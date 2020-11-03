Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Tuesday, November 3

Delegates, conventions and recounts, oh my! Here's what you need to know about the US election as the United States votes for President this November in a nationwide election.

More than 100 million voters have already cast their ballots in today's US election, held in the shadow of a pandemic that has infected more than 9.2 million people in the country. The US has been battered by relentless surges of Covid-19 and the election has partly turned into a referendum on President Donald Trump's handling of the outbreak.

In just one month, the country's seven-day case average jumped by more than 97%. Last week, the US reported the highest single-day number of infections recorded for any country (with 99,321 new cases).

The pandemic is going from bad to worse in Arizona, one of several election battleground states that have witnessed a surge in new cases and hospitalizations. CNN's Dan Merica spoke to more than three dozen voters in Arizona's Maricopa County, the largest swing county in the country, about Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Despite Trump routinely downplaying the outbreak, some were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt, arguing he was being unfairly maligned. Kyle Schmidt, a high school senior who cast his first ever ballot for Trump, said people criticizing the President were unfairly using hindsight to damage him politically. His mother, Kristen Clark, agreed. "The President did the best with the information that he had," he said.

Those who backed Biden often said Trump's response to the virus was a key issue, citing personal experiences with the pandemic as a reason for rejecting the President. Jacob Martinez, a 19-year old who was formerly the chairman of the Arizona Teenage Republicans, left the party because of Trump and is now working as a Democratic organizer during his sophomore year at Arizona State University. "At this point, everyone knows someone that has died (of Covid-19). It speaks to the ineffectiveness of Trump," Martinez said.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Can you vote in person if you are currently recovering from Covid-19 or quarantining from being exposed to the virus?

A: Yes, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in an email to CNN. "CDC's recommendations for isolating someone who has Covid-19 or quarantining someone who was in close contact with a person with Covid-19 would not preclude them from exercising their right to vote," a CDC spokesperson wrote Monday.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Pregnant women with Covid-19 face higher risk of death, study says

Pregnant women infected with coronavirus are more likely to become severely ill and die from Covid-19, and they're at increased risk for premature delivery, according to a pair of reports released Monday by the CDC.

Although the overall risk of severe illness or death remains low, CDC researchers found that pregnant women with coronavirus are more likely to need intensive care, ventilation and heart and lung support than non-pregnant women with the virus.

Hundreds arrested at anti-lockdown protest

Police in the Australian state of Victoria arrested 404 people at a protest against lockdowns in Melbourne on Tuesday -- more than a week after the state began lifting stringent pandemic measures that had been in place for months. The protesters occupied the state capital's central business district and called the virus, which has killed more than 900 Australians and at least 1.2 million people worldwide, a hoax.

Melbourne was the epicenter of Australia's coronavirus epidemic this summer, with Andrews declaring a "state of disaster" at one stage to stem an outbreak that saw as many as 725 people in Victoria test positive for the virus in a single day. But from a public health standpoint, Andrews' decision appeared to have worked. While cases in Europe and the United States are surging, on Sunday Australia didn't register a single new Covid-19 infection for the first time since June.

What Europe needs to get right in second lockdowns

Lockdowns are multiplying throughout Europe as Covid-19 cases rise exponentially, threatening to push health services across the continent to a breaking point. Experts are calling on European governments to rethink their pandemic approach, fix its blind spots, and prevent another spiraling rise in illness next year.

It requires looking at the basics: find all the cases and make sure people comply with self-isolation and quarantines, Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh, told CNN. Europe is seeing some movement on the testing front. From Friday, residents and workers in the British city of Liverpool will be tested for Covid-19 regardless of whether they have symptoms. This follows Slovakia, which tested more than half its population last weekend, to help avert a second lockdown.

The world can learn from how Africa handled Covid

Epidemiologists had expected weak health systems in Africa to crumble under the weight of Covid-19. Yet eight months into the pandemic, the continent with a population of 1.3 billion, reported nearly 1.8 million Covid infections, while the US has reported more than 9.2 million infections.

Some of this low reporting could be attributed to poor testing, but Africa as a continent appears to have handled the pandemic more effectively than the US has. While underlying factors -- such as young populations -- may contribute, there are striking differences in the quality of leadership, disaster preparedness, conformity to scientific advice, and coherence in pandemic response strategies that appear to have played important roles.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

10 tips for voting safely in person on Election Day

Millions of American are heading to the polls today to exercise their cherished voting rights. Having a plan to reduce your risk before you set out for that marathon wait is critical. Here's a cheat sheet to a safer voting experience.

It includes:

  • Spend most of your wait outdoors
  • Vote at a less busy time of day
  • Avoid crowded ride-sharing services, buses or trains
  • Carefully choose your mask

TODAY'S PODCAST

"It's sort of like you're exercising the art of being human. So just be human." -- Jeff Warren, author and meditation teacher

The stress of the pandemic is getting to us, and today's election is only heightening the anxiety for some. On today's podcast, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares some tips for coping. Listen Now.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 153620

Reported Deaths: 2538
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin375131004
Ramsey15547384
Dakota10933139
Anoka10246159
Washington709275
Stearns677853
Scott391837
Olmsted368630
St. Louis353875
Wright305016
Clay271246
Nobles245019
Blue Earth22197
Sherburne206424
Carver20109
Kandiyohi19675
Rice179812
Mower159519
Winona143319
Chisago13562
Crow Wing133122
Benton116015
Lyon10846
Otter Tail10588
Beltrami102411
Polk10105
Todd10047
Waseca96510
Morrison9369
Douglas8904
Itasca87817
Steele8574
Nicollet81018
Freeborn7765
Goodhue75712
Becker7214
Le Sueur7126
McLeod6784
Isanti6657
Martin65518
Pine6261
Carlton6052
Watonwan5964
Hubbard5185
Mille Lacs51020
Chippewa5043
Cass4855
Wabasha4541
Dodge4430
Roseau4050
Brown4043
Rock4016
Pipestone39317
Meeker3913
Yellow Medicine3397
Redwood32912
Cottonwood3210
Murray3183
Fillmore3120
Renville31013
Wadena3083
Sibley2903
Faribault2730
Houston2622
Kanabec25210
Swift2522
Aitkin2444
Jackson2411
Pennington2382
Unassigned23354
Lincoln2100
Stevens2091
Marshall1931
Koochiching1855
Pope1840
Big Stone1811
Clearwater1631
Lac qui Parle1553
Wilkin1544
Norman1510
Lake1450
Mahnomen1412
Grant1135
Red Lake922
Kittson700
Traverse630
Lake of the Woods531
Cook250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 131689

Reported Deaths: 1741
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk20868291
Woodbury7813100
Linn6868136
Black Hawk6518104
Johnson630732
Dubuque593062
Scott533649
Story429518
Dallas380249
Pottawattamie359145
Sioux268317
Buena Vista236212
Marshall227736
Webster208816
Plymouth185731
Clinton167929
Wapello167264
Cerro Gordo165527
Des Moines164712
Muscatine163458
Warren14497
Crawford143515
Jasper134134
Carroll127313
Henry11926
Marion116611
Lee110813
Tama106338
Delaware89616
Dickinson8539
Bremer8229
Wright8221
Boone80710
Jackson7953
Mahaska79325
Washington75612
Harrison74618
Benton7384
Jones6124
Lyon6048
Clay5994
Clayton5773
Hardin5697
Buchanan5645
Louisa56415
Cedar5578
Winnebago55420
Winneshiek5479
Poweshiek54011
Kossuth5270
Hamilton5135
Cass5035
Iowa49411
Floyd49111
Mills4883
Emmet47521
Fayette4684
Page4540
Cherokee4513
Butler4503
Guthrie44415
Sac4405
Allamakee4389
Shelby4352
Hancock4276
Franklin41718
Chickasaw4061
Humboldt4043
Madison4013
Grundy3816
Clarke3713
Calhoun3634
Palo Alto3532
Mitchell3252
Osceola3220
Howard2949
Appanoose2913
Union2916
Jefferson2851
Monroe28012
Monona2752
Taylor2752
Pocahontas2702
Ida2552
Adair2311
Fremont2292
Lucas2236
Keokuk2201
Davis2174
Montgomery2157
Greene2100
Van Buren2052
Audubon1951
Decatur1830
Worth1670
Wayne1634
Ringgold1092
Adams891
Unassigned520
