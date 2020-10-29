Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for October 29: Covid-19, election, Breonna Taylor, Big Tech, Zeta

Zeta pummeling areas from the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic with strong winds and heavy rainfall. CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Used masks and gloves are ending up in the oceans, so remember to dispose of your pandemic PPE properly!

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

The pandemic is getting so bad again in Europe, France and Germany have both announced new four-week partial lockdowns to curb the spread. Under the French lockdown, people will need a certificate to move around, and non-essential businesses, restaurants and bars will be closed. German restaurants, bars and clubs will also be closed in order to, as Chancellor Angela Merkel said, "avoid a national health emergency" as new daily cases hit a record high. The Czech Republic is also in dire straits and has the highest new infection rate and Covid-19 death rate in the EU. Meanwhile, Mexico's reported Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 90,000, and India's case total has surged past 8 million. Only the US has had more cases, with 8.8 million.

2. Election 2020

The Supreme Court has decided that North Carolina can count votes for up to nine days after the election, as long as ballots were postmarked by Election Day. The court preserved a similar state ruling in Pennsylvania, allowing the counting of ballots received up to three days after next Tuesday, even if there is no legible postmark. Those are wins for Democrats, but they also are reminders of an uncomfortable truth: We may not have a clear presidential victor on election night. In Nebraska, another kind of uncertainty reigned this week: After President Trump's rally there, hundreds of supporters were stranded in the dark for hours because buses had trouble getting through a clogged road to the remote rally site. Meantime, Joe Biden held a virtual public health briefing yesterday and said mask wearing is "not political. It's patriotic. ... Wear one, period."

3. Breonna Taylor 

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office and a lawyer for the ex-police officer charged in connection with the raid that left killed Breonna Taylor dead are arguing against releasing investigative materials from the case to the public. The Louisville Courier-Journal has asked for discovery materials to be filed as part of the court's public record. They say the public deserves to know how the case is being handled. A grand jury indicted former Officer Brett Hankison for first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting through Taylor's home in March. He has pleaded not guilty. In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has signed police overhaul legislation that includes a ban on no-knock warrants. Taylor's case brought new scrutiny of the controversial tactic, and three states so far have banned it.

4. Big Tech

The CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee yesterday in the latest clash between lawmakers and big tech giants. Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey were grilled about their content moderation policies as part of a discussion about the Communications Decency Act, a law that limits platforms' liability for content posted by users and allows them to freely moderate content. Republicans want to limit the scope of this law and spent the hearing accusing the platforms of liberal bias -- a claim no major research has been able to support. Meanwhile, Democrats called out the CEOs for what they see as their failure to moderate hate speech and disinformation.

5. Hurricane Zeta 

Zeta hit Louisiana as a Category 2 storm yesterday, leaving millions of people on the Gulf Coast without power and causing at least two deaths. It's since weakened to a tropical storm, but because of its speed, it will likely stay strong as it travels over the Southeast today. About 38 million people are under a tropical storm warning early this morning as Zeta makes its way near metro Atlanta (where we can feel it, sitting in the basement without power) and other inland cities. Zeta is the 27th storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, one shy of tying the record for the most storms in a season.

Check your local forecast here>>>

THIS JUST IN ...

Knife attack in France

At least two people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice. A suspect has been taken into custody, according to Nice's mayor, who said "everything points" to the incident being terrorism-related. Follow live updates here.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

LA Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled mid-game during World Series after testing positive for Covid-19, but then returned to the field to celebrate 

It wouldn't be a true 2020 event without some chaotic, pandemic-related controversy.

Even vampire bats know to socially distance when they get sick, study says

So, we really have no excuse.

Panera is adding pizza to its menu 

You can never have enough breadstuffs. 

Juno mission observes 'sprites' dancing in Jupiter's atmosphere

Fun fact of the day: "Sprites" and "elves" are types of quick, bright flashes of light. They happen on Earth, too.

Kim Kardashian West humbly threw a party on a private island, and the internet is having a field day

The memes. THE MEMES!

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The proof is in the poop."

Rosa Inchausti, a city official in Tempe, Arizona, which is testing its sewage for evidence of coronavirus. The virus can be found in human waste even before infected people show symptoms, so this kind of testing, being done by cities and universities across the country, can be a leading indicator of future infection rates in an area.

AND FINALLY

The history of Halloween's most polarizing candy 

Love it or hate it, candy corn is a pretty fascinating little confection. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 139444

Reported Deaths: 2440
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin34988995
Ramsey14471364
Dakota10132138
Anoka9160153
Washington623372
Stearns608248
Scott354934
Olmsted335930
St. Louis314271
Wright265315
Clay246443
Nobles231918
Blue Earth20857
Carver18677
Kandiyohi17835
Sherburne176322
Rice168310
Mower153918
Winona129619
Chisago11142
Crow Wing108322
Benton10099
Lyon10076
Waseca9419
Beltrami9278
Otter Tail9217
Todd8726
Morrison8029
Steele7873
Polk7864
Itasca77117
Nicollet75618
Douglas7344
Freeborn7004
Le Sueur6516
Goodhue63311
Martin61918
McLeod6154
Becker6044
Isanti5835
Watonwan5814
Pine5630
Carlton4832
Chippewa4693
Mille Lacs43216
Hubbard4233
Cass4055
Dodge4050
Wabasha4050
Pipestone36117
Rock3555
Meeker3483
Brown3353
Roseau3000
Redwood29411
Yellow Medicine2946
Murray2913
Cottonwood2900
Fillmore2650
Renville26313
Sibley2623
Wadena2573
Faribault2440
Kanabec23010
Houston2201
Jackson2191
Swift2122
Pennington2091
Unassigned19553
Lincoln1910
Aitkin1882
Stevens1861
Koochiching1765
Pope1650
Big Stone1531
Lac qui Parle1453
Wilkin1424
Marshall1371
Lake1290
Clearwater1281
Mahnomen1282
Norman1280
Grant1024
Red Lake822
Traverse580
Kittson500
Lake of the Woods451
Cook180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 119931

Reported Deaths: 1677
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk19440289
Woodbury735998
Johnson596531
Black Hawk5862102
Linn5823132
Dubuque538358
Scott474442
Story408218
Dallas352547
Pottawattamie333245
Sioux249817
Buena Vista227912
Marshall209036
Webster192315
Plymouth170331
Wapello157362
Clinton151627
Muscatine151258
Des Moines147310
Cerro Gordo146127
Crawford137014
Warren12947
Carroll118913
Jasper115034
Henry10955
Marion104811
Tama98637
Lee98311
Delaware81713
Dickinson7769
Wright7481
Boone7369
Mahaska72824
Bremer7029
Harrison68415
Washington67711
Jackson6623
Benton6222
Lyon5598
Clay5474
Louisa53415
Winnebago50619
Winneshiek4969
Cedar4947
Hardin4887
Kossuth4850
Hamilton4794
Buchanan4755
Poweshiek47211
Jones4704
Clayton4613
Floyd45211
Emmet44620
Iowa4299
Page4190
Guthrie41315
Mills4133
Cass4123
Cherokee4112
Sac4074
Butler3963
Franklin39318
Shelby3932
Fayette3924
Allamakee3879
Madison3713
Chickasaw3691
Clarke3573
Humboldt3503
Hancock3394
Grundy3326
Palo Alto3262
Calhoun3234
Osceola2930
Mitchell2881
Howard2819
Monroe26411
Union2635
Taylor2522
Jefferson2471
Monona2472
Pocahontas2382
Appanoose2343
Fremont2121
Lucas2106
Ida2082
Adair1911
Greene1890
Montgomery1877
Davis1854
Van Buren1842
Keokuk1711
Decatur1600
Audubon1561
Worth1460
Wayne1343
Ringgold922
Adams841
Unassigned90
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking a breezy weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

President Trump and Joe Biden make their final pitches in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

Lowering Rochester speed limits to 20 mph

Image

Rochester Ward 6 candidates discuss priorities

Image

Rochester narrows City Administrator search

Image

Get to know Ward 6 City Council candidates

Image

Shop local Iowa movement offers retailers options

Image

SAW: Dani Johnson from Osage

Image

Officials narrow list of city administrator candidates

Image

Covid-19 cases continue to climb in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Trump rally gathering guidelines

Community Events