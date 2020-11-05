Clear

Trump's baseless claims of election fraud undermine US credibility overseas

CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with German Bundestag foreign affairs committee chair Norbert Röttgen about President Trump calling fraud over the presidential election.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 1:20 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2020 1:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by James Griffiths, CNN

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the United States Embassy to Ivory Coast issued a statement calling on leaders in the West African nation to "show commitment to the democratic process and the rule of law."

It was the kind of boilerplate proclamation that US diplomats issue all the time regarding elections around the world, particularly those parts of it where democracy is not completely secure. But it was undermined somewhat by comments from the US President just hours earlier.

In a news conference a few hours after midnight at the White House, Donald Trump had railed against his rival, Joe Biden, saying that "all voting must stop" and baselessly accusing the Democrats of fraud. He continued to hit these points on Twitter, leading the social media platform to label several of his posts as "disputed" or "misleading."

Chaotic debates and a ugly campaign had already marred the standing of the US democratic system overseas this year, but the sight of the American leader openly seeking to delegitimize the vote was still a shock for many. Trump's comments were greeted with horror in many countries, and some glee in others, where critics of the US have long accused Washington of hypocrisy regarding democratic rights.

Speaking Wednesday, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the US faced a "very explosive situation" and a possible crisis, telling public broadcaster ZDF that "this election has not been decided ... votes are still being counted (but) the battle over the legitimacy of the result, however it turns out, has begun."

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on the election, though former foreign minister and Conservative Party lawmaker Jeremy Hunt told the BBC a "huge argument about process" would "put a smile on the face of people like President Putin and President Xi who will look at their own people and say, 'Are you not pleased we have not got any of this mess?' and that would be an absolute disaster."

"We must remember that the reputation of democracy across the world is at stake here," Hunt added.

For years, the US has held itself up as an arbiter of sorts for the democratic process around the world, sending monitors to polls, propping up democratic opposition and criticizing countries for rigging or undermining elections.

Just this week, the US State Department condemned China's ongoing crackdown on democratic freedoms in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong. In Belarus -- a close ally of Moscow -- the US no longer recognizes Alexander Lukashenko as the "legitimately elected leader," after hotly contested elections in the former Soviet state.

This sense of moral authority is now likely to be called into question in some parts of the world.

After Tuesday's vote, Russian state-run broadcaster RT described the US as "battered and divided," while a number of its columnists highlighted the potential chaos that could be unleashed by Trump's comments, with one writing that "the affair paints a grim picture for American democracy."

In China, alleged flaws in American democracy have long been used to prop up Beijing's own authoritarian model, and the confusion and concern over Tuesday's voting is no different.

While Chinese diplomats and official government mouthpieces have stayed largely quiet on the results and ongoing contest, state-backed media was quick to highlight the discrepancy between Washington's long-held position as the standard-bearer of international democracy and Trump's own comments.

The Global Times, a nationalist state-owned tabloid, published a piece Wednesday noting that "deep-seated divisions in US contradict democratic values."

"Democracy is exercised in a civilized and graceful manner. The one who loses in elections is supposed to stay cool, accept the result, and call for bridging differences to move the country forward. But it seems that this does not exist in the US nowadays," writer Wang Wenwen added.

Meanwhile, the Beijing News, a Communist Party-controlled paper, said that "no matter who wins the 2020 election, American society will not be able to return to the state it used to be in," having been "torn apart" by the recent contest and Trump's time in office.

President Ronald Reagan once spoke of the US being a "beacon" for those who sought freedom and democratic rights, and while that claim has long faced criticism -- especially given Reagan's own support for dictators during his time in office -- it has remained a powerful and uplifting message to many.

This year's election, however, may yet cause lasting damage to that message, and with it Washington's credibility when telling others how democracy should function.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 157096

Reported Deaths: 2553
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin382721006
Ramsey15853384
Dakota11184141
Anoka10514161
Washington734075
Stearns694653
Scott401337
Olmsted373530
St. Louis361875
Wright314516
Clay276246
Nobles247520
Blue Earth22547
Sherburne214024
Carver20569
Kandiyohi19885
Rice182312
Mower159720
Winona146319
Chisago14052
Crow Wing139922
Benton121115
Lyon11006
Otter Tail10808
Polk10706
Beltrami103411
Todd10237
Morrison9749
Waseca96710
Douglas8995
Itasca89617
Steele8744
Nicollet82918
Goodhue79713
Freeborn7805
Becker7414
Le Sueur7226
McLeod6994
Isanti6897
Martin65918
Pine6431
Carlton6293
Watonwan6024
Mille Lacs53821
Hubbard5355
Cass5075
Chippewa5073
Wabasha4591
Dodge4500
Brown4223
Roseau4120
Rock4026
Meeker3984
Pipestone39717
Yellow Medicine3457
Redwood34012
Cottonwood3290
Murray3213
Renville31913
Wadena3184
Fillmore3110
Sibley2953
Faribault2770
Houston2692
Kanabec25810
Swift2562
Aitkin2494
Jackson2481
Unassigned24454
Pennington2402
Lincoln2120
Stevens2111
Marshall2041
Big Stone1871
Koochiching1875
Pope1870
Clearwater1671
Lac qui Parle1583
Norman1550
Wilkin1554
Lake1510
Mahnomen1402
Grant1185
Red Lake952
Kittson780
Traverse630
Lake of the Woods551
Cook270

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 133489

Reported Deaths: 1765
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk21034294
Woodbury7858101
Linn7041137
Black Hawk6652106
Johnson636833
Dubuque602663
Scott541550
Story435118
Dallas382849
Pottawattamie361147
Sioux270119
Buena Vista237412
Marshall231837
Webster211316
Plymouth186931
Clinton170129
Cerro Gordo168127
Wapello168064
Des Moines165212
Muscatine164958
Warren14628
Crawford143715
Jasper135134
Carroll129213
Henry11986
Marion117912
Lee112213
Tama108138
Delaware92416
Dickinson8549
Bremer8529
Wright8301
Boone81610
Jackson8084
Mahaska80525
Washington76912
Benton7565
Harrison75418
Jones6454
Clayton6123
Clay6084
Lyon6078
Hardin5847
Buchanan5765
Louisa56515
Winnebago56120
Cedar5608
Winneshiek5579
Poweshiek54611
Kossuth5360
Hamilton5195
Cass5116
Iowa50512
Floyd50211
Mills4913
Fayette4866
Emmet47821
Butler4663
Cherokee4653
Page4610
Sac4565
Guthrie45315
Allamakee4499
Shelby4412
Hancock4366
Franklin41818
Chickasaw4151
Humboldt4153
Madison4053
Grundy3906
Calhoun3765
Clarke3743
Palo Alto3582
Mitchell3312
Osceola3220
Howard2999
Union2996
Appanoose2973
Jefferson2941
Pocahontas2842
Monroe28112
Monona2782
Taylor2782
Ida2612
Adair2501
Keokuk2311
Fremont2302
Lucas2266
Davis2224
Greene2180
Montgomery2167
Van Buren2092
Audubon2061
Wayne1944
Decatur1860
Worth1710
Ringgold1102
Adams911
Unassigned660
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Welcome to a warm week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Car Crashes Into Rochester Pizzeria

Image

Hinson wins congressional seat in Iowa election

Image

New Sheriff for Winnebago County

Image

Osage defeats Assumption in state semifinals

Image

SAW: Brody Larson from LeRoy-Ostrander

Image

Olmsted County Commission elects all incumbents

Image

Car crashes into Little Caesar's in Rochester

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

County attorney weighs in on ballot counting lawsuits

Image

Election sign removal laws

Community Events