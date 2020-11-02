Clear
What you need to know about coronavirus on Monday, November 2

Covid-19 is on the rise in rural America. CNN's Elle Reeve visits Carter County, Missouri, to speak with public health officials who have become unlikely villains to the town's residents.

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Nov 2, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Just as the United States reported the highest number of new cases in any country in a single day — a record previously held by India — President Donald Trump took his feud with Dr. Anthony Fauci to a whole new level, suggesting he might fire the nation's top infectious disease expert after the election.

The pandemic is undeniably getting worse in the US. At least 31 states reported at least one record-high day of new coronavirus cases in October, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 50,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with the virus.

But while Fauci tells it as it is, Trump continues to downplay the epidemic by lashing out at doctors, disputing science and attacking the press for highlighting rising coronavirus case counts.

The long-running rift between the White House and Fauci burst into the open this weekend. In an interview published by The Washington Post on Saturday, Fauci criticized the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, including Dr. Scott Atlas, who the President has relied on for advice on handling the coronavirus.

"All the stars are aligned in the wrong place" as the country heads indoors in colder weather, Fauci said. "You could not possibly be positioned more poorly."

Fauci has repeatedly told Americans that they can change the trajectory of the virus and save lives if they adhere to mask use, social distancing protocols and other safety precautions — advice the Trump White House blatantly ignores.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: Should I wear face shields instead of (or in addition to) face masks?

A: The CDC does not recommend using plastic face shields for everyday activities or as a substitute for face masks. There are a few exceptions, such as for those who are hearing-impaired and rely on lip-reading, or those who have physical or mental health conditions that would be exacerbated by wearing a cloth face mask.

Face shields worn in addition to masks can provide an added layer of protection and can also help people stop touching their faces.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

England joins France and Germany in lockdown

England will go into a second national lockdown on Thursday after spiking infections forced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give up on his desire to control the virus through piecemeal local restrictions.

Johnson is expected to tell Parliament on Monday that coronavirus deaths in the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the outbreak. But for many, the action came too late — the government's scientific experts suggested in September more measures were needed.

The Office for National Statistics now estimates that one in 100 people in England had Covid-19 in the week of October 17, compared to one in 2,300 in July and one in 200 at the start of October. The total number of confirmed cases has now surpassed 1 million.

Slovakia tests half its population in one day

Around 2.58 million Slovaks -- half the country -- were tested on the first day of nationwide coronavirus testing on Saturday. Of those tested, 25,850 -- roughly 1% -- tested positive for the virus.

The government decided to test everyone in the country after seeing increases in the number of people getting infected. The mass testing operation took place over the weekend across nearly 5,000 testing places. More than 6,000 soldiers and 14,500 health workers were involved.

The 'dose' of Covid you get may determine how sick you get

The difference between being asymptomatic, getting mildly sick or becoming critically ill could be down to the "dose" of the virus you receive. It's not because you need a certain number of particles of virus to infect a cell. It just increases the odds that one of those viral particles will make it into the cell and infect it, setting off the chain reaction, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Andrea Kane explain.

There's another dimension to viral dose and it has to do with time. It's not the dose of the virus you get simply at one point in time that matters; it may also be the sum of viral doses you get over a certain period of time.

ON OUR RADAR

  • World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is self-quarantining after being "identified as a contact of someone" who tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne, reportedly tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year but didn't tell the public.
  • For the first time since June 9, Australia registered no new local Covid-19 cases on Saturday.
  • The global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 1.2 million Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University's global tally.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the pitch for the first time since contracting Covid-19 — and scored two goals in the space of 20 minutes.
  • Tennis star Simona Halep says she is "recovering well" after testing positive for Covid-19.
  • In the age of Covid-19, the suburbs are cool for the first time ever.

TOP TIPS

Are you finding yourself tossing and turning in the middle of the night, unable to stay asleep? A regular yoga routine can help with not only insomnia but also improved total sleep time and sleep efficiency.

So here's a handy insomnia yoga routine just for you to focus on poses that bring inward calm to your nervous system and allow your body to relax.

TODAY'S PODCAST

"Making masks such a political issue in this country is something that still baffles me." -- CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Will things return to "normal" as soon as there is a vaccine? How can we vote safely? What do we know about the flu shot this year? As we head into the winter months, CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta clears the air on some of the most common misconceptions about Covid-19. Listen Now.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 150672

Reported Deaths: 2529
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin369361002
Ramsey15318383
Dakota10733139
Anoka9947159
Washington695875
Stearns666653
Scott383637
Olmsted362330
St. Louis345775
Wright298216
Clay269045
Nobles244219
Blue Earth22077
Sherburne198524
Carver19678
Kandiyohi19215
Rice178312
Mower157219
Winona140619
Crow Wing127922
Chisago12492
Benton113414
Lyon10776
Otter Tail10318
Beltrami101611
Todd9757
Polk9725
Waseca96110
Morrison9039
Douglas8594
Itasca84717
Steele8454
Nicollet80218
Freeborn7585
Goodhue73411
Le Sueur7026
Becker6964
McLeod6574
Martin65118
Isanti6367
Pine6110
Watonwan5934
Carlton5802
Hubbard5105
Mille Lacs49820
Chippewa4973
Cass4715
Wabasha4461
Dodge4320
Rock3976
Roseau3930
Pipestone39017
Brown3843
Meeker3823
Yellow Medicine3357
Cottonwood3180
Redwood31712
Murray3143
Fillmore3090
Renville30413
Wadena2983
Sibley2813
Faribault2680
Houston2602
Kanabec25010
Swift2452
Jackson2401
Unassigned23654
Pennington2352
Aitkin2323
Lincoln2080
Stevens2051
Marshall1871
Koochiching1855
Pope1780
Big Stone1771
Clearwater1551
Lac qui Parle1533
Norman1500
Wilkin1504
Lake1420
Mahnomen1392
Grant1115
Red Lake902
Kittson660
Traverse630
Lake of the Woods501
Cook240

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 130154

Reported Deaths: 1719
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk20776290
Woodbury7729100
Linn6730135
Black Hawk6448103
Johnson626431
Dubuque584961
Scott526945
Story425118
Dallas377649
Pottawattamie357745
Sioux266517
Buena Vista235612
Marshall224636
Webster204515
Plymouth184231
Wapello166162
Clinton165229
Des Moines164411
Muscatine162058
Cerro Gordo160327
Warren14377
Crawford141515
Jasper131834
Carroll126413
Henry11786
Marion115211
Lee109313
Tama105338
Delaware88315
Dickinson8469
Wright8031
Boone7979
Bremer7909
Mahaska78725
Jackson7683
Harrison74117
Benton7334
Washington72912
Lyon6008
Clay5954
Jones5904
Clayton5683
Louisa56215
Buchanan5545
Cedar5518
Hardin5517
Winnebago54420
Winneshiek5449
Poweshiek53611
Kossuth5190
Hamilton5045
Cass4984
Iowa48810
Floyd48511
Mills4773
Emmet47421
Fayette4534
Cherokee4462
Page4420
Butler4373
Sac4324
Allamakee4319
Guthrie42715
Shelby4272
Franklin41218
Hancock4106
Madison3973
Humboldt3953
Chickasaw3931
Grundy3756
Clarke3683
Palo Alto3532
Calhoun3484
Mitchell3221
Osceola3190
Howard2939
Union2915
Appanoose2873
Jefferson2821
Monroe28012
Taylor2732
Monona2712
Pocahontas2662
Ida2472
Fremont2242
Adair2221
Lucas2226
Keokuk2131
Montgomery2137
Davis2124
Greene2090
Van Buren2022
Audubon1921
Decatur1770
Wayne1614
Worth1610
Ringgold1052
Adams871
Unassigned470
