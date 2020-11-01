Clear

At least 31 states set their one-day coronavirus case records in October

CNN's John King breaks down the latest US coronavirus numbers, where 37 states are seeing Covid-19 cases trending upwards.

Posted: Nov 1, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Nov 1, 2020 9:20 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

October was a month of grim records in the Covid-19 pandemic, and as November begins, experts say the US hasn't seen the worst of it yet.

From Alaska to Maine, at least 31 states across the US reported at least one record-high day of new coronavirus cases in the past month, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And 15 reported their highest one-day tallies of Covid-19 deaths.

The country's seven-day average of new daily cases was 78,380 Saturday -- a number that has risen 128.2% since a post-summer-surge low on September 12. With any potential vaccine still a ways off from possible distribution, and the colder months threatening to increase spread, experts emphasize more people need to regularly take precautions to stem the rise anytime soon.

"It's the way we protect our neighbors and our communities. And we need to avoid crowds. We have to socially distance. You can't go to a mass gathering now. We need to lower our viral footprint," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN on Saturday.

October was unprecedented for several recorded metrics associated with the pandemic.

Of the country's seven highest daily tallies of new cases, six were in October. The highest -- 99,321 recorded on Friday -- was the most recorded in one day for any one nation so far.

The number of US Covid-19 patients in hospitals on Saturday, October's last day, was 47,374 -- 65.6% higher than it was on September 20, when it was at a low following the summer surge.

And Reiner said there is no sign that the number of daily cases will drop soon.

"We won't peak until we change our behaviors. And our behaviors that principally need to change are our lack of masking all over the country," he said.

The country has recorded more than 9.1 million infections and 230,548 deaths during the pandemic, according to JHU.

A spike in deaths could come, experts say

Hospitals could become overwhelmed as the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday.

In El Paso, Texas, where hospitals are struggling to keep up with the number of Covid-19 patients, officials are preparing to add a third mobile morgue unit in anticipation of a spike in deaths.

"If that doesn't put our situation into perspective I don't know what will," County Judge Ricardo Samaniego wrote on Facebook.

The number of hospitalizations is the best measure of how the nation is faring in the coronavirus pandemic, Murray said.

"They are a leading indicator ahead of deaths," he said.

Murray and his colleagues at IHME are responsible for an influential coronavirus model, which most recently projected 399,000 coronavirus deaths in the US by February 1.

"The fall/winter surge should lead to a daily death toll that is approximately three times higher than now by mid-January," the IHME said in its latest forecast.

Window to get control over cases narrows

The US has a narrow window of time before more drastic measures like mandatory lockdowns will have to be considered, Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner, said Saturday.

"We are seeing Covid-19 hotspots raging all over the country, and right now we have an opportunity to implement targeted measures like universal mask wearing, like making sure that high-risk businesses like bars in certain areas are shut down, like instructing the public that we should be avoiding social gatherings of extended family and friends," she told CNN.

"But if we don't do these things now, we're going to be overwhelming our health systems, and then a lockdown may be necessary."

With 3,792 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, Michigan set a record for its highest daily count since the pandemic began, according to Bob Wheaton, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

To help combat the spread in the state, the Michigan health department recently issued new rules for restaurants, to take effect Monday. The order says all restaurants must "maintain accurate records of the names and phone numbers of patrons who purchase food for consumption on the premises, and the date and time of entry."

New York requires most travelers to get negative tests

With cases surging throughout the country, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that most travelers must now get Covid-19 tests before and after arrival in the state.

The new policy replaces a previous advisory list of states with rising case counts from which travelers were required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York, the governor said during a call with the media.

Most travelers to New York state will be required to obtain a negative Covid-19 test three days prior to setting out on their trip to the state, Cuomo said. Once in New York, travelers will be required to quarantine for three days before getting another test. If the second test is negative, the traveler will no longer be required to quarantine.

State officials said the new requirement will be enforced in the same way as the previous 14-day quarantine policy, with travelers being asked to fill out questionnaires. The policy leans on individual compliance.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 148472

Reported Deaths: 2511
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin365801000
Ramsey15139380
Dakota10589139
Anoka9812158
Washington686174
Stearns659251
Scott377936
Olmsted351430
St. Louis339275
Wright291516
Clay261345
Nobles241018
Blue Earth21697
Sherburne194224
Carver19387
Kandiyohi18985
Rice176112
Mower156019
Winona137919
Crow Wing125522
Chisago12282
Benton112112
Lyon10586
Otter Tail10148
Beltrami100210
Todd9577
Waseca95610
Polk9125
Morrison8759
Steele8393
Itasca83517
Douglas8284
Nicollet79318
Freeborn7425
Goodhue70911
Le Sueur6876
Becker6834
McLeod6494
Martin64618
Isanti6297
Pine6050
Watonwan5894
Carlton5502
Hubbard5005
Chippewa4913
Mille Lacs48920
Cass4585
Wabasha4351
Dodge4240
Roseau3890
Pipestone38217
Rock3826
Meeker3763
Brown3733
Yellow Medicine3207
Redwood31412
Cottonwood3060
Murray3063
Renville30013
Fillmore2960
Wadena2923
Unassigned28754
Sibley2793
Faribault2640
Houston2552
Kanabec24410
Swift2382
Jackson2351
Pennington2271
Aitkin2242
Lincoln2030
Stevens2011
Koochiching1835
Marshall1771
Pope1760
Big Stone1721
Clearwater1511
Lac qui Parle1513
Wilkin1484
Norman1450
Lake1400
Mahnomen1382
Grant1105
Red Lake872
Kittson650
Traverse630
Lake of the Woods491
Cook220

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 127701

Reported Deaths: 1702
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk20365290
Woodbury7650100
Linn6495134
Black Hawk6327102
Johnson618331
Dubuque575959
Scott514543
Story421418
Dallas370547
Pottawattamie351245
Sioux262717
Buena Vista234912
Marshall220836
Webster204215
Plymouth182531
Wapello162862
Clinton161628
Des Moines159311
Cerro Gordo158927
Muscatine158358
Crawford140015
Warren13897
Jasper127634
Carroll124313
Henry11665
Marion111911
Lee106712
Tama104038
Delaware86714
Dickinson8339
Wright7891
Boone7819
Mahaska77025
Bremer7679
Jackson7483
Harrison73117
Washington71812
Benton7033
Lyon5928
Clay5904
Jones5624
Louisa55715
Clayton5483
Hardin5377
Winneshiek5379
Buchanan5355
Winnebago53519
Cedar5347
Kossuth5100
Poweshiek51011
Hamilton5015
Floyd48011
Iowa47510
Cass4703
Emmet46421
Mills4533
Cherokee4422
Fayette4394
Page4320
Allamakee4289
Butler4283
Guthrie42715
Sac4264
Shelby4212
Franklin40618
Hancock4056
Humboldt3923
Chickasaw3891
Madison3883
Clarke3683
Grundy3686
Calhoun3454
Palo Alto3442
Osceola3160
Mitchell3081
Howard2909
Union2855
Monroe27812
Jefferson2741
Appanoose2733
Taylor2692
Monona2652
Pocahontas2592
Ida2452
Adair2201
Fremont2192
Lucas2176
Greene2080
Keokuk2071
Montgomery2057
Van Buren1992
Davis1984
Audubon1911
Decatur1720
Wayne1613
Worth1590
Ringgold1032
Adams861
Unassigned340
