Van Jones: Now we can breathe

It's easier to be a parent this morning. It's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids that character matters. The truth matters. Being a good person matters.

Joe Biden will be our next president and Donald Trump will not.

This is vindication for a lot of people who have suffered under this administration. If you're Muslim in this country, you won't have to worry about the President not wanting you here. If you're an immigrant, you won't have to worry about your babies being snatched away. If you're a Dreamer, you won't have to be worried about getting sent away for no reason.

When George Floyd was murdered, he said "I can't breathe." Over these past four years, too many of us have felt like they couldn't breathe.

Waking up every day to this President's tweets has been exhausting. Going to the store while people get nastier and nastier as they become less and less afraid to show their racism makes you tired. Being worried about if your sister can just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying offensive something to her -- it's not okay.

We've spent so much of our life energy just trying to hold it together over these past four years. Biden's victory is a huge deal for us. Now we get a chance to get some peace and reset.

The character of the country matters again. Being a good man matters again. I want my sons to look at this and understand: it's easy to do things the cheap and easy way. You can get away with that for a while. But eventually, it comes back around. That's a good thing for this country.

I'm sorry for the people who lost. For them, it's not a good day. But for a whole lot of people, it's a good day.