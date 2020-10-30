Clear

Four years of Trump has made the world less safe, and the damage might be irreversible

CNN's SE Cupp takes a closer look at the similarities between the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

It'll take a lot more than an election for America to regain the trust of its allies after four years of the most norm-shattering US presidency in history.

President Donald Trump's administration has already rocked confidence in the US-led international order to such an extent that experts fear the damage done to global democratic norms could take decades to restore.

From befriending autocratic strongmen to undermining multi-national institutions -- and even questioning the legitimacy American democracy -- Trump presided over a deliberate shift in the reliability of Reagan's "shining city on a hill."

"He's normalized things that were taboo. If any other Western leader acted like Trump, they'd be marginalized," said Nanjala Nyabola, a political analyst based in Nairobi. "As leader of one of the most powerful nation on earth, he's been able to behave with complete disregard for the institutions and norms that rely on good faith and trust in the international community. Undercutting that will be Trump's lasting legacy."

Perhaps the clearest examples of Trump's apparent disdain for democracy can be seen in his admiration for autocrats and authoritarians elsewhere. He has called the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia a "friend of mine" who is doing a "really spectacular job". Saudi citizens do not get to vote and are ruled by a royal family who have spent decades presiding over human rights abuses.

He has called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un a "real leader" with whom he gets on "really well". North Korea is probably the worst example of a dictatorship on earth, with dissidents imprisoned in gulags and opponents performatively executed by a ruling family who are deified in state media.

Trump's love of strongmen doesn't stop with dictators. He's also applauded authoritarians in pseudo or partial democracies. He congratulated Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on electoral triumphs that were declared by international electoral observers to be lacking in genuine competition and not fought fairly, respectively. In the case of Turkey, the vote was a constitutional referendum which handed Erdogan sweeping new powers.

"When the President of the United States congratulates authoritarians for winning unfair elections or calls genuine dictators his friend, it gives those leaders the propaganda win of an endorsement from the supposed moral leader of the world," says Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham. "When you combine these endorsements with Trump's reduced presence on the world stage, he has created space for strongman to behave even more aggressively at home and internationally."

Trump has shown little interest in taking autocrats to task, even for grievous abuses. When journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by a Saudi hit squad, Trump gave the Crown Prince a pass, saying the Middle East was "a vicious, hostile place." After Russia meddled in the 2016 US election, Trump repeatedly refused to condemn Putin. And at a G7 summit last year, Trump reportedly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi -- a key US ally long accused of human rights abuses -- as "my favorite dictator."

Over the past four years, Trump has also withdrawn from international agreements and questioned the relevance of international institutions that have historically relied on America's political and financial support.

His actions have the direct and immediate impact of reducing the effectiveness of multilateralism. "When Trump pulls out of the World Health Organization in the middle of a pandemic and accuses it of working with China, he risks destroying the long-term credibility of international bodies in dealing with global crises," says Cheeseman. "When he pulls out of treaties like the Paris climate accord, he reduces the international community's ability to ask a country to stop chopping down trees. If the US is no longer a stakeholder, why should anyone else be?"

Nyabola thinks that the long-term impact of Trump's unilateralism carries two significant risks. First, his criticisms of institutions like NATO and the UN could "unravel decades of work that went into creating forums built on trust and honestly." Second, she believes that his unrestrained style of leadership has "changed international expectations of the office of president." Those expectations might include standing beside democratic nations when their independence is threated, or protecting Western security interests and promoting stability, rather than befriending and congratulating hostile actors who seek to undermine these principles.

This creates a problem for those who succeed Trump -- either now or in four years -- who would like to present his presidency as an aberration. "His rhetoric and behavior have changed what friends and enemies can claim to expect from a US president," says Jennifer Cassidy, a diplomatic scholar at Oxford University. "This means a country like Iran now has a free pass to say they will never negotiate with the US again. What is the point, they can credibly claim, if someone like Trump comes along again and rips it all up?"

Trump's transformation of America's global standing will cast a shadow over whoever eventually replaces him as president. If that's Joe Biden this January, it's likely he will try and restore some of America's international relations from day one. The difficulty he faces is, no matter how loudly he champions returning to normal, Trump happened once and the rest of the world is aware he could happen again. "Trump 2.0 could be a younger, more intellectually coherent prospect. They could have a more overt desire to tear apart the post-war world order," says Cheeseman.

No matter how much those who revered the American-led world order might want a new administration to flick a switch which undoes the past four years, it's going to take time for the US to be fully trusted by allies again. And while it rebuilds that trust, those who oppose Western democracy will continue to occupy the space that Trump afforded them when he vacated his post as leader of the free world.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 142311

Reported Deaths: 2472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin35484995
Ramsey14726372
Dakota10271139
Anoka9344155
Washington636273
Stearns625550
Scott360436
Olmsted340230
St. Louis325874
Wright273116
Clay252944
Nobles234318
Blue Earth21147
Carver18887
Sherburne183122
Kandiyohi18215
Rice170210
Mower154518
Winona133619
Chisago11562
Crow Wing114322
Benton103311
Lyon10306
Beltrami9618
Otter Tail9508
Waseca94510
Todd8967
Polk8364
Morrison8259
Steele8013
Itasca78817
Douglas7744
Nicollet77118
Freeborn7185
Le Sueur6646
Goodhue65111
Martin62618
Becker6214
McLeod6214
Isanti5995
Watonwan5824
Pine5770
Carlton5092
Chippewa4733
Mille Lacs44918
Hubbard4344
Cass4225
Wabasha4141
Dodge4130
Pipestone36617
Meeker3593
Rock3595
Brown3483
Roseau3300
Redwood29912
Yellow Medicine2986
Murray2973
Cottonwood2950
Fillmore2770
Renville27213
Sibley2663
Wadena2643
Faribault2520
Houston2381
Unassigned23853
Kanabec23710
Swift2252
Jackson2211
Pennington2181
Aitkin1982
Stevens1941
Lincoln1930
Koochiching1755
Pope1680
Big Stone1591
Marshall1511
Lac qui Parle1453
Wilkin1454
Clearwater1381
Norman1340
Lake1330
Mahnomen1292
Grant1054
Red Lake822
Traverse590
Kittson530
Lake of the Woods441
Cook190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 122218

Reported Deaths: 1691
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk19732289
Woodbury743799
Linn6038133
Johnson602431
Black Hawk5974102
Dubuque550658
Scott487343
Story411118
Dallas357347
Pottawattamie337845
Sioux254417
Buena Vista230212
Marshall212236
Webster196015
Plymouth172831
Wapello158962
Clinton156228
Muscatine153958
Des Moines151611
Cerro Gordo150227
Crawford138714
Warren13137
Carroll120413
Jasper119734
Henry11245
Marion106811
Lee101312
Tama100538
Delaware82713
Dickinson7939
Wright7591
Boone7509
Mahaska73824
Bremer7199
Harrison69716
Washington69311
Jackson6853
Benton6482
Lyon5688
Clay5574
Louisa54415
Winnebago52119
Cedar5087
Winneshiek5079
Hardin5017
Jones5004
Kossuth4970
Clayton4923
Buchanan4875
Hamilton4825
Poweshiek47611
Floyd46211
Emmet45321
Iowa4429
Cass4233
Mills4233
Guthrie42015
Page4200
Cherokee4122
Sac4114
Butler4083
Fayette4064
Shelby4022
Allamakee3999
Franklin39518
Madison3743
Chickasaw3731
Hancock3676
Humboldt3593
Clarke3573
Grundy3406
Palo Alto3292
Calhoun3264
Osceola3020
Mitchell2961
Howard2879
Monroe27212
Union2645
Taylor2602
Jefferson2591
Appanoose2503
Monona2492
Pocahontas2442
Fremont2152
Lucas2136
Ida2122
Adair1971
Greene1930
Montgomery1907
Davis1884
Van Buren1882
Keokuk1731
Decatur1620
Audubon1601
Worth1470
Wayne1373
Ringgold992
Adams841
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Tracking a breezy weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Have you mailed in your absentee ballot?

Image

Biden supporters gather ahead of Pres. Trump campaign rally

Image

Socially distanced lounge opens up in Rochester

Image

Traffic expected for President Trump's rally

Image

Biden rally in Des Moines

Image

President Trump to speak at RST

Image

Shooting At Rochester Apartment

Image

Businessman Mike Lindell To Speak at Trump Rally

Image

Clear Lake's drive-thru trick or treat

Image

Midday Live Toss

Community Events