Clear
BREAKING NEWS Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US Full Story

Analysis: Are Fox News and Murdoch world turning on Trump?

As Joe Biden closes in on a potential victory, Fox News' coverage of the election's outcome has differed from show to show, and at times contradicted itself. CNN's Brian Stelter reports.

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: by Brian Stelter CNN Business

Is Rupert Murdoch's media empire turning on Trump?

For the past several days, there has been significant speculation that Murdoch world is shifting positions as it prepares for a post-Trump world, with people trying to read various tea leaves.

Yes, there are some signs that arms of Murdoch's empire have taken a more assertive position against the President. But there are other signs that Murdoch is still in Trump's camp. So let's run through some of the key developments.

Fox propagandists aren't letting up

This is the most obvious point: The most visible faces in Murdoch's media empire, his pro-Trump propagandists, have not taken their foot off the gas. If anything, they've chosen to floor it.

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and other Fox personalities have been parroting Trump's dishonest rhetoric undermining the integrity of the US democratic process for days now. Friday night was no different.

The rhetoric coming from Fox's biggest stars is not only irresponsible, it is dangerous. And the Murdochs and Fox executives are the ones green-lighting it, allowing it to happen on their air. If Murdoch has actually flipped on Trump, it sure isn't coming through in what is arguably the most powerful arm of his media empire...

Fox drops "President-elect" guidance

It's hard to know what to make of this when reading the Murdoch-tea leaves, but two memos obtained Friday by CNN instructed Fox anchors and other staffers to not call Biden "President-elect" when the network calls the race.

The memos said that Fox should "stay away" from using the description, and instead say something such as Biden has "enough electoral votes to win the presidency." To justify the unusual positioning, the memos cited moves by Trump's legal teams to challenge the results. "We will report both sides until there is further guidance," one of the memos said.

After our reporting, which noted that the guidance could change, Fox denied the memos we had obtained were guidance at all. Anchors soon started referring to Biden as "President-elect" in conversations about hypothetical scenarios...

Fox "news" anchors have been more aggressive, but....

It is true that some of Fox's anchors who work for the network's so-called "straight news" division appeared more aggressive Friday pushing back against disinfo from Trump allies. Bret Baier, for instance, repeatedly pressed Newt Gingrich on nonsense he was peddling on Fox's air.

But it is also true that for every time a Fox anchor pressed a guest, it seemed like another one entertained or amplified bad info. For instance, while Baier pressed Gingrich, Martha MacCallum said she "completely agree[d]" with questions he had about a discredited narrative regarding a vote counting center in Detroit...

Col Allan to retire as NY Post shifts Trump coverage

Count this as a point for those who believe Murdoch is divorcing himself from Trump. A top Murdoch lieutenant, Col Allan, confirmed he will retire next year from the New York Post, NYT's Katie Robertson scooped Friday.

The move comes as Robertson reported that editors at the Post have told staffers to be tougher in their coverage of Trump, with defeat looming over him.

Since returning to the Post in 2019, Allan has been a key figure inside the tabloid, shaping coverage and moving it in a pro-Trump direction. Last summer, for instance, CNN reported that Allan ordered the removal of a story on a Trump sexual assault allegation. So news of Allan's departure next year is raising more than a few eyebrows.

WSJ editorial board: Concession is necessary

Here's yet another sign of Murdoch-world perhaps starting to turn its back on Trump. The WSJ editorial board wrote Friday evening that "whoever wins needs the other to concede to be able to govern."

The board, which did acknowledge Trump's right to take legal action if he had evidence of wrongdoing, wrote, "Trump's legacy will be diminished greatly if his final act is a bitter refusal to accept a legitimate defeat. Republican officials will turn away, and eventually so will the American public that wants to see the election resolved."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 170307

Reported Deaths: 2645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin405591016
Ramsey16971392
Dakota11938144
Anoka11561169
Washington793077
Stearns765458
Scott434039
Olmsted404530
St. Louis402277
Wright351418
Clay301446
Nobles253722
Sherburne250426
Blue Earth23927
Carver21749
Kandiyohi21315
Rice199013
Mower164721
Crow Wing162922
Winona160620
Chisago15612
Benton141617
Otter Tail12028
Polk12009
Lyon11766
Beltrami115413
Todd11279
Morrison107410
Douglas10219
Waseca99510
Itasca99217
Steele9554
Goodhue93117
Nicollet88620
Becker8604
Freeborn8405
Isanti7998
Le Sueur7766
McLeod7564
Carlton7405
Pine7112
Martin68818
Mille Lacs66421
Cass6155
Watonwan6144
Hubbard5818
Chippewa5343
Wabasha5151
Roseau5011
Brown5004
Dodge4840
Meeker4664
Rock4219
Pipestone42017
Wadena3765
Redwood37312
Yellow Medicine3737
Unassigned34954
Renville34613
Cottonwood3440
Murray3383
Fillmore3310
Houston3182
Sibley3163
Faribault2950
Aitkin2895
Swift2832
Kanabec27910
Jackson2631
Pennington2612
Marshall2333
Stevens2261
Lincoln2221
Pope2220
Big Stone2001
Clearwater1961
Koochiching1965
Norman1924
Wilkin1764
Lac qui Parle1703
Lake1680
Mahnomen1493
Grant1315
Red Lake1042
Kittson941
Traverse710
Lake of the Woods581
Cook320

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 144958

Reported Deaths: 1810
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk22359297
Woodbury8181102
Linn8014139
Black Hawk7236107
Johnson672033
Dubuque645767
Scott604351
Story465818
Dallas415051
Pottawattamie387548
Sioux283620
Marshall247337
Buena Vista245413
Webster230018
Plymouth201133
Des Moines189113
Cerro Gordo188629
Clinton184530
Wapello178164
Muscatine177659
Warren15759
Crawford148415
Jasper146334
Carroll139913
Marion129213
Henry12636
Jones12624
Lee123713
Tama112738
Bremer99410
Delaware97516
Dickinson9169
Jackson9155
Benton8856
Wright8841
Boone87710
Mahaska86925
Washington82612
Harrison79721
Clay6794
Clayton6594
Buchanan6425
Hardin6407
Lyon6278
Cedar6268
Louisa61115
Page6020
Poweshiek59811
Winnebago59620
Winneshiek5949
Kossuth5721
Cass56010
Iowa55811
Mills5563
Hamilton5526
Floyd55011
Fayette5446
Butler5313
Cherokee5063
Emmet49821
Sac4985
Hancock4976
Guthrie48915
Allamakee4809
Shelby4802
Calhoun4685
Franklin45019
Chickasaw4471
Humboldt4473
Grundy4446
Madison4344
Mitchell3972
Palo Alto3912
Clarke3893
Appanoose3613
Osceola3420
Jefferson3361
Union3346
Howard3219
Pocahontas3212
Monroe30412
Taylor3042
Ida2953
Monona2872
Keokuk2711
Adair2613
Greene2520
Montgomery2467
Davis2444
Fremont2432
Lucas2426
Van Buren2302
Audubon2201
Wayne2174
Decatur2120
Worth1940
Ringgold1182
Unassigned1120
Adams931
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Wintry precipitation is looking to make a comeback
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officials to Nix Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing, Create Indoor Facilities

Image

No More COVID Drive-Thru

Image

Sports Overtime highlights and scores from Friday

Image

People stressed out by election

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

$5000 Tool Donation

Image

Salvation Army community coat drive starts Saturday

Image

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Dealing with post election stress

Image

AP: Hagedorn Wins Bid for Re-Election

Community Events