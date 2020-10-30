US coronavirus cases surpass 9 million driven by 'silent epidemic' of asymptomatic infections

Coronavirus infections passed 9 million on Friday with the virus spreading across the United States at a faster rate than previously seen.

The US added 1 million new Covid-19 cases only 14 days after the nation hit 8 million cases and multiple states continue reporting their highest daily case counts since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This is the fastest the country has added 1 million new cases since the pandemic began.

The latest surge of cases appears to be driven by patients with no symptoms, said Dr. Robert Redfield, the director for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A "silent epidemic" of asymptomatic Covid-19 infections is "moving amongst 12- to 30-year-olds" and then making the jump to older people, Redfield told SiriusXM Doctor Radio Reports on Friday.

"This is what is driving the expansion that we're seeing in the outbreak across the country right now," he said.

Daily Covid-19 cases in the US reached a record high on Thursday when health officials reported 88,521 new cases. On Friday, there have been an additional 73,590 cases and 700 deaths reported so far.

In Florida, health officials reported more than 5,500 cases on Friday, pushing the state's case count past 800,0000 cumulative cases. Florida is the third state to surpass that mark, behind California and Texas, according to Johns Hopkins data.

"This is the hardest point in this pandemic right now -- the next two months," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "We can't give up our guard right now."

On Thursday, nine other states reported their record high single-day of new cases ever, Johns Hopkins reported: Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota and Ohio.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine says it is most likely that by the middle of January, 2,250 Americans will be dying every day from the coronavirus -- three times more than the current rate.

And it could get much worse.

"If states do not react to rising numbers by re-imposing mandates, cumulative deaths could reach 514,000 by the same date," the IHME said in its latest forecast.

"The fall/winter surge should lead to a daily death toll that is approximately three times higher than now by mid-January. Hospital systems, particularly ICUs, are expected to be under extreme stress in December and January in 18 states."

And hospitals are already under increased strain. As of Thursday, more than 46,000 people were hospitalized, according to the Covid Tracking Project, with all but 11 states seeing a rise in hospitalizations this week.

States continue to break daily case count records

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced 2,089 cases Friday, marking the state's highest one-day total since May.

Murphy told CNN Friday that he attributed the rise in cases to the cold, "fatigue" and indoor private gatherings.

Also Friday, Florida officials said the state had 5,592 more cases for a total of more than 800,000, according to the Florida Department of Health.

South Dakota reported a record daily high of Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 1,389 new cases.

Forty-three states have shown an increase in cases compared to last week, with five holding steady and two -- Oklahoma and Louisiana -- reporting a decline, according to JHU.

New Mexico reported 1,082 cases Thursday -- a record -- and a top health care executive there sounded the alarm about the direction of Covid-19 spread in his state.

Illinois also reported a daily high of new cases for the second time in a week with 6,363 new cases Thursday.

The total number of cases statewide now stands at 395,458, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH announced that Region 3 would go into Covid-19 mitigation measures.

Nine of the state's 11 regions will now be under resurgence mitigation measures due to the high average positivity rates.

Minnesota, North Dakota and Ohio also reported their highest daily Covid-19 totals Thursday, with 2,872, 1,222 and 3,590 new positive cases respectively.

Officials warn against traditional get-togethers

The Oregon Health Authority reported 575 new cases Thursday, also breaking the state's single-day record.

"Preliminary data show this increase reflects continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide," the OHA said in a written statement. The state's coronavirus death toll is now 673.

Health officials are strongly encouraging Oregonians to forgo traditional Halloween trick-or-treating and get-togethers this year.

Murphy urged New Jersey residents not to take family members out of nursing homes for Thanksgiving.

"It's cold, it's rainy, our numbers are up. It gives me no joy to say you can't bring mom or dad out of the nursing home," Murphy said. "It gives me no joy to say you can't have your normal Thanksgiving."

Higher rates of Covid-19 after Trump campaign rallies

A CNN investigation of 17 Trump campaign rallies finds that 14 of the host counties had an increased rate of new Covid-19 cases one month after the rally.

The 17 rallies occurred between August 17 and September 26. CNN evaluated the rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents at four weeks before the rally, on the rally date, and four weeks after the rally at the county level and at the state level.

Of the 14 host counties that had increased infection rates, eight of them had declining rates of infection in the month before the rally. The other six counties already had increasing rates of infection in that preceding month.