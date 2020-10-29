Clear

Facebook fact-checkers to Trump supporters: We are not trying to censor you

Facebook has hired a network of fact-checkers across America. CNN talks to two who have received threats for simply doing their jobs during the 2020 election cycle.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: Story by Donie O'Sullivan Video by Gabe Ramirez, CNN

"Anything I put on there about our president is generally only on for a few minutes, and then all of a sudden they're fact checking me," one woman outside a rally for President Trump in Bemidji, Minnesota told me last month. "The fact-checkers [are] wrong."

It's an experience and a sentiment I've heard over and over and over from Trump supporters at rallies in Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few weeks.

They're talking about Facebook's fact-checkers.

Trying to stem the flow of viral misinformation on its platform, Facebook over the past few years has hired third-party fact-checkers to label misinformation as false.

Some Trump supporters I spoke to, however, view these labels when applied to posts on their Facebook accounts as badges of honor — as proof, they say, of Trump's cries that Big Tech is biased against conservatives (despite this claim, some of the most highly engaged with Facebook link posts in America are consistently posted by conservative pages, as documented by The New York Times' Kevin Roose using data from CrowdTangle, an analytics company owned by Facebook).

The long-held distrust of the mainstream media among conservatives — much of it learned from Republican leaders — now extends to fact-checkers who work for Facebook.

"I feel the fact-checkers aren't looking at both sides," another Trump supporter told me in Bemidji, "right away they go to the conservative sites [and] say, 'That's wrong.' Then they pull it, and they're not going to the liberal sites and them are the real lies. They're the real liars out there."

In the United States, Facebook employs about 10 fact-checking organizations, including two with ties to expressly conservative outlets

"I understand why there are people who don't like fact-checkers because we take away something that they believe in, that we challenge it. And so the natural reaction is to think, 'The fact checkers must be opposed to me,'" said Alan Duke, the editor-in-chief of Lead Stories, one of the fact-checking organizations that works with Facebook. Duke previously worked at CNN in several positions, including digital reporter. He left the company in 2014.

"We don't have anything against anybody. We don't have an agenda. We are looking for facts and we fact-check the right and the left," he told CNN. "It just so happens that there's a lot more to fact-check on the right. It's just mathematical."

Duke isn't the stoic librarian stereotype that might come to mind when people picture a fact-checker.

"I'm just a Georgia boy," the six-foot tall military veteran told me in his Southern drawl, "trying to do something for our country and our society. And journalism is how you do it, with fact-checking."

He often receives calls from irate Facebook users when they realize a post they've shared has been fact-checked. He's says he has even received death threats that have been investigated by the FBI.

When I met him, he played a voicemail from someone who was angry that Duke had debunked false claims that former Vice President Joe Biden was wearing an earpiece during the first presidential debate.

"Hey, you little f*ggot, whoever you are," the voicemail began, "I hope you die, please drink bleach and die. You're f**king misleading the American people and you're a Democrat hack."

Duke did as he often does and he called the person back. He tried to reason with him.

He passed the phone over to me and I spoke briefly to the man, who identified himself as an independent voting for Trump. "I'm much more conservative than the Republican Party," he said. Knowing he was speaking to a CNN reporter, he explained to me his belief that CNN is a biased outlet and accused us of painting conservatives in a negative light, even falsely portraying them as homophobes. (He might have forgotten that he called Duke a "f*ggot" in his voicemail.)

Duke said the threat he receives aren't exclusively from the right. "The most vicious, aggressive response" he ever got was after he fact-checked something about Sen. Bernie Sanders — the viciousness, Duke said, was coming from so-called "Bernie Bros."

Pulitzer Prize-winning PolitiFact is also a Facebook fact-checking partner.

"This isn't partisan work. Sometimes the result of it may favor one side or the other, but we are applying the same standards to both sides," Angie Drobnic Holan, PolitiFact's editor-in-chief told CNN Wednesday.

She said that, at the moment, there is more misinformation posted from right-wing sources than by the left. This is in part due to Trump, she said, as many of his supporters are repeating things he has said that are not supported by evidence and facts.

Politicians are exempt from Facebook fact-checking, meaning they can spend millions of dollars on false ads if they so choose. The policy has been repeatedly defended by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Holan said PolitiFact, which was set up in 2007, long before Facebook worked with fact-checkers, scrutinizes statements made by both Republicans and Democrats. She pointed out that PolitiFact has given a number of "pants on fire" ratings to Biden — PolitiFact's way of flagging the grossest of inaccuracies and lies.

Asked whether its fact-checkers are biased against conservatives, Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone pointed to the International Fact-Checking Network's code of principles that all Facebook fact-checkers sign.

Fact-checkers must "not unduly concentrate its fact-checking on any one side," it reads.

Some Trump supporters aren't buying that — despite the facts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 139444

Reported Deaths: 2440
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin34988995
Ramsey14471364
Dakota10132138
Anoka9160153
Washington623372
Stearns608248
Scott354934
Olmsted335930
St. Louis314271
Wright265315
Clay246443
Nobles231918
Blue Earth20857
Carver18677
Kandiyohi17835
Sherburne176322
Rice168310
Mower153918
Winona129619
Chisago11142
Crow Wing108322
Benton10099
Lyon10076
Waseca9419
Beltrami9278
Otter Tail9217
Todd8726
Morrison8029
Steele7873
Polk7864
Itasca77117
Nicollet75618
Douglas7344
Freeborn7004
Le Sueur6516
Goodhue63311
Martin61918
McLeod6154
Becker6044
Isanti5835
Watonwan5814
Pine5630
Carlton4832
Chippewa4693
Mille Lacs43216
Hubbard4233
Cass4055
Dodge4050
Wabasha4050
Pipestone36117
Rock3555
Meeker3483
Brown3353
Roseau3000
Redwood29411
Yellow Medicine2946
Murray2913
Cottonwood2900
Fillmore2650
Renville26313
Sibley2623
Wadena2573
Faribault2440
Kanabec23010
Houston2201
Jackson2191
Swift2122
Pennington2091
Unassigned19553
Lincoln1910
Aitkin1882
Stevens1861
Koochiching1765
Pope1650
Big Stone1531
Lac qui Parle1453
Wilkin1424
Marshall1371
Lake1290
Clearwater1281
Mahnomen1282
Norman1280
Grant1024
Red Lake822
Traverse580
Kittson500
Lake of the Woods451
Cook180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 119931

Reported Deaths: 1677
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk19440289
Woodbury735998
Johnson596531
Black Hawk5862102
Linn5823132
Dubuque538358
Scott474442
Story408218
Dallas352547
Pottawattamie333245
Sioux249817
Buena Vista227912
Marshall209036
Webster192315
Plymouth170331
Wapello157362
Clinton151627
Muscatine151258
Des Moines147310
Cerro Gordo146127
Crawford137014
Warren12947
Carroll118913
Jasper115034
Henry10955
Marion104811
Tama98637
Lee98311
Delaware81713
Dickinson7769
Wright7481
Boone7369
Mahaska72824
Bremer7029
Harrison68415
Washington67711
Jackson6623
Benton6222
Lyon5598
Clay5474
Louisa53415
Winnebago50619
Winneshiek4969
Cedar4947
Hardin4887
Kossuth4850
Hamilton4794
Buchanan4755
Poweshiek47211
Jones4704
Clayton4613
Floyd45211
Emmet44620
Iowa4299
Page4190
Guthrie41315
Mills4133
Cass4123
Cherokee4112
Sac4074
Butler3963
Franklin39318
Shelby3932
Fayette3924
Allamakee3879
Madison3713
Chickasaw3691
Clarke3573
Humboldt3503
Hancock3394
Grundy3326
Palo Alto3262
Calhoun3234
Osceola2930
Mitchell2881
Howard2819
Monroe26411
Union2635
Taylor2522
Jefferson2471
Monona2472
Pocahontas2382
Appanoose2343
Fremont2121
Lucas2106
Ida2082
Adair1911
Greene1890
Montgomery1877
Davis1854
Van Buren1842
Keokuk1711
Decatur1600
Audubon1561
Worth1460
Wayne1343
Ringgold922
Adams841
Unassigned90
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking a breezy weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

President Trump and Joe Biden make their final pitches in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Lowering Rochester speed limits to 20 mph

Image

Rochester Ward 6 candidates discuss priorities

Image

Rochester narrows City Administrator search

Image

Get to know Ward 6 City Council candidates

Image

Shop local Iowa movement offers retailers options

Image

SAW: Dani Johnson from Osage

Image

Officials narrow list of city administrator candidates

Image

Covid-19 cases continue to climb in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Trump rally gathering guidelines

Community Events