Clear
BREAKING NEWS Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Van Jones: Now we can breathe

Article Image

CNN's Van Jones reacts to Joe Biden's election as the 46th president of the United States.

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Van Jones

It's easier to be a parent this morning. It's easier to be a dad. It's easier to tell your kids that character matters. The truth matters. Being a good person matters.

Joe Biden will be our next president and Donald Trump will not.

This is vindication for a lot of people who have suffered under this administration. If you're Muslim in this country, you won't have to worry about the President not wanting you here. If you're an immigrant, you won't have to worry about your babies being snatched away. If you're a Dreamer, you won't have to be worried about getting sent away for no reason.

When George Floyd was murdered, he said "I can't breathe." Over these past four years, too many of us have felt like they couldn't breathe.

Waking up every day to this President's tweets has been exhausting. Going to the store while people get nastier and nastier as they become less and less afraid to show their racism makes you tired. Being worried about if your sister can just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying offensive something to her -- it's not okay.

We've spent so much of our life energy just trying to hold it together over these past four years. Biden's victory is a huge deal for us. Now we get a chance to get some peace and reset.

The character of the country matters again. Being a good man matters again. I want my sons to look at this and understand: it's easy to do things the cheap and easy way. You can get away with that for a while. But eventually, it comes back around. That's a good thing for this country.

I'm sorry for the people who lost. For them, it's not a good day. But for a whole lot of people, it's a good day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 170307

Reported Deaths: 2645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin405591016
Ramsey16971392
Dakota11938144
Anoka11561169
Washington793077
Stearns765458
Scott434039
Olmsted404530
St. Louis402277
Wright351418
Clay301446
Nobles253722
Sherburne250426
Blue Earth23927
Carver21749
Kandiyohi21315
Rice199013
Mower164721
Crow Wing162922
Winona160620
Chisago15612
Benton141617
Otter Tail12028
Polk12009
Lyon11766
Beltrami115413
Todd11279
Morrison107410
Douglas10219
Waseca99510
Itasca99217
Steele9554
Goodhue93117
Nicollet88620
Becker8604
Freeborn8405
Isanti7998
Le Sueur7766
McLeod7564
Carlton7405
Pine7112
Martin68818
Mille Lacs66421
Cass6155
Watonwan6144
Hubbard5818
Chippewa5343
Wabasha5151
Roseau5011
Brown5004
Dodge4840
Meeker4664
Rock4219
Pipestone42017
Wadena3765
Redwood37312
Yellow Medicine3737
Unassigned34954
Renville34613
Cottonwood3440
Murray3383
Fillmore3310
Houston3182
Sibley3163
Faribault2950
Aitkin2895
Swift2832
Kanabec27910
Jackson2631
Pennington2612
Marshall2333
Stevens2261
Lincoln2221
Pope2220
Big Stone2001
Clearwater1961
Koochiching1965
Norman1924
Wilkin1764
Lac qui Parle1703
Lake1680
Mahnomen1493
Grant1315
Red Lake1042
Kittson941
Traverse710
Lake of the Woods581
Cook320

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 144958

Reported Deaths: 1810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk22359297
Woodbury8181102
Linn8014139
Black Hawk7236107
Johnson672033
Dubuque645767
Scott604351
Story465818
Dallas415051
Pottawattamie387548
Sioux283620
Marshall247337
Buena Vista245413
Webster230018
Plymouth201133
Des Moines189113
Cerro Gordo188629
Clinton184530
Wapello178164
Muscatine177659
Warren15759
Crawford148415
Jasper146334
Carroll139913
Marion129213
Henry12636
Jones12624
Lee123713
Tama112738
Bremer99410
Delaware97516
Dickinson9169
Jackson9155
Benton8856
Wright8841
Boone87710
Mahaska86925
Washington82612
Harrison79721
Clay6794
Clayton6594
Buchanan6425
Hardin6407
Lyon6278
Cedar6268
Louisa61115
Page6020
Poweshiek59811
Winnebago59620
Winneshiek5949
Kossuth5721
Cass56010
Iowa55811
Mills5563
Hamilton5526
Floyd55011
Fayette5446
Butler5313
Cherokee5063
Emmet49821
Sac4985
Hancock4976
Guthrie48915
Allamakee4809
Shelby4802
Calhoun4685
Franklin45019
Chickasaw4471
Humboldt4473
Grundy4446
Madison4344
Mitchell3972
Palo Alto3912
Clarke3893
Appanoose3613
Osceola3420
Jefferson3361
Union3346
Howard3219
Pocahontas3212
Monroe30412
Taylor3042
Ida2953
Monona2872
Keokuk2711
Adair2613
Greene2520
Montgomery2467
Davis2444
Fremont2432
Lucas2426
Van Buren2302
Audubon2201
Wayne2174
Decatur2120
Worth1940
Ringgold1182
Unassigned1120
Adams931
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Wintry precipitation is looking to make a comeback
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officials to Nix Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, Create Indoor Facilities

Image

No More COVID Drive-Thru

Image

Sports Overtime highlights and scores from Friday

Image

People stressed out by election

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

$5000 Tool Donation

Image

Salvation Army community coat drive starts Saturday

Image

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Dealing with post election stress

Image

AP: Hagedorn Wins Bid for Re-Election

Community Events