5 things to know for November 6: Election, vote fallout, down-ballot, Covid, Ethiopia

From Cori Bush, Missouri's first Black congresswoman, to Sarah McBride, the nation's first state senator to publicly identify as transgender, the 2020 election was filled with historical milestones.

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2020 7:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

An early winter storm will blast the West this weekend, which is great news for fire-ravaged areas. It's not so great for everyone else, who will have to deal with a lot of rain and snow.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Election 2020

The landscape of the US presidential election is shifting rapidly in the remaining undecided states. Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Georgia, a shocking development in a traditional Republican stronghold. He's also gaining on President Trump in Pennsylvania, where tens of thousands of votes remain to be counted. Races in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Alaska are also too close to call. A little math: Biden's still at 253 Electoral College votes (some outlets have called Arizona for the Democrat, but his lead there has shrunk, and CNN, among others, has not made a projection). Trump is at 213 electoral votes. Remember, the magic number is 270, so a win in Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes, would put Biden over the top. The Keystone State may finish its reporting today. Georgia carries 16 votes, Arizona 11, Nevada 6, North Carolina 15 and Alaska 3.

2. Election reactions 

President Trump has cast unfounded doubt on the election process as his path to a second term narrows. In a speech yesterday, Trump alleged voter fraud and said unnamed opponents are "trying to steal an election" and "trying to rig an election." He also called mail-in voting "corrupt" and made several false claims about how elections are run at the state level. The Trump campaign has filed several election-related lawsuits in various states, but the legal challenges often haven't held up. Some Trump supporters have outright urged violence. Former adviser Steve Bannon was permanently banned from Twitter after calling for attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray. In Philadelphia, police are investigating a potential attack plot at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes were being tallied last night. Protests and unrest roiled several cities as election anxiety mounts.

3. Other notable races 

The balance of power in the Senate is still even, with 47 races called for each party. That's not good news for Democrats, who will likely lose out on a majority. However, both Senate races in Georgia between GOP incumbents and Democratic challengers could go to high-stakes runoffs. Republicans are overperforming in House races, in large part because of female candidates. At least 13 non-incumbent Republican women have won their contests so far, CNN projects. Here are some other interesting results:

• Former astronaut Mark Kelly holds a comfortable lead for an Arizona Senate seat over GOP Sen. Martha McSally. Kelly is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head in a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson.

• Californians voted to pass Prop 22, a ballot measure that exempts Uber and Lyft from classifying their drivers as employees. That's good news for the companies' stock, but some labor advocates say this could lead to further exploitation of gig economy workers.

• Rhode Island voters approved removing "Plantations" from the state's official name over concerns about the word's history.

• Alabama voters approved an amendment to remove from their state's constitution racist language that reflected defunct laws on segregation and interracial marriage.

4. Coronavirus 

The US reported more than 121,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday, which is an all-time high. (The previous all-time high was, well, the day before.) The country is rapidly approaching 10 million cumulative cases and 235,000 total deaths. A new forecast from the Centers for Disease Control predicts 31,000 additional American lives could be lost in the next two and a half weeks alone. New case records are still soaring in Europe as well, and even more countries are entering renewed lockdowns. In India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, more than 1,400 teachers and students have tested positive for the virus.

5. Ethiopia

Is Ethiopia headed for civil war? The East African country's government has announced a six-month state of emergency over growing tensions in the northern Tigray region. Ethiopia's military now says it's at "war" with the Tigray region's ruling party after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered troops to head there in response to an alleged attack by the Tigray People's Liberation Front on a federal military base. This development could test Ethiopia's fragile federal system. The world now looks to Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for his work as a regional peacemaker, to pull his country back from the brink.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

How to cope with stress-eating

We're getting to the point where we need coping mechanisms for our coping mechanisms.

Here's what this year's Starbucks holiday cups look like 

Plan your unnecessarily political Facebook rants accordingly.

Tesla rolled out (heh) its own tequila, and it's already sold out 

Clearly the car company's figured out people will buy anything it makes.

TikTok is swooning over a new kind of celebrity: election analysts

Oh, hi, John King. 

Beach ball-sized jellyfish capable of damaging boats spotted in South Carolina

A jellyfish ... that can damage boats? Oh, absolutely not. Send that back.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Trying these officers together will give the jury a complete picture of what happened on the day that George was murdered."

A statement from the family of George Floyd, praising the recent decision by a Minneapolis judge to try all four former city police officers charged in Floyd's death at the same time

TODAY'S NUMBER

500,000+

That's how many Australians have signed a petition calling for a probe into the extent of dominance held by Rupert Murdoch's media empire. The petition requests a Royal Commission -- Australia's highest form of public inquiry -- to "investigate threats to media diversity."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Eta is still on the move 

Tropical Depression Eta left more than 50 dead, displaced thousands and caused widespread devastation in Central America. Now, the storm has reentered the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to pass over Cuba on Saturday night into Sunday morning. After that, it will likely head toward Florida.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Waiting for election results like ... 

Ansd thus ends our election week animal videos series. Here is your emotional support sloth. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 164865

Reported Deaths: 2609
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin397241012
Ramsey16524390
Dakota11664142
Anoka11103165
Washington769476
Stearns731555
Scott420139
Olmsted393030
St. Louis383576
Wright335616
Clay293446
Nobles252721
Blue Earth23357
Sherburne232026
Carver21309
Kandiyohi20385
Rice191913
Mower162121
Winona154520
Chisago15052
Crow Wing150322
Benton132716
Polk11677
Otter Tail11658
Lyon11436
Beltrami111613
Todd10889
Morrison103510
Douglas9938
Waseca98310
Itasca95317
Steele9174
Goodhue88815
Nicollet86318
Becker8144
Freeborn8115
Le Sueur7546
Isanti7508
McLeod7234
Carlton6993
Pine6881
Martin67318
Watonwan6124
Mille Lacs60621
Cass5765
Hubbard5617
Chippewa5153
Wabasha4971
Dodge4730
Roseau4700
Brown4624
Meeker4234
Pipestone41117
Rock4119
Redwood35912
Yellow Medicine3597
Wadena3485
Cottonwood3400
Murray3313
Renville32813
Fillmore3250
Sibley3083
Houston3032
Faribault2850
Aitkin2745
Swift2702
Kanabec26710
Jackson2611
Pennington2542
Unassigned23254
Marshall2241
Lincoln2191
Stevens2171
Koochiching1975
Big Stone1951
Pope1950
Clearwater1871
Norman1764
Wilkin1704
Lac qui Parle1683
Lake1580
Mahnomen1462
Grant1265
Red Lake1052
Kittson911
Traverse680
Lake of the Woods571
Cook320

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 141596

Reported Deaths: 1796
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk21980296
Woodbury8124102
Linn7675137
Black Hawk7053107
Johnson660733
Dubuque630966
Scott587751
Story453218
Dallas405151
Pottawattamie379947
Sioux281320
Buena Vista243212
Marshall241837
Webster225417
Plymouth197033
Des Moines182713
Cerro Gordo182629
Clinton181230
Wapello174964
Muscatine171559
Warren15549
Crawford147315
Jasper143634
Carroll135313
Marion126712
Henry12526
Lee119913
Jones11594
Tama111638
Delaware96416
Bremer94210
Dickinson8989
Jackson8815
Wright8741
Boone85910
Mahaska84825
Benton8456
Washington81012
Harrison78620
Clay6604
Clayton6503
Hardin6277
Lyon6238
Buchanan6215
Cedar6028
Louisa59615
Winnebago58520
Poweshiek58411
Winneshiek5819
Page5740
Kossuth5631
Cass5447
Iowa54111
Mills5363
Floyd53411
Hamilton5336
Fayette5266
Butler5023
Cherokee4983
Emmet49521
Sac4885
Hancock4856
Guthrie47515
Allamakee4749
Shelby4692
Humboldt4403
Franklin43818
Chickasaw4351
Grundy4286
Madison4254
Calhoun4135
Clarke3863
Palo Alto3782
Mitchell3672
Appanoose3463
Osceola3340
Jefferson3231
Union3226
Pocahontas3122
Howard3119
Taylor2942
Monroe29312
Ida2883
Monona2832
Keokuk2611
Adair2573
Fremont2392
Montgomery2397
Lucas2386
Davis2374
Greene2360
Van Buren2252
Audubon2171
Decatur2070
Wayne2034
Worth1850
Unassigned1230
Ringgold1152
Adams931
Wintry precipitation is looking to make a comeback
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

