had been elected as the next President of the United States, President Trump's favorite cable channel finally agreed. 16 minutes after the first major network had projected Biden as the winner, Fox was ready to call the race.

But unlike the other networks, Fox was not already broadcasting special coverage with its political A-team for one of the most anticipated news moments in recent memory. Before the network could make the announcement, Neil Cavuto, who was hosting, had to first awkwardly toss to anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. The transition was marred by an audio glitch.

The clumsy episode foreshadowed Fox's subdued coverage of Biden's victory over Trump. Over the next two hours, Fox's broadcast remained markedly different than what was on other channels.

On other networks, the gravity of the moment was clear: It was the beginning of the end of an era. An era defined by scandal after scandal, conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, and lie after lie. An era in which name calling and bullying were normalized. An era in which norms were repeatedly and brazenly violated. An era in which the President fanned the flames of division and cheered on calls for his political opponents to be imprisoned. An era which will end with hundreds of thousands dead as a result of a horribly managed pandemic.

Fox did have guests on-air who congratulated Biden on his victory; former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, for instance, shed tears as she said it was "not a partisan moment" with the first woman elected as vice president.

But watching Baier and MacCallum, one would have had little to no indication of the chaos and disarray that have dominated not only the White House but American life over the past four years.

Instead, Baier and MacCallum showed the President a staggering amount of deference in their coverage.

Despite his defeat, Baier and MacCallum continued to play his games. Baier did repeatedly note that there is no real evidence of widespread voter fraud, but he and MacCallum repeatedly brought up the legal challenges to the election that Trump has promised to bring, despite the fact that most legal experts have dismissed them as having little or no merit.

"We have to remember that he is the President until January 20th," Baier said at one point. "And there are interesting things that could or could not happen during that time while these legal challenges are going on."

At another point, Baier again said that there hadn't been "any evidence" presented to support allegations of "widespread fraud," but he also vowed the channel would not "stop digging and following up on leads and following up on indicators."

MacCallum, who the day before had entertained a discredited narrative about a ballot-counting center in Detroit, at one point referenced social media posts Trump supporters are seeing suggesting voter fraud. She asked former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, "They are talking about sharpies and ballots and pictures of them in the dust. What do you say to them?"

There have been suggestions in recent days that Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire media mogul and owner of Fox News, was divorcing himself from Trump, and that you could see the split in Fox's coverage.

Fox, for instance, was first to project Biden as the winner of the pivotal state of Arizona, a decision that inspired fury inside the White House and Trump campaign. Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, contacted Murdoch after the call and other Trump aides contacted Fox personalities to complain.

Fox has stood by that call. But the overall tone from the network has largely remained steadfast in support of Trump.

Network leaders have allowed their biggest stars -- Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham — to go on air and dishonestly undermine the integrity of the US election system.

Even on Saturday, prominent personalities such as Tomi Lahren and Mark Levin baselessly suggested on Twitter that the election had been stolen from Trump. And the network's so-called "straight news" division has treated the baseless allegations lobbed by the President against the electoral system with softer gloves than other networks and news organizations. (A spokesperson for the network did not provide comment for this story.)

For years, Trump critics have watched and waited, thinking there might be some moment at which Fox could no longer stomach playing propaganda outlet for the President. During former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. During impeachment. During the pandemic. But other than some brief flare-ups, the channel has remained supportive of the President for the last four years. In the final moments of the administration, there is no real indication that will change.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 170307

Reported Deaths: 2645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin405591016
Ramsey16971392
Dakota11938144
Anoka11561169
Washington793077
Stearns765458
Scott434039
Olmsted404530
St. Louis402277
Wright351418
Clay301446
Nobles253722
Sherburne250426
Blue Earth23927
Carver21749
Kandiyohi21315
Rice199013
Mower164721
Crow Wing162922
Winona160620
Chisago15612
Benton141617
Otter Tail12028
Polk12009
Lyon11766
Beltrami115413
Todd11279
Morrison107410
Douglas10219
Waseca99510
Itasca99217
Steele9554
Goodhue93117
Nicollet88620
Becker8604
Freeborn8405
Isanti7998
Le Sueur7766
McLeod7564
Carlton7405
Pine7112
Martin68818
Mille Lacs66421
Cass6155
Watonwan6144
Hubbard5818
Chippewa5343
Wabasha5151
Roseau5011
Brown5004
Dodge4840
Meeker4664
Rock4219
Pipestone42017
Wadena3765
Redwood37312
Yellow Medicine3737
Unassigned34954
Renville34613
Cottonwood3440
Murray3383
Fillmore3310
Houston3182
Sibley3163
Faribault2950
Aitkin2895
Swift2832
Kanabec27910
Jackson2631
Pennington2612
Marshall2333
Stevens2261
Lincoln2221
Pope2220
Big Stone2001
Clearwater1961
Koochiching1965
Norman1924
Wilkin1764
Lac qui Parle1703
Lake1680
Mahnomen1493
Grant1315
Red Lake1042
Kittson941
Traverse710
Lake of the Woods581
Cook320

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 144958

Reported Deaths: 1810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk22359297
Woodbury8181102
Linn8014139
Black Hawk7236107
Johnson672033
Dubuque645767
Scott604351
Story465818
Dallas415051
Pottawattamie387548
Sioux283620
Marshall247337
Buena Vista245413
Webster230018
Plymouth201133
Des Moines189113
Cerro Gordo188629
Clinton184530
Wapello178164
Muscatine177659
Warren15759
Crawford148415
Jasper146334
Carroll139913
Marion129213
Henry12636
Jones12624
Lee123713
Tama112738
Bremer99410
Delaware97516
Dickinson9169
Jackson9155
Benton8856
Wright8841
Boone87710
Mahaska86925
Washington82612
Harrison79721
Clay6794
Clayton6594
Buchanan6425
Hardin6407
Lyon6278
Cedar6268
Louisa61115
Page6020
Poweshiek59811
Winnebago59620
Winneshiek5949
Kossuth5721
Cass56010
Iowa55811
Mills5563
Hamilton5526
Floyd55011
Fayette5446
Butler5313
Cherokee5063
Emmet49821
Sac4985
Hancock4976
Guthrie48915
Allamakee4809
Shelby4802
Calhoun4685
Franklin45019
Chickasaw4471
Humboldt4473
Grundy4446
Madison4344
Mitchell3972
Palo Alto3912
Clarke3893
Appanoose3613
Osceola3420
Jefferson3361
Union3346
Howard3219
Pocahontas3212
Monroe30412
Taylor3042
Ida2953
Monona2872
Keokuk2711
Adair2613
Greene2520
Montgomery2467
Davis2444
Fremont2432
Lucas2426
Van Buren2302
Audubon2201
Wayne2174
Decatur2120
Worth1940
Ringgold1182
Unassigned1120
Adams931
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Another Warm and Windy Day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Officials to Nix Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, Create Indoor Facilities

Image

No More COVID Drive-Thru

Image

Sports Overtime highlights and scores from Friday

Image

People stressed out by election

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

$5000 Tool Donation

Image

Salvation Army community coat drive starts Saturday

Image

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Dealing with post election stress

Community Events