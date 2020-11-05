Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Thursday, November 5

Almost a month after dying of Covid-19, Republican David Andahl won a seat in the North Dakota state assembly.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Tara John, CNN

While the US election has dominated attention, the pandemic shows no sign of slowing down. The US recorded more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases for the first time on Wednesday, in what experts say is the worst coronavirus surge yet.

But there's little appetite for more shutdowns in the US, Holly Yan reports. Instead, governors and mayors have looked at alternative measures, imposing mask mandates in most states, enacting curfews and clamping down on crowd sizes. Officials are still worried about what's to come. The Thanksgiving holiday is now just weeks away, and experts fear Americans will let their guard down and help fuel an already rampant spread of the virus.

Despite the terrible toll coronavirus has wrought on the planet, the economic pain of Covid-19 is bringing existing social tensions to boiling point. In Europe, lawmakers and some citizens have chafed against renewed lockdowns. Violent protests erupted last week in Italy over government restrictions aimed at quelling a second wave of Covid-19.

Now a number of experts are floating mass testing as a lockdown alternative and a way to control the spread of disease. Slovakia tested two-thirds of its population in two days in a bid to avoid shuttering its economy. Tomorrow, everyone in Liverpool will be tested to help "quickly identify people who have the virus and reduce transmission substantially," the English city's mayor Joe Anderson said.

"However, it is important to realize that just because someone tests negative it does not mean that they will necessarily be free from infection a few days later," Mike Tildesley, a UK government scientific adviser, told CNN. "So any mass testing strategy needs to be carried out at regular intervals (every few days) in order to be an effective strategy and to allow some lockdown measures to be relaxed."

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Why have I not caught the flu this year?

A: It's due to the coronavirus precautions we have been taking, CNN Medical Analyst and emergency physician Dr. Leana S. Wen said in an interview. "The same precautions that protect us against coronavirus also protect against cold, flus and respiratory pathogens," she said. These include social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands more.

"In the past, it might have been acceptable to be sneezing and cough a little and still go to work or school, and now that would not be acceptable," she said. "That reduces the risk of transmission, too."

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

European countries scale up Covid-19 restrictions amid record cases

England has re-entered a national lockdown, following other European nations that have taken drastic steps to counter a surge in Covid-19 cases. Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic all reported their highest single-day tallies this week. Greece announced a three-week national lockdown starting Saturday after seeing 10,000 new cases in five days.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is already putting European hospitals under severe strain. On Wednesday, France saw the highest number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care since April. Switzerland is deploying its army to help manage a growing number of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Denmark will kill all its farmed mink

Denmark, the world's largest producer of mink furs, plans to cull up to 17 million mink in the country to contain a mutated form of novel coronavirus. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday the decision had been made with a "heavy heart," but it was necessary based on health officials' guidance, CNN's James Frater reports. 

Statens Serum Institut, the Danish authority that deals with infectious diseases, found five cases of the virus in mink farms and 12 examples in humans that showed reduced sensitivity to antibodies, Frederiksen said. Allowing the virus to spread could potentially limit the effectiveness of future vaccines.

India's capital experiencing third wave as Covid-19 cases soar

New Delhi is experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 cases, according to the Indian capital's chief minister. The city reported 6,842 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday -- its highest 24-hour rise in Covid-19 infections for the second day in a row, according to New Delhi Health Department.

This comes after 23 passengers on an Air India flight from New Delhi to Wuhan, China, tested positive for Covid-19, Hubei Province's Health Commission said Tuesday. India has been hit hard by the spread of Covid-19, with more than 8.3 million cases and 124,315 related deaths.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

How to improve communication while wearing a mask

Facial expressions are the primary way people exhibit emotion and decipher the feelings of others. Happiness, sadness, surprise, disgust and fear can be communicated through facial expressions alone. But when part of the face is masked, it becomes more difficult to recognize these cues.

Here are some ways to improve communication when wearing a face covering.

TODAY'S PODCAST

"Much of Europe tried a scalpel to avoid a second wave, and it failed. Now, it's going back to the sledgehammer. Strict country-wide lockdowns are back in place to limit social interactions." -- CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta

In today's episode, Dr. Gupta and CNN's London-based reporter Salma Abdelaziz trace the months of controversy that led to the beginning of England's second national lockdown today. Listen Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 160923

Reported Deaths: 2584
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin389111009
Ramsey16189388
Dakota11435141
Anoka10778161
Washington751975
Stearns714154
Scott409838
Olmsted382330
St. Louis378576
Wright323816
Clay288846
Nobles248720
Blue Earth23107
Sherburne221626
Carver21059
Kandiyohi20035
Rice186513
Mower161420
Winona150320
Chisago14532
Crow Wing145322
Benton127416
Otter Tail11218
Polk11177
Lyon11116
Beltrami106812
Todd10529
Morrison10209
Waseca98110
Douglas9518
Itasca92117
Steele8974
Nicollet84818
Goodhue83814
Freeborn7985
Becker7784
Le Sueur7406
Isanti7158
McLeod7054
Carlton6793
Martin67018
Pine6581
Watonwan6114
Mille Lacs57321
Hubbard5466
Cass5365
Chippewa5103
Wabasha4721
Dodge4630
Roseau4360
Brown4343
Rock4079
Meeker4054
Pipestone39817
Yellow Medicine3537
Redwood34612
Cottonwood3320
Wadena3295
Murray3243
Renville32313
Fillmore3180
Sibley3023
Houston2902
Faribault2860
Aitkin2665
Kanabec26510
Swift2632
Jackson2511
Pennington2462
Unassigned23154
Stevens2151
Lincoln2140
Marshall2131
Big Stone1941
Pope1930
Koochiching1925
Clearwater1731
Norman1671
Lac qui Parle1653
Wilkin1634
Lake1580
Mahnomen1422
Grant1235
Red Lake1012
Kittson860
Traverse660
Lake of the Woods561
Cook300

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 136353

Reported Deaths: 1785
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk21391296
Woodbury7953102
Linn7238137
Black Hawk6793106
Johnson645133
Dubuque612565
Scott552151
Story441718
Dallas392450
Pottawattamie369747
Sioux273720
Buena Vista239512
Marshall235437
Webster217616
Plymouth191733
Des Moines174513
Clinton172930
Cerro Gordo172227
Wapello170664
Muscatine165759
Warren14978
Crawford145515
Jasper137934
Carroll132413
Henry12266
Marion121012
Lee114813
Tama108838
Delaware93316
Bremer88910
Dickinson8739
Wright8411
Boone83410
Jackson8305
Mahaska82125
Washington78712
Benton7856
Harrison76719
Jones6614
Clay6244
Clayton6213
Lyon6108
Hardin6097
Buchanan5945
Louisa58215
Cedar5758
Winnebago56720
Winneshiek5659
Poweshiek56411
Kossuth5501
Cass5317
Hamilton5266
Page5240
Iowa51611
Floyd51311
Fayette5106
Mills5003
Emmet48621
Butler4833
Cherokee4743
Sac4705
Guthrie46715
Hancock4636
Shelby4582
Allamakee4559
Franklin42918
Chickasaw4261
Humboldt4263
Madison4123
Grundy4066
Calhoun3965
Clarke3753
Palo Alto3702
Mitchell3442
Osceola3250
Appanoose3153
Union3146
Jefferson3081
Howard3039
Pocahontas2982
Monroe28912
Taylor2882
Monona2802
Ida2662
Adair2512
Keokuk2461
Fremont2342
Montgomery2307
Lucas2286
Davis2274
Greene2250
Van Buren2182
Audubon2121
Decatur2030
Wayne1984
Worth1750
Ringgold1122
Unassigned1000
Adams911
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Welcome to a warm week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Rochester City Council Members

Image

Car Crashes Into Rochester Pizzeria

Image

Hinson wins congressional seat in Iowa election

Image

New Sheriff for Winnebago County

Image

Osage defeats Assumption in state semifinals

Image

SAW: Brody Larson from LeRoy-Ostrander

Image

Olmsted County Commission elects all incumbents

Image

Car crashes into Little Caesar's in Rochester

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

County attorney weighs in on ballot counting lawsuits

Community Events