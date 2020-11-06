Clear

The election might be driving us crazy — but massive ratings and traffic show no one's turning away

CNN's John King breaks down the new vote totals out of Arizona, where President Donald Trump is trying to overtake Joe Biden's slim lead.

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 8:40 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

Ratings reports and web traffic data show that the contested presidential election has captivated a large segment of the country.

Some digital operations, including CNN's, have set new records for overall audience.

This week also accounted for two of the most-watched days in CNN's forty year history.

Local news websites in battleground states have reported big upticks in traffic, too.

The off-the-charts interest in the election outcome was palpable on Tuesday, the day traditionally known as Election Day.

While overall television viewership of the prime time election coverage was down from 2016 highs, live news streaming traffic was way up, according to Akamai.

Streaming traffic peaked at a point that was roughly five times greater "than traffic on a typical day," the content delivery network company said, and more than double the 2016 election night peak, "which set a record at the time for the largest single news event that Akamai delivered."

Tuesday night ended without a clear winner in the presidential race, so Wednesday was an even bigger day for some major news sources. Meredith Kopit Levien, CEO of The New York Times, said its coverage "brought 120 million readers to The Times" on Wednesday, and "more than 75 million came the day before."

CNN Digital recorded 67 million plus unique visitors on Tuesday and nearly twice as many, 116 million, on Wednesday.

It was CNN Digital's "biggest day in history," editor in chief Meredith Artley said on Twitter.

"The entire global team is so proud of this reach and responsibility," she wrote. "And here for today and all to come."

CBS News also said that Wednesday was a bigger day than Tuesday for its streaming service CBSN. The service set new records for total minutes watched on each day.

Through midday Friday, NBC News Digital amassed nearly 500 million total views "across all video and election content since the start of the election," an NBC spokeswoman said.

Nail-biter contests in several battleground states also spurred very high television news viewership. Fox News was the highest-rated cable news channel on Tuesday night, while CNN was No. 1 on Wednesday and Thursday, showing widespread interest in the minute by minute vote counting coverage.

Wednesday was CNN's "second most-watched day in the network's 40 year history, just following Election Day 2016," the network said in a press release. Thursday ranked No. 6 of all time.

On the web, The Washington Post said that Tuesday and Wednesday were both "record-setting days;" on Wednesday the Post website had its "highest number of pageviews in history by over 40%."

According to a Post spokeswoman, the news outlet has also "dramatically increased our international reach" this week, "more than doubling readership among users in countries including Canada, the UK and Australia."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 164865

Reported Deaths: 2609
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin397241012
Ramsey16524390
Dakota11664142
Anoka11103165
Washington769476
Stearns731555
Scott420139
Olmsted393030
St. Louis383576
Wright335616
Clay293446
Nobles252721
Blue Earth23357
Sherburne232026
Carver21309
Kandiyohi20385
Rice191913
Mower162121
Winona154520
Chisago15052
Crow Wing150322
Benton132716
Polk11677
Otter Tail11658
Lyon11436
Beltrami111613
Todd10889
Morrison103510
Douglas9938
Waseca98310
Itasca95317
Steele9174
Goodhue88815
Nicollet86318
Becker8144
Freeborn8115
Le Sueur7546
Isanti7508
McLeod7234
Carlton6993
Pine6881
Martin67318
Watonwan6124
Mille Lacs60621
Cass5765
Hubbard5617
Chippewa5153
Wabasha4971
Dodge4730
Roseau4700
Brown4624
Meeker4234
Pipestone41117
Rock4119
Redwood35912
Yellow Medicine3597
Wadena3485
Cottonwood3400
Murray3313
Renville32813
Fillmore3250
Sibley3083
Houston3032
Faribault2850
Aitkin2745
Swift2702
Kanabec26710
Jackson2611
Pennington2542
Unassigned23254
Marshall2241
Lincoln2191
Stevens2171
Koochiching1975
Big Stone1951
Pope1950
Clearwater1871
Norman1764
Wilkin1704
Lac qui Parle1683
Lake1580
Mahnomen1462
Grant1265
Red Lake1052
Kittson911
Traverse680
Lake of the Woods571
Cook320

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 141596

Reported Deaths: 1796
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk21980296
Woodbury8124102
Linn7675137
Black Hawk7053107
Johnson660733
Dubuque630966
Scott587751
Story453218
Dallas405151
Pottawattamie379947
Sioux281320
Buena Vista243212
Marshall241837
Webster225417
Plymouth197033
Des Moines182713
Cerro Gordo182629
Clinton181230
Wapello174964
Muscatine171559
Warren15549
Crawford147315
Jasper143634
Carroll135313
Marion126712
Henry12526
Lee119913
Jones11594
Tama111638
Delaware96416
Bremer94210
Dickinson8989
Jackson8815
Wright8741
Boone85910
Mahaska84825
Benton8456
Washington81012
Harrison78620
Clay6604
Clayton6503
Hardin6277
Lyon6238
Buchanan6215
Cedar6028
Louisa59615
Winnebago58520
Poweshiek58411
Winneshiek5819
Page5740
Kossuth5631
Cass5447
Iowa54111
Mills5363
Floyd53411
Hamilton5336
Fayette5266
Butler5023
Cherokee4983
Emmet49521
Sac4885
Hancock4856
Guthrie47515
Allamakee4749
Shelby4692
Humboldt4403
Franklin43818
Chickasaw4351
Grundy4286
Madison4254
Calhoun4135
Clarke3863
Palo Alto3782
Mitchell3672
Appanoose3463
Osceola3340
Jefferson3231
Union3226
Pocahontas3122
Howard3119
Taylor2942
Monroe29312
Ida2883
Monona2832
Keokuk2611
Adair2573
Fremont2392
Montgomery2397
Lucas2386
Davis2374
Greene2360
Van Buren2252
Audubon2171
Decatur2070
Wayne2034
Worth1850
Unassigned1230
Ringgold1152
Adams931
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Wintry precipitation is looking to make a comeback
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

$5000 Tool Donation

Image

Salvation Army community coat drive starts Saturday

Image

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Dealing with post election stress

Image

AP: Hagedorn Wins Bid for Re-Election

Image

New Rochester Hotel to Open in March

Image

New Hotel to open in Med City

Image

Many states easing drug restrictions

Image

Victorious Hagedorn talks with KIMT News 3

Community Events