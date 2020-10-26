Clear

Lawyer for accused domestic terrorist says suspect was just 'playing army'

Attorney Mark Satawa represents Ty Garbin, one of five suspects accused with conspiracy to kidnap MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He told CNN's Sara Sidner his client was just "playing army."

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 9:40 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: EXCLUSIVE by Julia Jones and Sara Sidner, CNN

It's a late summer weekend in northwestern Michigan, and leaves have started to turn from green to shades of yellow and orange in the village of Luther, home to about 320. A mile or so off the main road, deep in the woods, a few people live in mobile homes parked atop a hill. There's no running water or electricity and the best way to get there is four-wheel-drive.

Just past one mobile home, neat piles of seven or eight tires stretch out 15 feet. Beyond them, wooden pallets have been stacked to form a C-shaped wall. Human silhouettes have been spray-painted in red on some of them. They are pocked with bullet holes.

And on that mid-September weekend, there was a large explosion.

"We heard a big boom, a big one," said Cliff Demos, who lives about a mile away with his wife and horses. "It was right over there," he said, pointing up the road. "It was huge. It was huge."

The FBI says a September 12 field training exercise there included making a bomb as part of a domestic terrorist plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that has led to six men being charged at the federal level and eight more with state crimes.

The FBI says the Luther property belongs to Ty Garbin, and he along with eight others were training there for a possible attack.

But Garbin's lawyer, Mark Satawa, says there is much still to learn.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Satawa said the FBI's account of that weekend omitted details about his client's reaction and willingness to participate.

He confirmed that Garbin, 24, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, was at his property with others and there was an explosion.

The government's case states one of Garbin's guests, Barry Croft, had brought what he called his "chemistry set," which included components to build an improvised explosive device with a firework, black powder, and pennies as shrapnel. Later that same day, the group put the device in the clearing by the wooden targets featuring human silhouettes, according to the FBI, and Croft set it off.

According to Satawa, that was a breaking point for Garbin.

"He had a smoke bomb in a balloon set off on his property that he quickly disavowed, took away, and said 'we're not doing this anymore' to the people that were doing it," Satawa said of Garbin, adding he questions whether his client was even aware of the bomb plans.

"Did anyone tell him in advance that they were bringing explosives? Did Ty Garbin say to anyone, 'You can't bring explosives'? Did they do it with his consent or with his wishes or against his wishes? Did they do it with his knowledge or despite his knowledge, without his knowledge?" Satawa asked.

But the FBI's account states that two months earlier, at another training exercise, Garbin had already helped Croft build a homemade bomb -- that time with a fuse. It was faulty and did not detonate, the FBI said.

The federal criminal complaint against Garbin and five others also details a message Garbin sent in response to an informant in an encrypted chat that alludes to what a bomb would do to a bridge close to Whitmer's vacation home, if they wanted to use an explosion to delay the arrival of law enforcement.

Satawa says the paid informant is relied heavily upon in the government's initial case. He adds that, in general, there is a trust deficit when it comes to paid informants.

The case against the 14 men follows a monthslong investigation using informants and undercover operatives to gather evidence.

The weekend in Luther is critical to the FBI's building of its case because after the bomb test on Saturday, the men drove about an hour and a half to conduct surveillance on Whitmer's vacation home, the complaint says.

Satawa paints a different picture. "This was, in many ways, a campout," he said. "There were bonfires and cookouts and barbecues and so even the government's evidence suggests that only a small fraction of the people that were there were part of the conversation (about kidnapping Whitmer)."

He rejects allegations that the men, whom he calls "a group of guys in the woods playing army," would have carried out any plan to overthrow the government.

"Saying things like, I hate the government, I hate the President, I hate the governor, you know, even more offensive things like Whitmer is a tyrant or Whitmer is a tyrannical you-know-what does not mean that they seriously were planning to overthrow the government, or even seriously planning to kidnap her, put her on a boat, and set her adrift in the middle of Lake Michigan," Satawa said.

Whitmer has said she was shocked by the plot against her. "When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard. I'll be honest, I never could imagine anything like this," she said the day charges were announced.

Satawa says his client is far different from the image the public has been given. He's a diminutive, fastidious young man who takes notes and is "a bit of a nerd," he said.

"I speak for Ty Garbin and only Ty Garbin, but my client is not a crackpot. My client is not a knucklehead. He is a good kid. He had a good job as an airline mechanic at the airport."

Satawa says that Garbin is close with his grandfather. "He has a very sort of quiet and shy personality, and he's very likable," he said. Satawa revealed Garbin's grandparents were at his property the night it was raided along with several locations across the state.

That same night, October 7, the FBI arrested their grandson and five others at an alleged meeting to buy explosives from an undercover FBI agent.

There are hours of videos and audio and electronic communications that Satawa says he and the other defense attorneys have not yet received from prosecutors.

"We've seen about 5% of the evidence," Satawa said.

Echoes of an earlier alleged terror plot in Michigan

And while the evidence prosecutors are putting together with informants, undercover FBI agents, videos and messages looks damning, Satawa reminds everyone that a trial like this before in Michigan failed to end in guilty verdicts on the main thrust of the case.

In 2010, the federal government brought a conspiracy and sedition case against nine people accused of being part of a so-called "Christian Warrior" style armed group in Michigan called Hutaree. The suspects were accused of an anti-government plot in which they planned to kill a Michigan police officer and then planned to show up at the funeral to ambush more police officers.

The indictment said the suspects also wanted to use homemade bombs to attack law enforcement vehicles during the funeral procession. They faced charges of seditious conspiracy and attempting to use weapons of mass destruction, among other accusations.

But these most serious charges never even made it to jury deliberations. The judge said the government had not proven its case.

"While this evidence could certainly lead a rational fact finder to conclude that 'something fishy' was going on, it does not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Defendants reached a concrete agreement to forcibly oppose the United States Government," Judge Victoria Roberts wrote in her ruling.

Satawa, who represented one of the Hutaree accused, said: "The government lost, and they lost big time. They were just flat out wrong." His client walked free.

Satawa said that case also had video, informants and undercover FBI officers involved. He points to it to say no one should jump to conclusions before all the evidence is in view.

"The justice system presumes people innocent until proven guilty," he said.

And although his client is accused of being anti-government, Satawa says Garbin thinks the justice system will work.

"He believes in the system, that the system is going to work for him, that the truth is going to come out," Satawa said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 133802

Reported Deaths: 2402
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin34033991
Ramsey14073360
Dakota9823138
Anoka8661150
Washington593272
Stearns582543
Scott338234
Olmsted325230
St. Louis296569
Wright248314
Clay229743
Nobles226816
Blue Earth20437
Carver17897
Sherburne168522
Kandiyohi16705
Rice163310
Mower151717
Winona125019
Crow Wing101022
Chisago10022
Lyon9656
Benton9409
Waseca9289
Beltrami8917
Otter Tail8627
Todd8055
Steele7593
Nicollet73017
Itasca72717
Morrison7269
Douglas6963
Freeborn6694
Polk6434
Le Sueur6235
Martin61317
McLeod5974
Goodhue58511
Watonwan5784
Becker5614
Pine5430
Isanti5415
Chippewa4353
Carlton4341
Mille Lacs40615
Dodge3940
Hubbard3902
Wabasha3780
Cass3705
Pipestone35017
Rock3284
Meeker3263
Brown3213
Unassigned29053
Yellow Medicine2836
Cottonwood2800
Murray2783
Redwood27511
Roseau2640
Fillmore2600
Renville25211
Sibley2523
Faribault2310
Wadena2313
Jackson2101
Kanabec20910
Houston2041
Swift2011
Pennington1911
Lincoln1820
Stevens1821
Aitkin1792
Koochiching1694
Pope1560
Big Stone1380
Wilkin1344
Lac qui Parle1333
Marshall1211
Lake1190
Norman1150
Mahnomen1132
Clearwater1110
Grant984
Red Lake782
Traverse560
Lake of the Woods441
Kittson400
Cook160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 115574

Reported Deaths: 1621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18874288
Woodbury718394
Johnson584430
Black Hawk557498
Linn5513129
Dubuque518657
Scott454138
Story398918
Dallas344344
Pottawattamie323544
Sioux242516
Buena Vista225512
Marshall201436
Webster183015
Plymouth165727
Wapello152562
Clinton148326
Muscatine144258
Des Moines138610
Cerro Gordo136225
Crawford135514
Warren12477
Carroll114512
Jasper109634
Henry10545
Marion100710
Lee95410
Tama94437
Delaware77812
Dickinson7347
Wright7191
Boone7179
Mahaska68724
Bremer6719
Harrison65311
Washington65311
Jackson6283
Benton5812
Lyon5497
Clay5284
Louisa52115
Winnebago48719
Hardin4757
Winneshiek4749
Hamilton4684
Kossuth4660
Cedar4605
Poweshiek45611
Buchanan4514
Jones4444
Floyd43311
Emmet42917
Clayton4193
Iowa4059
Cherokee4022
Page3990
Mills3971
Sac3974
Guthrie39115
Cass3883
Franklin38018
Butler3782
Fayette3744
Shelby3721
Allamakee3638
Madison3603
Chickasaw3561
Clarke3493
Humboldt3233
Hancock3164
Palo Alto3102
Calhoun3074
Grundy3075
Osceola2791
Mitchell2750
Howard2699
Monroe25911
Monona2441
Jefferson2381
Taylor2362
Union2324
Appanoose2253
Pocahontas2232
Fremont2021
Lucas2016
Ida1922
Greene1860
Davis1764
Van Buren1742
Montgomery1737
Adair1611
Keokuk1601
Decatur1500
Worth1440
Audubon1421
Wayne1203
Ringgold882
Adams810
Unassigned260
Rochester
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Another Round of Snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/26

Image

Red Cross in need of volunteers

Image

'The Landing at Silver Lake Station' to open next week

Image

Trunk or treating

Image

Fiddlehead updates business model

Image

'Grateful' Byron Bears continue to dominate on the field

Image

Republicans campaign in Rochester

Image

Dr. Deborah Birx in Rochester

Image

Saturday's football highlights and scores

Image

Saturday Weather 10 pm

Community Events