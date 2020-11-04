Clear
BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden wins Minnesota, 10 electoral votes Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Donald Trump wins Iowa, gains 6 electoral votes Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for November 4: Presidential race, Hill & state races, Covid-19, Eta

Concession speeches help maintain peace after elections, but they're not legally required. So what happens when those speeches deviate from tradition?

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 6:10 AM
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 6:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Who won the US election: Incumbent President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden? As of this morning, it still isn't clear.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. US presidential election 

Right now, the electoral map looks fairly predictable, with Trump dominating in the South and Biden the Northeast and West Coast. Trump has also picked up the major swing states of Florida and Ohio, but the key battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan are too close to call. So are Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona. This was an expected wrinkle, since states are having to add up absentee votes, early votes and day-of votes. While several electoral combinations could make the difference in the race, you'll want to keep your eye on those Rust Belt states. If the race remains unclear over the next day or so, things could get ugly. Early this morning, Trump attacked legitimate vote-counting efforts and said he would go all the way to the Supreme Court to get "all voting to stop." The Trump campaign has also threatened legal action to curtail counting in Pennsylvania, where the typical late start on absentee ballot tabulations could hold up the process.

2. US congressional races

So far, there haven't been too many surprises in Senate contests, but the race for control is still on. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham retained their seats, and the parties traded a pair of flips: Democrat Doug Jones was ousted by Republican Tommy Tuberville (yes, the former Auburn football coach) in Alabama, and Colorado's former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper usurped a Republican Senate seat in his state. In Georgia, the special Senate race between Trump loyalist Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock will go to a runoff. Other close races are still going on in Arizona, North Carolina, Maine and Georgia. In the House, prominent Democrats Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley all held onto their seats.

3. Other US ballot decisions

Some voters had to make other notable decisions for their states:

• Arizona and New Jersey voted to legalize recreational marijuana use, CNN projects.

• South Dakota became the first state to approve both medical and recreational marijuana use on the same day.

Republican Greg Gianforte will be Montana's next governor.

• Colorado voters rejected a proposition that would have tightened restrictions on abortion.

• Louisiana voters added language to their constitution stating it offers no protections for a right to abortion or funding the procedure.

Mississippians approved a new flag design featuring a magnolia and the phrase "In God We Trust." State leaders decided to replace the old flag, which featured Confederate symbolism, over the summer.

4. Coronavirus 

While Americans voted, watched and waited yesterday, the US recorded 91,000 new coronavirus cases. That's the country's second-highest daily case total ever. More than 50,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus, and those numbers are trending upward in the vast majority of states. Overseas, China and Japan are seeing new spikes, as is India's capital city of New Delhi. There have now been more than 46 million cases of the virus worldwide. Meanwhile, a study has found that pregnant women are more likely to become severely ill and die from Covid-19. Contracting the virus also puts pregnant women at increased risk for premature delivery, it claims.

5. Hurricane Eta 

Hurricane Eta thrashed parts of Central America and is now headed toward the US Gulf Coast as a tropical storm. Eta brought massive storm surges and widespread damage to Nicaragua and Honduras, and ongoing heavy rains could lead to days of life-threatening flash floods and river flooding. The storm is expected to linger in the region for the next few days, dumping even more rain. Then it will travel over the Caribbean and possibly threaten the Gulf Coast and southeastern US by the end of the weekend.

Check your local forecast here>>>

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Why Democrats are donkeys and Republicans are elephants

Might as well learn some political trivia while you wait!

This 5-minute meditation routine will calm you down 

For whatever is stressing you out today.

How to talk politics with angry loved ones who disagree with you

Might as well hash it out before Thanksgiving.

Bats can predict the future to hunt their prey, researchers find

But can they predict the outcome of an election, hmmm?!

TODAY'S NUMBER

91

That's how many hours a 2-year-old girl was trapped under the rubble of a fallen building after a devastating earthquake hit the Aegean coastal Turkish city of Izmir last week. At least 105 people died and 1,027 were injured after the quake, and this week's rescue of the young girl was a moment of much-needed hope.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"No attack will ever stop the music in Vienna."

A concertgoer at the Vienna State Opera, who was among the people held inside the building by security officials as a terror attack unfolded on the city streets beyond. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which a gunman killed four people and injured 22.

AND FINALLY

Aaaaahhh!

Anyway, here are some goats yelling like humans. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 157096

Reported Deaths: 2553
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin382721006
Ramsey15853384
Dakota11184141
Anoka10514161
Washington734075
Stearns694653
Scott401337
Olmsted373530
St. Louis361875
Wright314516
Clay276246
Nobles247520
Blue Earth22547
Sherburne214024
Carver20569
Kandiyohi19885
Rice182312
Mower159720
Winona146319
Chisago14052
Crow Wing139922
Benton121115
Lyon11006
Otter Tail10808
Polk10706
Beltrami103411
Todd10237
Morrison9749
Waseca96710
Douglas8995
Itasca89617
Steele8744
Nicollet82918
Goodhue79713
Freeborn7805
Becker7414
Le Sueur7226
McLeod6994
Isanti6897
Martin65918
Pine6431
Carlton6293
Watonwan6024
Mille Lacs53821
Hubbard5355
Cass5075
Chippewa5073
Wabasha4591
Dodge4500
Brown4223
Roseau4120
Rock4026
Meeker3984
Pipestone39717
Yellow Medicine3457
Redwood34012
Cottonwood3290
Murray3213
Renville31913
Wadena3184
Fillmore3110
Sibley2953
Faribault2770
Houston2692
Kanabec25810
Swift2562
Aitkin2494
Jackson2481
Unassigned24454
Pennington2402
Lincoln2120
Stevens2111
Marshall2041
Big Stone1871
Koochiching1875
Pope1870
Clearwater1671
Lac qui Parle1583
Norman1550
Wilkin1554
Lake1510
Mahnomen1402
Grant1185
Red Lake952
Kittson780
Traverse630
Lake of the Woods551
Cook270

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 133489

Reported Deaths: 1765
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk21034294
Woodbury7858101
Linn7041137
Black Hawk6652106
Johnson636833
Dubuque602663
Scott541550
Story435118
Dallas382849
Pottawattamie361147
Sioux270119
Buena Vista237412
Marshall231837
Webster211316
Plymouth186931
Clinton170129
Cerro Gordo168127
Wapello168064
Des Moines165212
Muscatine164958
Warren14628
Crawford143715
Jasper135134
Carroll129213
Henry11986
Marion117912
Lee112213
Tama108138
Delaware92416
Dickinson8549
Bremer8529
Wright8301
Boone81610
Jackson8084
Mahaska80525
Washington76912
Benton7565
Harrison75418
Jones6454
Clayton6123
Clay6084
Lyon6078
Hardin5847
Buchanan5765
Louisa56515
Winnebago56120
Cedar5608
Winneshiek5579
Poweshiek54611
Kossuth5360
Hamilton5195
Cass5116
Iowa50512
Floyd50211
Mills4913
Fayette4866
Emmet47821
Butler4663
Cherokee4653
Page4610
Sac4565
Guthrie45315
Allamakee4499
Shelby4412
Hancock4366
Franklin41818
Chickasaw4151
Humboldt4153
Madison4053
Grundy3906
Calhoun3765
Clarke3743
Palo Alto3582
Mitchell3312
Osceola3220
Howard2999
Union2996
Appanoose2973
Jefferson2941
Pocahontas2842
Monroe28112
Monona2782
Taylor2782
Ida2612
Adair2501
Keokuk2311
Fremont2302
Lucas2266
Davis2224
Greene2180
Montgomery2167
Van Buren2092
Audubon2061
Wayne1944
Decatur1860
Worth1710
Ringgold1102
Adams911
Unassigned660
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Welcome to a warm week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa legislative priorities

Image

ACLU hotline addresses voter concerns

Image

Mayor Norton shares hopes for city council elections

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Both parties pushing the vote

Image

Curbside voting to overcome challenges

Image

Check your polling location

Image

Gun Laws At The Polls

Image

Hopes For Elected RPS Members

Image

Turn Out For In Person Voting

Community Events