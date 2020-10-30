Clear
5 things to know for October 30: Covid-19, election, police violence protests, France, Senegal

Cooler air has arrived in the wake of Zeta bringing a chance of snow for the northeast. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the details.

The US just posted a record GDP growth rate, but we're still not back to our pre-pandemic numbers. The rest of the recovery, experts warn, could be slow going.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

US coronavirus cases hit a daily record high yesterday, with 88,521 new diagnoses and 971 deaths. With the way things are going, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine says the daily death rate could triple by January. If states don't respond with more safety measures, and people don't abide by them, the IHME says more than 500,000 Americans could die of the virus by that time. Other countries like Germany and Russia are also experiencing record high case numbers, and Europe has once again become the "epicenter" of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. Worldwide, coronavirus cases just surpassed 45 million.

2. Election 2020 

President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are crossing paths in the final days of the presidential election. They both campaigned in Florida yesterday, with Biden holding a drive-in event in the reliable Democratic enclave of Broward County, and Trump holding a rally in Tampa. Their paths will overlap again today as they both campaign in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Those are important states for Biden to cover, since Hillary Clinton was criticized for neglecting blue collar voters in the same region in the final days of her 2016 campaign. Meanwhile, a federal appeals court has ruled that mailed-in ballots in Minnesota must be received by elections officials no later than Election Day and suggested voters consider other options for casting their ballots if they think they're too late.

3. Police violence protests

Philadelphia's City Council has passed a bill banning police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray during protests or other First Amendment protected activities. Though the legislation was a response to protests over the summer following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, it comes as new protests roil in the city following the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. Wallace's family believes the city failed them, a family attorney said, but they are not calling for the police officers who fatally shot him to be charged with murder because they believe the officers were improperly trained and equipped for their jobs. In response to the ongoing protests in Philadelphia, Walmart has announced they are removing firearms and ammunition off some sales floors as a precaution.

4. France 

France is reeling from a second brutal knife attack as it contends with what President Emmanuel Macron called "Islamist and terrorist madness." Three people were stabbed to death at a church in the French city of Nice yesterday, and authorities say it was the work of an Islamist terrorist. The suspect, a Tunisian national, was shot at the scene but survived, and has been taken into custody. The attack comes on the heels of the grisly murder of a French history teacher on October 16. The murder of Samuel Paty, who was teaching a lesson using cartoons published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo depicting the Prophet Mohammed, ignited nationwide controversy over free speech, freedom of religion and Islamic extremism.

5. Senegal shipwreck

At least 140 migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal in the deadliest recorded shipwreck this year. The vessel was carrying about 200 people on their way from the Senegalese town of Mbour to Spain's Canary Islands. That's a common route for migrant voyages. In fact, there have been about 11,000 migrant boat departures from West Africa to the Canary Islands this year alone, a four-fold increase over recent years, according to estimates from the UN International Organization for Migration. The IOM estimates 14 boats carrying 663 migrants attempted to make this journey in September alone, and more than a quarter of them were shipwrecked or had an incident.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Starbucks' sales have fallen, but the company expects them to grow again next year

As long as there is work to be done, we're going to need coffee.

Netflix is raising prices for its standard and premium plans

Your couch routine just got a bit more expensive

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married

A match made in talented, beautiful people heaven.

Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park x Adidas gear finally drops online

That sound you hear is people furiously updating their Christmas lists.

Tupperware profits soar as more people are eating at home during the pandemic

Yet somehow we still lose the lids.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$9.9 million

That's how many Americans are not up-to-date on their rent or mortgage payments, and have little to no confidence that their household could pay next month's rent or mortgage on time.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"New Zealand has become a more compassionate and humane society. Thousands of New Zealanders who might have suffered excruciating deaths will have choice, dignity, control, and autonomy over their own bodies, protected by the rule of law."

New Zealand's ACT political party, whose leader David Seymour sponsored the controversial End of Life Choice Act. The country's citizens just voted in favor of legalizing euthanasia for people with a terminal illness, clearing the way for the proposition to become law in 2021.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Happy Halloweekend!

We leave you with a classic. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 142311

Reported Deaths: 2472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin35484995
Ramsey14726372
Dakota10271139
Anoka9344155
Washington636273
Stearns625550
Scott360436
Olmsted340230
St. Louis325874
Wright273116
Clay252944
Nobles234318
Blue Earth21147
Carver18887
Sherburne183122
Kandiyohi18215
Rice170210
Mower154518
Winona133619
Chisago11562
Crow Wing114322
Benton103311
Lyon10306
Beltrami9618
Otter Tail9508
Waseca94510
Todd8967
Polk8364
Morrison8259
Steele8013
Itasca78817
Douglas7744
Nicollet77118
Freeborn7185
Le Sueur6646
Goodhue65111
Martin62618
Becker6214
McLeod6214
Isanti5995
Watonwan5824
Pine5770
Carlton5092
Chippewa4733
Mille Lacs44918
Hubbard4344
Cass4225
Wabasha4141
Dodge4130
Pipestone36617
Meeker3593
Rock3595
Brown3483
Roseau3300
Redwood29912
Yellow Medicine2986
Murray2973
Cottonwood2950
Fillmore2770
Renville27213
Sibley2663
Wadena2643
Faribault2520
Houston2381
Unassigned23853
Kanabec23710
Swift2252
Jackson2211
Pennington2181
Aitkin1982
Stevens1941
Lincoln1930
Koochiching1755
Pope1680
Big Stone1591
Marshall1511
Lac qui Parle1453
Wilkin1454
Clearwater1381
Norman1340
Lake1330
Mahnomen1292
Grant1054
Red Lake822
Traverse590
Kittson530
Lake of the Woods441
Cook190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 122218

Reported Deaths: 1691
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk19732289
Woodbury743799
Linn6038133
Johnson602431
Black Hawk5974102
Dubuque550658
Scott487343
Story411118
Dallas357347
Pottawattamie337845
Sioux254417
Buena Vista230212
Marshall212236
Webster196015
Plymouth172831
Wapello158962
Clinton156228
Muscatine153958
Des Moines151611
Cerro Gordo150227
Crawford138714
Warren13137
Carroll120413
Jasper119734
Henry11245
Marion106811
Lee101312
Tama100538
Delaware82713
Dickinson7939
Wright7591
Boone7509
Mahaska73824
Bremer7199
Harrison69716
Washington69311
Jackson6853
Benton6482
Lyon5688
Clay5574
Louisa54415
Winnebago52119
Cedar5087
Winneshiek5079
Hardin5017
Jones5004
Kossuth4970
Clayton4923
Buchanan4875
Hamilton4825
Poweshiek47611
Floyd46211
Emmet45321
Iowa4429
Cass4233
Mills4233
Guthrie42015
Page4200
Cherokee4122
Sac4114
Butler4083
Fayette4064
Shelby4022
Allamakee3999
Franklin39518
Madison3743
Chickasaw3731
Hancock3676
Humboldt3593
Clarke3573
Grundy3406
Palo Alto3292
Calhoun3264
Osceola3020
Mitchell2961
Howard2879
Monroe27212
Union2645
Taylor2602
Jefferson2591
Appanoose2503
Monona2492
Pocahontas2442
Fremont2152
Lucas2136
Ida2122
Adair1971
Greene1930
Montgomery1907
Davis1884
Van Buren1882
Keokuk1731
Decatur1620
Audubon1601
Worth1470
Wayne1373
Ringgold992
Adams841
Unassigned60
