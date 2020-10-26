Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This influential newspaper just broke a 100-plus year streak of endorsing a Republican

The New Hampshire Union Leader, a conservative-leaning newspaper, has endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president, despite its century-long history of backing Republicans. In backing Biden, the newspaper endorsed its first Democratic candidate in over 100 years.

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Sunday, as President Donald Trump arrived in New Hampshire to rally his faithful supporters just more than a week before the election, he was greeted with this very unwelcome headline in the largest newspaper in the state: "Our choice is Joe Biden."

What followed in the piece penned by the editorial board of New Hampshire Union Leader was a point-by-point takedown of Trump's presidency from a decidedly conservative perspective. (The paper's ed board hasn't endorsed a Democrat for president in more than 100 years!)

Build your own road to 270 electoral votes with CNN's interactive map

On Covid-19: "We may be turning a corner with this virus, but the corner we turned is down a dark alley of record infections and deaths. Mr. Trump is a self-proclaimed expert on a wide variety of topics, but when pushed on basic topics he doesn't want to discuss, he very quickly feigns ignorance."

On the national debt: "Since Trump took over, the national debt has exploded by more than 7 TRILLION dollars. While the last several trillion was in response to the COVID-19 economic crisis, at least the first three trillion was on the books well before the pandemic, while Trump was presiding over '...the best economy we've ever had in the history of our country.' (Trump's words.)"

On Twitter: "Donald Trump did not create the social-media-driven political landscape we now live in, but he has weaponized it. He is a consummate linguistic takedown artist, ripping apart all comers to the delight of his fanbase but at the expense of the nation. America faces many challenges and needs a president to build this country up. This appears to be outside of Mr. Trump's skill set."

The conclusion? "President Trump is not always 100 percent wrong, but he is 100 percent wrong for America," wrote the Union Leader editorial board.

It's hard to overstate the influence of the Union Leader in conservative circles. Much of that sway is born of its status as the biggest voice in a state that holds the first presidential primary in the country every four years. That means that the Union Leader -- and its publisher Joe McQuaid -- are relentlessly courted every four years by every aspiring GOP candidate under the belief that a kind word -- or even an endorsement -- from the paper's editorial page could make the difference between winning and losing in the Granite State.

As Julia Ioffe wrote for The Washington Post back in early 2016:

"For six decades, ever since the Granite State began to host the first-in-the-nation primary, McQuaid's paper has been the loudest conservative voice in state politics. In every presidential cycle, local campaign directors send their candidates there, hoping to win the Union Leader's endorsement. [Donald] Trump, too, made the pilgrimage, took selfies with staffers and, in the fall, had lunch with McQuaid at the Derryfield Country Club here."

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

That relationship soured, however, as it became clear that Trump was a far cry from the smaller government, fiscal conservatives that McQuaid and his paper preferred. Not only did the Union Leader endorse then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in advance of the 2016 GOP primary in the state, but McQuaid savaged Trump in several front-page editorials.

"He reminds us of the grownup bully 'Biff' in the 'Back to the Future' movie series," wrote McQuaid of Trump in late 2015. "Trump can certainly be an entertaining character. He toys with TV journalists and dismisses critics with name-calling that drives the Politically Correct crowd insane. But his public descent into bathroom humor and verbal bullying has been painful, and educational, to watch."

Trump, because he is Trump, responded by calling McQuaid a "very dishonest man" and insisting that he had done many favors for the newspaper publisher over the years.

Despite the Union-Leader's opposition, Trump won the New Hampshire primary in a walk. (Christie finished sixth -- and endorsed Trump shortly afterward.) In the general election, McQuaid kept up his opposition -- although he didn't go as far as he did in 2020. Instead, the Union Leader endorsed Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and running mate Bill Weld, calling them "a bright light of hope and reason." Of Trump, McQuaid wrote: "The man is a liar, a bully, a buffoon. He denigrates any individual or group that displeases him."

Trump lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton by less than 3,000 votes in 2016. Johnson took almost 31,000 votes (4% of the total vote).

View 2020 presidential election polling

Given its anti-Trump stance, the Union Leader's decision to endorse a Democrat for the first time in nearly a century isn't likely to move a ton of votes -- either away from Trump or to Biden.

But it does speak to just how far traditional voices in the conservative movement are willing to go in order to make clear their opposition to Trump. Even a few years ago, it would have been unimaginable for the Union Leader to endorse a Democrat for president. Trump, however, has made literally anything possible in the world of politics -- upending traditional alliances and forcing a reexamination of what words like "Republican" and "conservative" even mean.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 133802

Reported Deaths: 2402
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin34033991
Ramsey14073360
Dakota9823138
Anoka8661150
Washington593272
Stearns582543
Scott338234
Olmsted325230
St. Louis296569
Wright248314
Clay229743
Nobles226816
Blue Earth20437
Carver17897
Sherburne168522
Kandiyohi16705
Rice163310
Mower151717
Winona125019
Crow Wing101022
Chisago10022
Lyon9656
Benton9409
Waseca9289
Beltrami8917
Otter Tail8627
Todd8055
Steele7593
Nicollet73017
Itasca72717
Morrison7269
Douglas6963
Freeborn6694
Polk6434
Le Sueur6235
Martin61317
McLeod5974
Goodhue58511
Watonwan5784
Becker5614
Pine5430
Isanti5415
Chippewa4353
Carlton4341
Mille Lacs40615
Dodge3940
Hubbard3902
Wabasha3780
Cass3705
Pipestone35017
Rock3284
Meeker3263
Brown3213
Unassigned29053
Yellow Medicine2836
Cottonwood2800
Murray2783
Redwood27511
Roseau2640
Fillmore2600
Renville25211
Sibley2523
Faribault2310
Wadena2313
Jackson2101
Kanabec20910
Houston2041
Swift2011
Pennington1911
Lincoln1820
Stevens1821
Aitkin1792
Koochiching1694
Pope1560
Big Stone1380
Wilkin1344
Lac qui Parle1333
Marshall1211
Lake1190
Norman1150
Mahnomen1132
Clearwater1110
Grant984
Red Lake782
Traverse560
Lake of the Woods441
Kittson400
Cook160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 115574

Reported Deaths: 1621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18874288
Woodbury718394
Johnson584430
Black Hawk557498
Linn5513129
Dubuque518657
Scott454138
Story398918
Dallas344344
Pottawattamie323544
Sioux242516
Buena Vista225512
Marshall201436
Webster183015
Plymouth165727
Wapello152562
Clinton148326
Muscatine144258
Des Moines138610
Cerro Gordo136225
Crawford135514
Warren12477
Carroll114512
Jasper109634
Henry10545
Marion100710
Lee95410
Tama94437
Delaware77812
Dickinson7347
Wright7191
Boone7179
Mahaska68724
Bremer6719
Harrison65311
Washington65311
Jackson6283
Benton5812
Lyon5497
Clay5284
Louisa52115
Winnebago48719
Hardin4757
Winneshiek4749
Hamilton4684
Kossuth4660
Cedar4605
Poweshiek45611
Buchanan4514
Jones4444
Floyd43311
Emmet42917
Clayton4193
Iowa4059
Cherokee4022
Page3990
Mills3971
Sac3974
Guthrie39115
Cass3883
Franklin38018
Butler3782
Fayette3744
Shelby3721
Allamakee3638
Madison3603
Chickasaw3561
Clarke3493
Humboldt3233
Hancock3164
Palo Alto3102
Calhoun3074
Grundy3075
Osceola2791
Mitchell2750
Howard2699
Monroe25911
Monona2441
Jefferson2381
Taylor2362
Union2324
Appanoose2253
Pocahontas2232
Fremont2021
Lucas2016
Ida1922
Greene1860
Davis1764
Van Buren1742
Montgomery1737
Adair1611
Keokuk1601
Decatur1500
Worth1440
Audubon1421
Wayne1203
Ringgold882
Adams810
Unassigned260
Rochester
Few Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Temps gradually warming through the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Traffic Fatalities and Winter Driving

Image

Groundbreaking For New Regional Career Center

Image

Computer Vision Syndrome

Image

Avoiding Large Holiday Gatherings

Image

Austin Police Try To Track Down Driver Who Hit Boy

Image

Sean's Weather 10/26

Image

Red Cross in need of volunteers

Image

'The Landing at Silver Lake Station' to open next week

Image

Trunk or treating

Image

Fiddlehead updates business model

Community Events