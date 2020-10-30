Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

In El Paso, the man who inspired 'BlacKkKlansman' and wife battle Covid-19 amid surge

Coronavirus cases are spiking in El Paso, Texas, where hospitals are struggling to meet the medical demands of patients. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports on the latest.

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN

Four minutes. That's how long Patsy Stallworth can breathe on her own if she takes out her oxygen tube in her hospital room.

The trashcan overflows at times. The hospital is short-staffed. Nurses and doctors walk in wearing hazmat suits. It's a scene unfolding across El Paso, as the area faces a rapid surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Stallworth, who's been in the hospital for 13 days as of Friday, described the scene as lonely and sad. "There's no chitchat. It's 'Here's this' and 'Here's that,' and 'We'll see you later,' " she said. "No visitors. It's very difficult."

Meanwhile, her husband, Ron Stallworth is at home in El Paso, also battling the virus. He infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan while working for the Colorado Springs, Colorado, police in the late 1970s, becoming the inspiration for the Spike Lee movie "BlacKkKlansman."

Normally inseparable, the couple can now connect only through their phones as they face one of the most challenging times of their lives.

"It's a very cruel disease," Ron Stallworth told CNN, reflecting on their separation. "I'm not experiencing anything like what my wife is going through. I will gladly trade places with her, but this is the hand that we've been dealt."

Local vs. state battles re-emerge amid pandemic

On Thursday, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, a Democrat, went against directives by the Republican Texas governor and issued a two-week shutdown of non-essential services, like tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons and gyms. Restaurants in the county will be limited to delivery or curbside service.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded Thursday night, saying Judge Samaniego "has no authority" to shut down businesses in El Paso, and his office is "quickly exploring all legal actions."

It was a moment of deja vu. This summer, leaders in some of the biggest counties in Texas sparred with Gov. Greg Abbott, who refused to let local officials issue their own shutdowns.

As a sign of the confusing legal showdowns amid the pandemic, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, a Republican, issued a statement Thursday night saying he's seeking clarity from the state attorney general on the judge's new order.

"What I can speak to is the hurt our community is going through," he said. "We must strike a balance of keeping our neighbors safe while not destroying people's abilities to feed their families."

Texas was one of the first states in the country to begin a phased-in approach of reopening back in May. As the summer surge of cases rippled across Texas and the nation, Abbott took steps like closing down bars and issuing a mask mandate, but he largely maintains authority when it comes to shutdowns.

More than 17,800 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas, and the state is now seeing its highest levels of cases and hospitalizations since August.

The surge 'didn't slow down'

As of Friday morning, El Paso County, which sits on the southern border with Mexico, had reported 1,347 new positive Covid-19 tests and 10 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 595, according to the City/County of El Paso Covid-19 website. There were more than 15,000 active cases in the community.

The spike has caught city officials by surprise.

"We knew that we were going to have a surge, but we expected that the surge was going to happen as the flu season increases in El Paso, which is in middle December," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the El Paso Health Authority. "We were expecting to have a surge after Labor Day, but we definitely are very concerned that it continued to climb and it didn't slow down."

Earlier this month, state officials began sending resources to El Paso, setting up tents outside of hospitals. The convention center is being turned into a makeshift medical unit to house Covid-19 patients. To make more space, non-Covid-19 patients have volunteered to be air-lifted to other hospitals in the state, and a local children's hospital dedicated an entire floor to take adult patients without the virus.

Peter Svarzbein, El Paso city representative, supports the idea of shutting down non-essential businesses and had made a similar proposal at the city level in recent weeks.

"People need to understand that this is not normal, that things are at a crisis level and the way they want to live their lives they can't do for right now," he told CNN.

She's ready to go home

Patsy Stallworth recalled going into the hospital in mid-October, feeling gripped by fear.

"It was very terrifying at the beginning because you think, 'I'm not gonna make it. I'm going to go on a ventilator.' And we know where that goes," she said.

She's thankful her trajectory looks positive. She has avoided the ICU, and doctors are discussing a discharge from the hospital next week. She said her goal is "to walk out of here Tuesday and go vote."

The Stallworths said they took the virus seriously and took precautions to avoid getting sick. They're now urging others to do the same, using themselves as an example of how anyone can get it.

Most of all, Ron Stallworth simply wants to hold his wife. "I'm patiently awaiting when I can take her in my arms again."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 142311

Reported Deaths: 2472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin35484995
Ramsey14726372
Dakota10271139
Anoka9344155
Washington636273
Stearns625550
Scott360436
Olmsted340230
St. Louis325874
Wright273116
Clay252944
Nobles234318
Blue Earth21147
Carver18887
Sherburne183122
Kandiyohi18215
Rice170210
Mower154518
Winona133619
Chisago11562
Crow Wing114322
Benton103311
Lyon10306
Beltrami9618
Otter Tail9508
Waseca94510
Todd8967
Polk8364
Morrison8259
Steele8013
Itasca78817
Douglas7744
Nicollet77118
Freeborn7185
Le Sueur6646
Goodhue65111
Martin62618
Becker6214
McLeod6214
Isanti5995
Watonwan5824
Pine5770
Carlton5092
Chippewa4733
Mille Lacs44918
Hubbard4344
Cass4225
Wabasha4141
Dodge4130
Pipestone36617
Meeker3593
Rock3595
Brown3483
Roseau3300
Redwood29912
Yellow Medicine2986
Murray2973
Cottonwood2950
Fillmore2770
Renville27213
Sibley2663
Wadena2643
Faribault2520
Houston2381
Unassigned23853
Kanabec23710
Swift2252
Jackson2211
Pennington2181
Aitkin1982
Stevens1941
Lincoln1930
Koochiching1755
Pope1680
Big Stone1591
Marshall1511
Lac qui Parle1453
Wilkin1454
Clearwater1381
Norman1340
Lake1330
Mahnomen1292
Grant1054
Red Lake822
Traverse590
Kittson530
Lake of the Woods441
Cook190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 122218

Reported Deaths: 1691
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk19732289
Woodbury743799
Linn6038133
Johnson602431
Black Hawk5974102
Dubuque550658
Scott487343
Story411118
Dallas357347
Pottawattamie337845
Sioux254417
Buena Vista230212
Marshall212236
Webster196015
Plymouth172831
Wapello158962
Clinton156228
Muscatine153958
Des Moines151611
Cerro Gordo150227
Crawford138714
Warren13137
Carroll120413
Jasper119734
Henry11245
Marion106811
Lee101312
Tama100538
Delaware82713
Dickinson7939
Wright7591
Boone7509
Mahaska73824
Bremer7199
Harrison69716
Washington69311
Jackson6853
Benton6482
Lyon5688
Clay5574
Louisa54415
Winnebago52119
Cedar5087
Winneshiek5079
Hardin5017
Jones5004
Kossuth4970
Clayton4923
Buchanan4875
Hamilton4825
Poweshiek47611
Floyd46211
Emmet45321
Iowa4429
Cass4233
Mills4233
Guthrie42015
Page4200
Cherokee4122
Sac4114
Butler4083
Fayette4064
Shelby4022
Allamakee3999
Franklin39518
Madison3743
Chickasaw3731
Hancock3676
Humboldt3593
Clarke3573
Grundy3406
Palo Alto3292
Calhoun3264
Osceola3020
Mitchell2961
Howard2879
Monroe27212
Union2645
Taylor2602
Jefferson2591
Appanoose2503
Monona2492
Pocahontas2442
Fremont2152
Lucas2136
Ida2122
Adair1971
Greene1930
Montgomery1907
Davis1884
Van Buren1882
Keokuk1731
Decatur1620
Audubon1601
Worth1470
Wayne1373
Ringgold992
Adams841
Unassigned60
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking a breezy weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake's drive-thru trick or treat

Image

Midday Live Toss

Image

The latest on Friday's homicide in Rochester

Image

Heavy police presence at Rochester apartment complex

Image

Court Rules Ballots Received After Election Day Should Be Separated

Image

Dodge Center residents react to campaign rally relocation

Image

Court Order: Late ballots will be separated

Image

Iowa's secretary of state talks election security

Image

On-again off-again Rochester campaign visit is on-again

Image

President's campaign event in Dodge Center moves back to Rochester

Community Events